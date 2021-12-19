5 years later, Germany remembers victims of Berlin Christmas market terror attack

The bells of Berlin's Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on Breitscheidplatz will ring 13 times this Sunday at exactly 8:02 p.m., once for each of the victims of the 2016 terror attack at a nearby Christmas market.

The time marks the moment when Islamist attacker Anis Amri raced through the festive event on December 19, 2016 in a stolen semitrailer truck, killing and injuring dozens. That day marked the moment the moment when many Germans realized that terrorism could also affect them at home.

Since that day, one of the most serious Islamist attacks in the country to date, a memorial has been created to remember the victims. A gold-colored crack in the ground marks the truck's path, measuring more than 15 meters (49 feet) in length; the names of the dead are engraved on the steps leading up to the church. Originally there were 12 names, but a 13th was added earlier this year after a first responder died from the severe injuries he sustained during the attack.

Political leaders paid tribute to victims of the attack on last year's anniversary

Victims, relatives feel abandoned

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will speak at the memorial service later on Sunday, highlighting the continued suffering of the victims and their relatives. Rainer Rothe, a psychologist based in Berlin, has counseled many of them, and recently criticized the German government for the "fatal and inhuman treatment" of the victims by the authorities.

Rothe told the president that victims had to wait for months, or even years, for help — and some had not received any assistance at all. The average wait time between the attack and the start of trauma therapy was 357 days, with Rothe pointing out the lack of expertise in trauma therapy within many German institutions. Frustration over the delays led several victims to hire a lawyer to assert their claims.

Security measures tightened

Five years after the attack, many questions remain unanswered. The overarching one: Was the attacker, Tunisian national Anis Amri, really a lone wolf perpetrator who planned the attack without any outside help?

Maybe not: Just ahead of the fifth anniversary, Berlin public radio RBB reported that Amri had received the order to carry out the attack from a high official within the "Islamic State" (IS) terror organization.

Today, it would no longer be possible to drive a truck into a crowd at a Christmas market in the German capital. The area is now protected by dozens of bollards and concrete barriers — not only at Breitscheidplatz, but in many of Berlin's squares. Strict security precautions have also been imposed in response to the attack, which sent shock waves across the country.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt — called off The "Christkindlesmarkt" sign will remain unlit this year. The historical Christmas market was supposed to open on November 26, but has been cancelled like all other Christmas markets in Bavaria because of the high number of COVID infections.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Dresden Striezelmarkt — cancelled The 587th Dresden Striezelmarkt was scheduled to begin on November 22. Germany's oldest Christmas market, however, was called off at the very last minute. Saxony's auhorities have banned all fairs amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the eastern state.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Berlin's Gendarmenmarkt Christmas Market Unlike Bavaria and Saxony, Berlin will let Christmas fairs open as planned. The city's Gendarmenmarkt Christmas Market kicks off on November 22 with the so-called 2G rule ("geimpft oder genesen" — "vaccinated or recovered") in place. It's all about arts and crafts sold at a variety of stalls.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Heidelberg Christmas Market Heidelberg Christmas Market opened on November 18, with various stalls spread throughout the old town. One major attraction is the Heidelberg Barrel, a gigantic wooden structure housing a sales booth and small viewing platform. Heidelberg's Karlsplatz also boasts an ice rink. The 3G rule (vaccinated, recovered, tested) applies everywhere.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Dortmund Christmas Market Dortmund Christmas Market kicked off on November 18. A towering 45-meter-high (148-foot-high) Christmas tree, built from over 1,000 spruces and weighing 40,000 kilograms (88,000 pounds), will once again adorn the fair. But this year, there is no traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony as organizers wish to minimize crowds. The 2G rule applies throughout.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Cologne Christmas Market Various Christmas fairs will also be held in the city this year. Starting on November 22, merrymakers can sample a variety of certified organic and fair trade products at Cologne Cathedral Christmas Market. Here, as elsewhere in the city, revelers must heed the 2G rule.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Stuttgart Christmas Market — cancelled After a one-year break, Stuttgart Christmas Market was set to reopen on November 24. Stuttgart authorities, however, called off the fair, citing security reasons. Mayor Frank Nopper has said with other regional markets axed, Stuttgart would have seen a major influx of additional guests creating an unmanageable coronavirus infection risk.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Hamburg's hedonistic Christmas Market Spielbudenplatz, at the heart of Hamburg's pleasure district, has been transformed into a quirky Christmas market. Guests eager to experience the unconventional fair, boasting attractions like a mulled wine pharmacy, must nevertheless heed the 2G convention.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Trier Christmas Market The 41st Trier Christmas Market was named "Germany's Best Christmas Market 2021" by the tourism platform "European Best Destinations." It opened on November 19 in compliance with the 2G rule, to people fully vaccinated or recovered. In front of Trier Cathedral, on the medieval main market, visitors can enjoy stalls with regional specialties such as "Glühviez" (mulled apple wine) and handicrafts.

Some German Christmas markets open amid COVID uncertainty Lübeck Christmas Market Next to the historic Christmas market in the old town center, there's an indoor fair in the former Holy Spirit Hospital buildung (pictured here). The profits from this arts and crafts market go to charities. The 2G rule applies at all of Lübeck's Christmas markets, and face-masks are mandatory indoors. Author: Sophie Dissemond



Attacker under observation for years

Shortly before the attack, Amri, who had come to Germany as an asylum-seeker in 2015 after having spent several years in prison in Italy, shot and killed Polish truck driver Lukasz Urban and hijacked his semitrailer. Hours later Amri steered the truck, which was loaded with around 25 tons of construction steel, into the bustling Christmas market. The force of the impact killed 11 people and injured 60 others, who are still suffering from the consequences of the attack to this day.

After the attack, Amri managed to flee to Italy via the Netherlands, Belgium and France. On the morning of December 23, he was stopped by a police patrol near Milan and immediately opened fire on the police officers, using the same gun with which he had killed Urban, and was killed in the shootout that followed.

Amri had been under observation by German security authorities for years as he had been linked to well-known Islamists. At some point, however, authorities made a fatal misjudgment and decided that he no longer posed a threat.

Watch video 00:22 War on terror: 'We have not achieved all our goals'

Security authorities at the center of criticism

A federal parliament investigative committee spent more than three years looking into the question of whether the attack could have been prevented. The 1,900-page final report stated glaring errors by the security authorities, such as the Federal Intelligence Service and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany's domestic intelligence agency, particularly with regard to the exchange of information.

The report pointed to the blatant failure by the police to analyze the threat posed by Amri, while the federal government rushed to tighten migration legislation instead of pursuing a clear anti-terrorism strategy.

The Berlin House of Representatives also spent four years investigating the mistakes that made the attack possible in the first place. In its final report, presented earlier this year, they reached a similar conclusion. There was no one single person who had made serious mistakes; instead, the failures of police and the intelligence agencies made the attack possible, along with a lack of cooperation between security agencies and a shortage of police staff.

This Sunday, there will be no shortage of police at Breitscheidplatz. From noon, the Memorial Church will be cordoned off. Those who want to lay flowers at the site may do so — but only in the company of an officer.

This article was originally in German