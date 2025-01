The poll comes after US President Donald Trump insisted that Greenlanders were keen on independence from Denmark.

An opinion poll showed that 85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the US after President Donald Trump insisted that people there are keen to do so.

Only 6% of Greenlanders are in favor of becoming part of the US, with 9% undecided, according to a survey by pollster Verian commissioned by Danish newspaper Berlingske.

More to follow...

dh/rm (Reuters, DW sources)