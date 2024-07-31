9/11 suspects reach US plea deal, Pentagon says

9/11 suspects reach US plea deal, Pentagon saysJuly 31, 2024
The Pentagon said Wednesday that three defendants in a tied to the September 11, 2001 attacks entered a plea deal.
"The specific terms and conditions of the pretrial agreements are not available to the public at this time," the Pentagon said in a statement.
The New York Times reported that the three agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence.
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged plotter of the attacks, was among the three named in the Pentagon statement.
Mohammed and four others had appeared before court in pretrial hearings for the death penalty.
He and the other two had been held at the Guantanamo prison.
Who is Khalid Sheikh Mohammad?
Mohammed, also know by his initials KSM, is the most notorious as the alleged mastermind of the September 11 attacks.
The 56-year-old is a Pakistani citizen raised in Kuwait is believed to have been the first to pitch to Osama bin Laden using commercial airlines as missiles to crash them into buildings.
In 1993, he conspired with his nephew to detonate a car bomb in the parking garage beneath the World Trade Center.
Mohammed was captured in Pakistan in 2003 and taken to CIA-operated secret prisons in Afghanistan before he was ultimately transferred to Guantanamo in 2006.
In 2007, he told a closed-door hearing at the base that he was responsible for several attacks, including 9/11 and al-Qaeda bombings in Bali and Kenya.
More to follow...
fb/sms (AFP, Reuters)