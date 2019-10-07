 8 EU states push to raise 2030 climate goal, but Germany absent | News | DW | 08.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

8 EU states push to raise 2030 climate goal, but Germany absent

The European Union member states have signed a letter urging the bloc to get tougher on climate action. Germany, however, was not among them, with one EU climate expert calling the absence "conspicuous."

Angela Merkel

Eight European Union countries Tuesday called on the bloc to up the ante on its carbon dioxide reduction target, but Germany was not one of them.

Environment ministers from France, Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia and Luxembourg all signed a letter to the EU's top climate official candidate, Frans Timmermans, calling on him to increase the objective to reduce emissions from 40% to 55% by 2030.

Read moreIs Germany too stingy to fund the fight against climate change?

The letter urges the EU to get tougher on climate action "to underpin the European Green Deal to drive the in-depth transformation and bold measures needed across all sectors of the economy."

However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has previously indicated her support for the new objective, is facing stiff opposition from government ministries in Berlin to join the pact.

  • UK Extinction Rebellion Protest in London (picture-alliance/AP/J. Brady)

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    London, UK

    Police arrested 217 people in London on Monday. Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked traffic and glued themselves to cars. Sarah Lasenby, an 81-year-old retired social worker among the arrested, told the Associated Press, "It is imperative the government should take serious actions and put pressure on other states and global powers to radically reduce the use of fossil fuels."

  • Protesters in New York douse the statue of the charging bull near Wall Street with blood

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    New York City, US

    Protesters in New York City doused the famous statue of the bull near Wall Street with blood and staged a "die-in" in front of the New York Stock Exchange. Police arrested around a dozen demonstrators.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters in Amsterdam

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    More than 100 people were arrested in Amsterdam after blocking a road in front of the Rijksmuseum. The city had banned the activists from protesting there, but demonstrators went ahead with the protest anyway. One poster read, "SORRY that we blocked the road, but this is an emergency."

  • Police arreset an Extinction Rebellion protester in Sydney, Australia

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Sydney, Australia

    Hundreds of people staged a sit-in on a busy road in Sydney before the police began making arrests. Activist Jane Morton told AFP, "we have tried petitions, lobbying and marches, and now time is running out." Australia's conservative government has been reluctant to improve environmental policy, choosing instead to support the continued exporting of coal.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters in Dublin

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Dublin, Ireland

    With a march through Dublin, Extinction Rebellion demonstrators in Ireland kicked off a "week of action" calling for a greater response to climate change. Protesters held a mock funeral for the planet and parked a pink yacht in front of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's office.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters in Berlin (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Sohn)

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Berlin, Germany

    Around 1,000 protesters in Berlin blocked the Grosser Stern, a roundabout in the middle of the German capital. 300 more blocked a central square with couches, tables, chairs, and flower pots. In total, over 3,000 people joined demonstrations in Berlin. The protests come as the German government is on the brink of passing a climate bill that many have criticized for being too weak.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters in Paris

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Paris, France

    In central Paris, around 1,000 protesters blocked the area around Chatalet. Some chained themselves to barrels while others swore to stay there overnight in makeshift tents. Protesters waved banners with slogans like "Burn capitalism, not petrol."

    Author: Kristie Pladson


In at the deep end

Timmermans, candidate for the role of vice-president for the European Green Deal, will take the stand on Tuesday in the European Parliament as part of his confirmation hearing, ahead of joining incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's executive team.

Read more: 'Extinction Rebellion' ups the ante in protests against climate change

While there is broad, if not unanimous support for reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, there is a distinct lack of harmony in the EU over how to arrive at that target. In 2018, the majority of member states agreed on a 40% reduction, a goal that eight countries now feel is not enough.

EU climate policy adviser for Greenpeace, Sebastian Mang, was unequivocal in his criticism of Germany's stance, describing Berlin's absence from the letter as "conspicuous."

"Last week, [people] all over the country went to the streets and demanded climate protection," he said.

Mang argued that Merkel's government was pandering to big businesses and German carmakers.

On Monday, the Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, indicated Germany was doing enough to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions.

Watch video 04:09

Gas guzzlers versus the environment

jsi/dr (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German businesses already incurring Brexit losses, says industry boss

German businesses have already been suffering from the negative effects of Brexit, said Holger Bingmann, head of the foreign trade industry group BGA, pointing out losses to German exporters worth €3.5 billion this year. (07.10.2019)  

Extinction Rebellion blocks Berlin traffic in worldwide day of protests

Demonstrations around the world are calling on governments to do more to avoid climate catastrophe. In Germany, protesters have gathered in the capital as part of a global day of "civil disobedience." (07.10.2019)  

Angela Merkel's new chief of staff: Helge Braun – the all-rounder

Hardly anyone knew who Helge Braun was before now. From now on, though, as minister of the chancellery, he will coordinate all the work of governance. Peter Altmaier's successor is more of a man behind the scenes. (13.03.2018)  

Ursula von der Leyen to live in Brussels office

Citing cost-cutting and convenience, Ursula von der Leyen will make a room at the European Commission headquarters home when she takes over as president. She lived in even more modest digs at Germany's Defense Ministry. (03.10.2019)  

German class action lawsuit over VW emissions begins

Four years after Volkswagen's Dieselgate scandal broke, more than 400,000 Germans are part of fresh legal action against the carmaker. But some lawyers warn against joining Germany's first-ever class action lawsuit. (30.09.2019)  

German government accused of watering down climate bill

The German government has rejected claims that several elements of its proposed climate change law had been scaled back. Critics say the original bill was already too weak to allow Germany to reach global climate goals. (07.10.2019)  

Is Germany too stingy to fund the fight against climate change?

The German government is proposing a climate protection package that will cost billions of euros. The country is wealthy, but there are already concerns over how to fund the measures. (20.09.2019)  

'Extinction Rebellion' ups the ante in protests against climate change

The activist group organized global sit-ins and boycotts on Monday to force radical action on climate change. DW attended one demonstration in Berlin to learn the group's motivations. (07.10.2019)  

Global climate strike in pictures

Friday marks the end of the week of global climate strikes that saw a reported 4 million people on the streets. Protesters are already reporting hundreds of thousands of protesters across the globe. (27.09.2019)  

Extinction Rebellion protests go global

The activist group organized worldwide protests on Monday to force radical action on climate change. Police arrested hundreds of protesters for disrupting traffic or violating bans on demonstrations. (07.10.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Merkel says auto industry must work to regain trust  

Gas guzzlers versus the environment  

Related content

Umweltaktivisten errichten Klimacamp vor Kanzleramt, Teilnehmer der Umweltbewegung Extinction Rebellion

German government accused of watering down climate bill 07.10.2019

The German government has rejected claims that several elements of its proposed climate change law had been scaled back. Critics say the original bill was already too weak to allow Germany to reach global climate goals.

Deutschland Unternehmen HeidelbergCement

Carbon-intensive cement industry feeling the heat 24.09.2019

The cement sector accounts for 7% of all man-made CO2 emissions, more than all 202 million trucks and more than the steel sector. Pressure is piling up on European cement companies to decrease their footprint.

New York United Nations Climate Action Summit Greta Thunberg

UN Climate Action Summit: Surprise guests and harsh words 24.09.2019

World leaders have gathered to share plans on how to tackle global warming. The biggest surprise, however, wasn't a particularly ambitious climate action plan, but a pit stop by climate change skeptic Donald Trump.

Advertisement