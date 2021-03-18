 5,000 photos from the fall of the Berlin Wall | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 18.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

5,000 photos from the fall of the Berlin Wall

It stood in the way of his freedom. When the Berlin Wall finally fell, Robert Conrad, an East German photographer, was obsessed with taking pictures of its demolition.

  • People stand in front of the Berlin Wall, a watch tower is on the left

    Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall

    Watchtower, a threat no more (April 1990)

    About 300 watchtowers like the one at the Nordbahnhof S-Bahn station surrounded West Berlin. One of the few that survived the wall's demolition stands on the grounds of the Berlin Wall Memorial on Bernauer Strasse. Visitors who get off the train at Nordbahnhof can't miss it.

  • Trabant car on a cobbled street, border guard stands nearby .

    Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall

    Potsdamer Platz (February 1990)

    Shortly after the fall of the Wall, a provisional border crossing was established at Potsdamer Platz, but controls were only sporadic between East and West Germany. On October 3, 1990, Germany celebrated its reunification.

  • Rectangular hole in the wall, grass and a watering can in the foreground.

    Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall

    Idyllic allotment plot along the Wall (July 1990)

    The above allotment garden was located in West Berlin's Neukölln district. The garden colony was poetically named "Märkische Schweiz" (a reference to Switzerland), in reference to its hilly landscape. The demolition of more than 150 kilometers of the Berlin Wall took about a year, so in the mean time people chopped large holes into the concrete barrier to move around the city more quickly.

  • Berlin Wall, painted white, with graffiti

    Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall

    The writing on the wall (October 1990)

    Before the fall of the Berlin Wall, only the western side had colorful graffiti. That changed quickly, however, and soon people also tagged and scribbled on the East German side like in the above photo from 1990, showing a section of wall on the northern city border between the Frohnau and Hohen Neuendorf districts. "So what?" someone wrote in green paint.

  • Houses along the death strip in East Berlin.

    Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall

    A view of the death strip (April 1990)

    Houses in the divided city often stood right by the wall or by a watchtower, and thus the notorious death strip, as seen in the above photo. The residents who lived on Wollank street in the eastern Pankow neighborhood lived with that view.

  • Watchtower, antitank obstacles at Steinstücken

    Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall

    Watchtower, anti-tank obstacles at Steinstücken (April 1990)

    A tiny area named Steinstücken that jutted out in the very southwest of West Berlin was almost completely walled in by East German territory. The border there was particularly well secured. The guards had a panoramic view in all directions from the watchtower.

  • Forest, death strip, a tower, and remains of the wall

    Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall

    All that remained (July 1990)

    After the fall of the Wall, this is what areas along the former concrete barrier looked like for quite some time. Even months later, the so-called "wall woodpeckers" still managed to hack small mementos from leftover concrete slabs. Today, there are only very few remains of the Wall left in Berlin.

  • Empty metro station, light green tiles

    Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall

    Unter den Linden S-Bahn station (February 1990)

    No trains stopped at the so-called ghost stations: Altogether, 16 metro stations were unused for years, as trains would just hurtle through while border guards patrolled empty, dimly lit platforms. The station Unter den Linden was renamed Brandenburg Gate after the fall of the Wall because it is the site of one of Berlin's best-known landmarks.

    Author: Marcel Fürstenau


  • People stand in front of the Berlin Wall, a watch tower is on the left

    Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall

    Watchtower, a threat no more (April 1990)

    About 300 watchtowers like the one at the Nordbahnhof S-Bahn station surrounded West Berlin. One of the few that survived the wall's demolition stands on the grounds of the Berlin Wall Memorial on Bernauer Strasse. Visitors who get off the train at Nordbahnhof can't miss it.

  • Trabant car on a cobbled street, border guard stands nearby .

    Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall

    Potsdamer Platz (February 1990)

    Shortly after the fall of the Wall, a provisional border crossing was established at Potsdamer Platz, but controls were only sporadic between East and West Germany. On October 3, 1990, Germany celebrated its reunification.

  • Rectangular hole in the wall, grass and a watering can in the foreground.

    Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall

    Idyllic allotment plot along the Wall (July 1990)

    The above allotment garden was located in West Berlin's Neukölln district. The garden colony was poetically named "Märkische Schweiz" (a reference to Switzerland), in reference to its hilly landscape. The demolition of more than 150 kilometers of the Berlin Wall took about a year, so in the mean time people chopped large holes into the concrete barrier to move around the city more quickly.

  • Berlin Wall, painted white, with graffiti

    Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall

    The writing on the wall (October 1990)

    Before the fall of the Berlin Wall, only the western side had colorful graffiti. That changed quickly, however, and soon people also tagged and scribbled on the East German side like in the above photo from 1990, showing a section of wall on the northern city border between the Frohnau and Hohen Neuendorf districts. "So what?" someone wrote in green paint.

  • Houses along the death strip in East Berlin.

    Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall

    A view of the death strip (April 1990)

    Houses in the divided city often stood right by the wall or by a watchtower, and thus the notorious death strip, as seen in the above photo. The residents who lived on Wollank street in the eastern Pankow neighborhood lived with that view.

  • Watchtower, antitank obstacles at Steinstücken

    Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall

    Watchtower, anti-tank obstacles at Steinstücken (April 1990)

    A tiny area named Steinstücken that jutted out in the very southwest of West Berlin was almost completely walled in by East German territory. The border there was particularly well secured. The guards had a panoramic view in all directions from the watchtower.

  • Forest, death strip, a tower, and remains of the wall

    Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall

    All that remained (July 1990)

    After the fall of the Wall, this is what areas along the former concrete barrier looked like for quite some time. Even months later, the so-called "wall woodpeckers" still managed to hack small mementos from leftover concrete slabs. Today, there are only very few remains of the Wall left in Berlin.

