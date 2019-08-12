 6 of the most sustainable meat alternatives | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 13.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

6 of the most sustainable meat alternatives

Coronavirus outbreaks in abattoirs have brought our taste for meat sharply into focus. The industry is associated with poor working conditions and is damaging the climate. So what other high-protein options are there?

A meal with rice, broccoli and tofu

After the coronavirus spread through a number of slaughterhouses in Germany and the United States, some people might be asking themselves how they can replace meat in their diets.

Perhaps they're worried that meat production could collapse if facilities are in lockdown. Or maybe ethical reasons are their main concern.

Meat carcasses hanging from a ceiling

Many workers in slaughterhouses are employed by subcontractors — often under extremely poor conditions

The recent revelation that more than 200 workers at an abattoir in western Germany were infected with COVID-19 has shed light on the catastrophic working conditions in industrial meat production. But it's no secret that the sector harms people, the environment and the climate, not to mention the suffering of animals.

Some 14.5% of human-produced global greenhouse gases come from the meat production industry. Farm animals and their waste also cause significant environmental damage: cattle produce methane gas that negatively impacts the climate, while enormous quantities of liquid manure put groundwater at risk.

Read moreTapping into a new source of protein

But meat consumption is increasing worldwide — even in developing countries. And the losses in nutrients are alarming. For example, 11 kilograms (24 pounds) of plant protein are required to feed an animal to get 1 kilogram of protein in the form of meat.

There are many alternatives to steak and sausages from animals — and most of them are lower in calories, contain no cholesterol, and keep you full for longer.

Two meat-free hamburgers

Meat substitutes come in many surprising forms, such as this vegetarian burger

 1. Soy products: Schnitzel, tofu, tempeh

The typical meat substitute in supermarkets in Europe, North America and Australia comes from soya. From burgers and goulash to sliced meat, sausages and cold cuts — a variety of products are seasoned and shaped to resemble animal products. In its native Asia, soya is mostly consumed as the fresh bean, edamame, or as tofu and tempeh.

The protein content of dried soybeans is significant — about 35-40%. On top of that, the bean contains several essential amino acids that the body needs to absorb protein. But it's also important to point out that the beans' protein content drops to about 12% after cooking. Tofu contains 7-15 grams, while tempeh and soya strips contain 18-20%.

Soybeans in a pod

Soybeans contain a lot of vegetable protein

Besides protein, soybeans also contain many unsaturated fatty acids and fat-soluble vitamins. By comparison, 100 grams of raw pork has about 18% protein, according to the GU nutrition table.

Given that 80% of the world's soybean cultivation comes from the United States, Argentina and Brazil, the bean usually travels some distance before it's consumed. But the argument that the rainforest is being cut down for tofu makes little sense, because 80% of the world's soya production is actually used as animal feed. 

Farmers in Europe are now also growing soya, although the conditions aren't ideal — the beans come from the subtropics, and so need a warm, humid environment to thrive. Soybeans require less water than meat production, but don't score as well on that front compared to some other legumes. 

2. Lupins 

Meat alternatives made from sweet lupins are becoming more popular in Germany, with shredded lupin or lupin steak no longer a rarity on supermarket shelves. Lupins are most commonly used, however, as a substitute for milk, yoghurt or eggs. They're also used in gluten-free baking products because they contain no gluten.

Lupins have an impressively high amount of protein: the plant's dried beans contain at least 40%, as well as various vitamins and minerals. Unlike soybeans, lupins can cope with a dry climate and grow well in lime and sandy soils. That means conditions in Europe are better suited to lupins than soybeans.

Watch video 02:29

Lupins as a meat substitute

3. Beans and beyond

Beans, lentils and peas also have protein in spades. In their dry form, green peas contain around 23%, but that amount shrinks to 8% during cooking. Most types of beans contain 8-10% protein after cooking — more than half that of pork. These legumes aren't available as sausages or cutlets — at least not yet anyway. Still, a bean-based chili sin carne promises a decent amount of protein, as does a spread made from brown lentils instead of Leberwurst, or liver pate. Add green spelt grain, spelt or oat-flakes (17% protein) to this spread, and it becomes even healthier, as well as tasty. That's because these cereals, nuts and seeds are ideal for the absorption of protein.

Soybean fields in Austria

Legumes, such as these soybeans, take nitrogen from the air

All legumes, including soybeans and lupins, have a positive effect on the soil they grow in. They hardly need any fertilizer, since they draw nitrogen from the air with the help of nodule bacteria. They also enrich the earth with humus.

4. Seitan – wheat protein

This meat substitute consists of wheat gluten. Its slightly fibrous texture means it is mainly used for ready-made meat alternatives. It's produced by mixing flour and water into a dough, followed by repeated rinsing to remove starch until only the protein mass remains. 

A cereal field in Germany

Meat substitutes can also be produced from cereals

As with tofu, a large amount of the vitamins and minerals are lost during this process. And then there are the many flavorings and thickeners that often get added. One advantage Seitan has over soya, though, is that the wheat or spelt it comes from can be grown in many parts of the world.

5. Sunflower seeds

This type of "ground meat" comes from the remnants of sunflower seeds after they've been pressed to extract oil. It contains large amounts of protein, all the essential amino acids and many B vitamins.

