Zambian Thandiwe Chama was 8 years old when her school was forced to close because many teachers succumbed to HIV/AIDS. She rallied 60 other children to march to another school, to claim their right to education and ask to be admitted there. All were accepted. She has been educating young children about HIV/AIDS via her children’s book "The Chicken with AIDS," about a chicken that infects a duck.