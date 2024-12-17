India: A coconut byproduct from Tamil Nadu state goes global

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaIndia: A coconut byproduct from Tamil Nadu state goes globalTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaMadhan Kumar12/17/2024December 17, 2024Coco peat is helping farmers worldwide to grow crops sustainably. Tamil Nadu is a manufacturing hub for the eco-friendly substance derived from coconut husks. Coco peat retains a lot of water and is a popular alternative to sand. https://p.dw.com/p/4o4peAdvertisement