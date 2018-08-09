9/11 attack helper to receive early release, immediate deportation from Germany

Mounir el-Motassadeq is spending his final weeks in prison for aiding terrorists in the September 11 attacks. Instead of freely walking the streets of Germany, he'll be sent to Morocco, where his future is unclear.
Mounir el-Motassadeq, currently serving a 15-year sentence for membership in a terror organization and accessory to murder, will be released from prison in the northern city of Hamburg in mid-October instead of November in order to facilitate his immediate deportation to Morocco, authorities said on Thursday.
Read more: Morocco: A risky migration partner for the EU
"This measure will allow us to arrest him immediately should he set foot on German soil again," Frauke Köhler, a spokesperson from the Federal Prosecutors Office, told dpa news agency.
El-Motassadeq, 44, was arrested in Germany shortly after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the United States and convicted after a multi-year legal process.
The Moroccan Justice and Foreign ministries did not respond to DW's request for comment on what steps, if any, they would take when el-Motassadeq arrives in Morocco.
Read more: German cabinet declares Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria 'safe'
While not questioning the legal basis for el-Motassadeq's deportation, Abdul Rahim Manar al-Sulaimi, the director of the Atlantic Center for Strategic Studies and Security Analysis in Rabat, told DW that the move could be problematic because Germany may not provide all relevant security intelligence to Moroccan authorities.
cw/sms (AP, dpa)
Moroccan officials have agreed to speed up the process to take back their citizens deported from Germany. But that won't happen until Germany changes its own laws on deportations to the north African country. (30.09.2016)
Since opening its doors in 2015, no unaccompanied minors have been deported from Germany. That is soon set to change, as Berlin has started building centers in Morocco to house deported minors, according to a report. (24.12.2017)
As more migrants enter Europe via Spain, the EU is pushing for closer ties with Morocco. But experts question how reliable a partner the country would be on migration, and Moroccans themselves are wary of the idea. (31.07.2018)
Last week Germany deported terrorist suspect Sami A. to Tunisia, but a court has ordered he be returned out of concern for his safety. The case has divided citizens and politicians alike in both countries. (19.07.2018)
Germany's Cabinet wants to add three Maghreb states and Georgia to a list of "safe countries of origin." But will the change pass Germany's upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat, where it failed last year? (18.07.2018)