A sunflower

Sunflowers are not only beautiful plants, they also have very nutritious seeds

All nuts and seeds generally have a very high protein content. Hemp seeds top the list with more than 31%, closely followed by pumpkin seeds, peanuts (26%), almonds (21%) and sunflower seeds (19%). Nuts and seeds also contain valuable unsaturated fatty acids. This also makes them a good source of energy, in their unpressed form.

6. Fungus over chicken

This meat substitute, known as Quorn, is made from fermented mold fungus, with added vitamins and egg protein. 

A bunch of grapes next to a wheel of brie cheese

Mold is also a key element in cheese production

Vegetarians can enjoy it fried, for example, but for vegans this highly processed product isn't an option. Still, its climate footprint is likely smaller than that of a steak, if only because the production of eggs doesn't consume as many resources as that of meat. 

The B12 problem

Despite all the advantages that come with plant-based meat substitutes, one essential nutrient is missing: vitamin B12. Only animal products can provide sufficient bioavailable levels of it. The German Nutrition Society recommends an intake of 3 micrograms per day. That's the equivalent of about 100 grams of beef or salmon, 150 grams of cheese, or half a liter of whole milk. That means those who don't eat animal products have to resort to food supplements to get their daily B12 dose.

  • Beyond Meat Burger, at Dodger Stadium

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Big appetite

    With climate concerns growing, many people are trying to reduce their environmental impact. Increasingly, they're turning to plant-based meats — and investors are taking notice. When Beyond Meat debuted on Wall Street in early May, share prices more than doubled the first day. "Investors recognize … a huge business opportunity," Bruce Friedrich, director of the Good Food Institute, told AFP.

  • An Original Impossible Burger, left, and a Cali Burger, from Umami Burger, are shown in this photo in New York (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Spot the difference

    Backed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, meat alternatives including Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger, seen here at left, use new food technology and ingredients like peas, fava beans and soy. Unlike earlier veggie burgers, these meatless patties are said to taste, look, smell and even "bleed" like real meat (the secret is beet juice). They can also be healthier.

  • A herd of cows in Brazil

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Good for the planet

    But eating less meat isn't just a healthy decision. A 2018 WWF report said cutting animal products from diets would be a "relatively easy and cheap way" to fight climate change. A study by the University of Michigan found the Beyond Burger generates 90% less greenhouse gas emissions, requires 46% less energy to produce and has far less of an impact on water scarcity and land use than a beef patty.

  • A shopper chooses a package of Beyond Meat brand Beyond Sausage from a cooler in a supermarket in New York

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Crowded market

    Beyond Meat is already sold in thousands of US supermarkets and restaurants, and major brands are also looking for a piece of the action. Nestle launched its take on the beef patty in Europe in April, and Unilever took over Dutch plant-based meat producer The Vegetarian Butcher in late 2018. Burger King is rolling out a Beyond Meat option US-wide, and McDonald's is testing its own vegan burger.

  • Large fields of soy are seen near the city of Santarem in the Brazilian state of Para

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Not all positive

    Industrialized soy crops have been flagged as a contributing factor to widespread deforestation. As Brussels-based environment group Fern points out, more than 1 million square kilometers of land are used to grow soy, almost three times the size of Germany. Only a very small percentag of this, however, is used in meat alternatives. Most goes to animal feed.

  • Packages of Beyond Meat brand in a supermarket freezer

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Health food?

    There are also nutritional concerns about these highly processed foods. Leading brands can have more than double the saturated fat and as much as seven times the amount of sodium as a lean beef burger. And environmental groups are worried about Impossible Burger's inclusion of GMO yeast, which adds a meaty flavor. Excessive consumption has been linked to cancer — but that goes for real meats too.

  • A plate full of white sausage and pretzel in Bavaria (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Today's special: Quorn tubes

    In Europe, meat alternatives may soon have to be sold as "discs," "tubes" and "slabs" as opposed to burgers, sausages and steaks. The EU Parliament's agriculture committee recently backed a move to ban producers of vegetarian food from using terms that usually describe meat. The full parliament will vote on the measure after the EU elections in late May.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


Audios and videos on the topic

Made in Germany - Are vegans taking a bite out of meat?  

Vegan steak from a 3D printer  

Related content

Fleischlose Burger

Do vegans help prevent climate change? 12.08.2019

If you want to save the world, go veggie seems to be the motto. But even though dietary decisions are proven to reduce CO2 emissions, young Germans are still eating a lot of meat.

Eritrea Landwirtschaft und Klimawandel Vieh

IPCC report: The world gets hungrier, but the land is exhausted – from us and from climate change 08.08.2019

The UN's scientific body on climate change highlights in a new report the strong connection between land use and climate change. A radical change in the food system is key to people's livelihoods and health worldwide.

Fleischloser Burger

Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat 29.05.2019

Demand for meat-free foods is up — 23% in the US last year alone, according to The Good Food Institute. But can plant-based alternatives replace classic burgers and sausages, and are they really better for the climate?

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Algerien Joe Batoury mit Coronavirus Gesichtsmaske (Mizo Ozim)

Turning face masks into a fashion statement in Africa

Who says face masks have to be bland? Fashion designers in Africa are helping tackle the pandemic with stylish masks.  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

This week on Eco India: Ecotourism in Delhi and battling climate change in a game - and in reality.  

Global Ideas

Global Ideas Uganda Daniel Dreher (DW)

Uganda's motorbikes go green  

Solar power is making Kampala’s streets cleaner  