Alpine skiing: The raging debate over speed and safety

A series of serious crashes and injuries has sparked a debate about safety in alpine ski racing. The talk is about equipment, course layout, and the personal responsibility of the skiers

"It's not five to 12, it's five past 12," Markus Waldner said a few weeks ago.

The chief race director of the World Ski Federation (FIS) was commenting on the high number of serious crashes in the Alpine Ski World Cup and the numerous, often serious injuries that have occurred this winter.

Several top skiers have been forced out of the season's highlight, the Alpine World Ski Championships, which run until the weekend in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria – due to injury. Their absence has been particularly noticeable in the high-speed disciplines, the downhill and super-G.

Serious injuries to Kilde, Sarrazin and Shiffrin

Alexander Aamodt Kilde, one of the best downhill skiers in the world, has been out for months. The Norwegian is still struggling with the consequences of a crash last winter. Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin suffered a brain hemorrhage in a crash during the downhill in Bormio in December and had to be put into an induced coma for a few days. Whether he will ever be able to ski again is unclear.

During the women's downhill training in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany at the end of January, Czech skier Tereza Nova also suffered cerebral edema from a traumatic head injury. A day later, Nina Ortlieb of Austria lost control of her skis and broke the tibia and fibula in her lower right leg.

Cyprien Sarrazin suffered a serious fall in Bormio. It is uncertain whether he will ever be able to return to top-flight skiing. Image: Alessandro Trovati/AP Photo/picture alliance

There were also several other major falls, most of which resulted in serious knee or lower leg injuries.

Mikaela Shiffrin, currently the best female ski racer in the world, has been out of action for several weeks. The American crashed in the giant slalom in Killington, Vermont. She hit two gates and slid into the catch fence, suffering a stab wound in her stomach either from her ski pole or part of a gate.

At the World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, on a rather easy downhill course, Austria's Ricarda Haaser crashed and tore the cruciate ligament and meniscus in her right knee.

Equipment built for speed

Many see the main reason for the increase in serious falls and injuries in the equipment, which is becoming ever more "aggressive." Skis, boots, bindings, and ski edges – all interact to optimally transfer the athlete's power to the piste.

Ideally, optimum coordination leads to the highest possible speed and best times. However, if something goes wrong, like the skier tilts, or a bump throws him or her off balance, they often have little chance to save themselves from a fall because the speed is too high and the leverage too strong.

For years, Switzerland's Marco Odermatt has been one of the most risk-taking and successful downhill ski racers. Image: Tobias Steinmaurer/APA/picture alliance

Wolfgang Maier, alpine director of the German Ski Association (DSV) argues that mistakes made on skis must be "forgivable." Unfortunately, this is currently not the case.

Controversial carbon socks

The transfer of power to the snow is further enhanced by carbon socks, which have been used in the World Cup for several years. These are socks made of solid material that barely allow the foot to move in the ski boot. Originally, they were intended to offer athletes more protection after injuries, but then some skiers realized that wearing them could improve their performance.

Top skiers can ski "incredible lines" using them, said former world champion Hannes Trinkl, who is now the FIS race director for downhill events.

At the same time, he warned: "With a setup like that, you're really moving beyond good and evil."

Cyprien Sarrazin was wearing carbon socks when he crashed in Bormio.

In addition to the debate as to whether carbon socks should be banned for the good of the riders, there is also a discussion about racing suits. If they were less form-fitting, they would offer greater air resistance and could slow skiers down to some extent.

Downhill race director Hannes Trinkl (left) and FIS race director Markus Waldner are responsible for race safety Image: Johann Groder/EXPA/APA/picture alliance

"It won't help to change the material," said US star skier Lindsey Vonn shortly before the start of the World Championships. "We athletes will always find a way to go even faster."

Stefan Stuefner agrees. The internist from Garmisch-Partenkirchen works as an emergency doctor in the rescue helicopter during the World Cup races there.

"The athlete is certainly not going to ski slowly. His goal is to be the fastest," he told DW.

"And that's why it's not only the athlete's responsibility to get down the slope as safely as possible, and to escape without injury if they fall."

Lindsey Vonn: 'Make more turns!'

For Vonn, who has had many serious injuries in her long career, the way to greater safety is simple: "The easy solution is to change the course settings,” she said. "Increase the distance between turns by one or two meters, add more turns! That would change everything.”

Lindsey Vonn spends a lot of time tweaking her equipment in an effort to achieve the best-possible times Image: Angelika Warmuth/dpa/picture alliance

Other top skiers are opposed to changes on the legendary slopes, which they fear could lose their appeal if they were suddenly made so easy that anybody could ski down them.

"The personal response is what counts. If you take the ultimate risk, you have to realize that injuries will happen," Dominik Paris told German television in mid-January.

The Italian won the 2019 World Championship in the super-G and has celebrated 22 World Cup victories in speed races to date, including the downhill classics in Bormio, Kitzbühel and Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

"Safety is ensured on the slopes and first aid is immediately on site," Paris said. "And logically; with the risk we are taking, it will certainly be difficult to make it even safer. Or we could take a step backwards."

FIS representatives, coaches and athletes' representatives are to come together to discuss safety issues at a roundtable during the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm – as well as at the World Cup final in Sun Valley, Idaho at the end of March. Changes are expected to be introduced for next season. The next question is how such changes will be received by the skiers.

This article was originally published in German.