  • Empty metro station, light green tiles

    Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall

    Unter den Linden S-Bahn station (February 1990)

    No trains stopped at the so-called ghost stations: Altogether, 16 metro stations were unused for years, as trains would just hurtle through while border guards patrolled empty, dimly lit platforms. The station Unter den Linden was renamed Brandenburg Gate after the fall of the Wall because it is the site of one of Berlin's best-known landmarks.

    Author: Marcel Fürstenau


Why did Robert Conrad take so many pictures of the fall of the Berlin Wall? He took about 5,000 photos of the concrete structure that was almost completely torn down in 1989/90 over the span of just a few months. The wall was "a formative, grim topic for all of his life," Conrad, who was born in East Germany in 1962, told DW.

A selection of his historical photos is on display until April 18 as part of the open-air exhibition "The Disappearance of the Wall" on Steinplatz square in Berlin, the site of the Technical University where Conrad studied art history and architecture.

Under the East German regime, he was not allowed to study at a university for political reasons. Even then, he secretly took photos of the wall. When the Berlin Wall unexpectedly fell on November 9, 1989, he was "virtually well-trained for such a photo project," he says.

Photo Berlin Wall and death strip, houses in the background

The 'Hinterlandmauer' was a second, 'inner' wall

He was talented, passionate about photography, and self-taught. He documented decaying houses and the demolition of entire streets across East Germany with his camera.

His hometown of Greifswald on the Baltic Sea was affected, too, as were towns in the West. Conrad moved to East Berlin in 1986, three years before the fall of the Wall. He longed for a life in West Germany however, and applied to leave the country. His application was approved for February 1990. But by then, the Wall had already been open for three months.

Hidden away in archives

His photos document how the Berlin Wall disappeared from the cityscape bit by bit: a hole in the wall, a toppled watchtower or a subway station unused for decades, where no trains stopped. He also photographed other areas along the 150 kilometers of border fortifications. "At some point, there were thousands of pictures," he says of the photos he spent decades cataloging.

It was not until the new millennium that his private collection slowly emerged from oblivion, thanks in part to the Berlin Wall Memorial and the Stasi Records Office who had recognized its value and purchased photos by Robert Conrad.

The Wall chronicler is particularly grateful for commissions such as the open-air exhibition. Free of admission, it was made possible by a cooperation between the Robert Havemann Society and the Berlin district of Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf. The project is particularly appreciated during this period of restrictions for museums.

'Bleak, cold style'

Conrad's main concern has always been "to show this monstrosity in an endlessly long series of photographs." As an architectural historian, he has always been interested in the story of the structure dubbed by the East German regime as the "anti-imperialist protective wall." In reality, its sole purpose was to literally block the path to freedom for East Germans, people like Robert Conrad.

A toppled watchtower in 1990, with the Glienicke Bridge in the background

A toppled watchtower in 1990, with the Glienicke Bridge in the background

And yet, in his role as a photographer, he never allowed himself to be deterred from "capturing the graphic qualities of the architecture with a certain aesthetic ambition," when looking at the Wall. Conrad makes no secret of also being fascinated by it in a certain way. Despite all his personal disgust, this "bleak, cold style" also somehow appealed to him from a professional point of view.

Nevertheless photographer describes the structure that separated East and West Germans  for 28 years as "architecture at its most vicious." 

When the wall came down, Robert Conrad took the photos of the aftermath of this momentous event just for his own private use. Today, the photos are available for everyone to see. "The Disappearance of the Wall" with accompanying texts in German and English is meant to be a traveling exhibition that can go on tour from Berlin.

DW recommends

'Wind of Change': The Scorpions' rock anthem turns 30

The Scorpions are celebrating: Their hit single "Wind of Change" is 30 years old. But why is the ballad marking the fall of the Iron Curtain Germany’s biggest worldwide hit?  

How Angela Davis became an icon in East Germany

In the US, Davis was regarded by many as an enemy of the state, but in the GDR, the civil rights activist was a superstar. What role did she actually play in East Germany?  

Unique photos of the dismantling of the Berlin Wall:

When the Berlin Wall fell on November 9, 1989, 28 years of division between East and West ended. Robert Conrad took photos of the wall's demolition.  

WWW links

Exhibition 'The Disappearance of the Wall'

Advertisement

Film

Cover Time Magazin März 2021 mit dem Schauspieler Elliot Page

Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

Oscar-nominated star Elliot Page has given his first interview since coming out as transgender. Along with the actor, here are other public figures who have contributed to breaking down barriers.  

Books

Author Patricia Szilagyi, with the newly released book '111 Extreme Places in Europe'

DW releases '111 Extreme Places in Europe' travel guide

Already dreaming of a post-pandemic trip? The DW travel guide "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn't Miss" features adventure-filled destinations.  

Culture

James Levine (2006)

Disgraced Met Opera maestro James Levine dead at 77

One of the most prominent artists to see his career ended in the #MeToo era, the longtime conductor of NY's Metropolitan Opera was also a major star in Germany.  

Culture

Gerhard Richter stands in front of his Birkenau series paintings in a museum

Gerhard Richter to loan 100 artworks to Berlin museum

Top-selling German artist Gerhard Richter plans to loan about 100 paintings to Berlin's National Gallery. He started off with the "Birkenau" series.  

Culture

photo of digital artwork EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS | Collage von BEEPLE

Beeple digital artwork auctioned for a record $69 million

Christie's auction house in London had until now only sold physical works of art. Beeple's digital piece has become the third-most-expensive work sold by a living artist.  