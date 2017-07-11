6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit central Greece on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, prompting residents in the city of Larissa to rush into the streets.

The Institute ofGeodynamics in Athenssaid the quake, which could be felt across central and northern Greece, measured at a magnitude of 6.0.

According to the Athens observatory, the epicenter of the quake was 21km south of the town of Elassona, near Larissa.

A fire service official in Athens said there were no reports of damages or injuries so far but added: "My colleagues felt it, it was strong."

The earthquake was reportedly felt as far away as the capitals of neighboring Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.

Homeowners flee as quake hits

"I have never experienced anything like this before, "I immediately left the house" a citizen in Larissa region, in central Greece, told ERT state television.

The Fire Brigade was investigating reports of a house that collapsed in Mesochori, Elassona, to see if anyone was trapped.

Costas Agorastos, local governor in the central Thessaly region told state television that local schools had been advised to close.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences pegged the earthquake at magnitude 6.0, with a depth of 10 km.

Greece lies in a highly seismically active region.

Last October, an earthquake that struck the eastern Greek Aegean island of Samos and the nearby Turkish coast killed two people on Samos and at least 75 people in Turkey.

Earthquake hits Turkey and Greece — in pictures Death and destruction A strong earthquake shook Turkey and Greece. Many buildings were severely damaged in Turkey's western Izmir province. Several deaths were reported across the region

Earthquake hits Turkey and Greece — in pictures Izmir severely affected More than 200 people were injured in the region. Many of which were in Izmir, Turkey, where several buildings collapsed. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake was centered in the Aegean at a depth of 16,5 kilometers (10.3 miles)

Earthquake hits Turkey and Greece — in pictures Searching for survivors Rescue workers and locals helped carry many people from the ensuing rubble in Izmir. Turkey's disaster authority said the earthquake's magnitude was 6.6, while the US Geological Survey placed its magnitude higher at 7.0

Earthquake hits Turkey and Greece — in pictures Deaths on Samos People walk past a destroyed house on the Greek island of Samos. Public television in Greece said the quake caused a mini-tsunami. A boy and a girl perished in the disaster after being found unconscious near where a wall had collapsed in Vathy, a town on the island

Earthquake hits Turkey and Greece — in pictures Trail of devastation Cars were destroyed and many buildings collapsed as the earthquake struck Samos. Residents on the Greek island have been advised to stay away from the coastline and to keep away from buildings as aftershocks continue to rattle the area



jf/msh (AFP, dpa)