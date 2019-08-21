8 vegetables Germans love that you might never have tasted

German supermarkets and farmer's markets can be a challenge for newcomers to the country. If Germans are fans of black salsify or kohlrabi, foreigners might not have a clue what are — or how to prepare them.
Beyond Bratwurst and Sauerkraut: People grocery shopping in Germany for the first time might come across various unfamiliar vegetables — white stalks, the black roots and light green bulbs — in the fresh produce section and wonder: What are Spargel, Schwarzwurzeln and Kohlrabi?
The latter, according to Germany's Federal Center for Food (BZfE), is a typical German vegetable that is in fact consumed more in Germany than anywhere else in the world. It comes as no surprise that Germany is the world's largest kohlrabi producer: The sweet, crunchy, low-calorie and nutrient-rich cabbage turnip has been cultivated in Germany since the 16th century.
The name of this vegetable has even made it into English, Russian and Japanese.
