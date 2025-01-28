85% Greenlanders oppose joining the US — poll

The poll comes after US President Donald Trump insisted that Greenlanders were keen on independence from Denmark.

An opinion poll showed that 85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the US after President Donald Trump insisted that people there are keen to do so.

Only 6% of Greenlanders are in favor of becoming part of the US, with 9% undecided, according to a survey by pollster Verian commissioned by Danish newspaper Berlingske.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump claimed that Greenland was vital to US security and that Denmark should relinquish control of the strategically important Arctic island.

The US military already has a permanent presence at the Pituffik space base in northwest Greenland, a strategic location for its ballistic missile early warning system.

What do we know about Greenland's position

Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, who has intensified the push for independence, has repeatedly said that the island is not for sale and that it is up to the people to decide their future.

The world's largest island, with a population of 57,000, was granted extensive self-government in 2009, including the right to declare independence from Denmark in a referendum.

Meanwhile, Denmark said Monday it would spend 14.6 billion kroner ($2.04 billion or €1.96 billion) to boost its military presence in the Arctic.

On Tuesday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen met with French President Emmanuel Macron. She said political leaders in Europe and beyond had fully supported the principle of respecting international borders.

