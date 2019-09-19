 5-year period ending 2019 on pace to be hottest on record: UN | News | DW | 22.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

5-year period ending 2019 on pace to be hottest on record: UN

The world will need to increase efforts against climate change three-to-fivefold to prevent a 1.5-2 degree Celsius rise in temperature, a UN report found. The 2015-2019 period will be the hottest on record.

A stop sign and a coal power plant

The world needs to dramatically ramp up action to prevent a climate disaster, with the five-year period ending 2019 set to be the hottest on record, a UN report said Sunday.

A World Meteorological Organization report released a day before world leaders gather in New York for a special UN climate summit said that the world has warmed already by 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels and warming is accelerating.

Read more: World must invest $1.8 trillion to take on climate change — report 

In the five-year period from 2015-2019, the temperature "is currently estimated to be 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial (1850-1900) times and 0.2 degrees Celsius warmer than 2011-2015," it said.

The four-year period from 2015-2018 was already the hottest since record keeping started in 1850.

Read more: The global injustice of the climate crisis 

Watch video 26:06

To the point - Youth in Revolt: Climate of Change?

The 2015 Paris climate agreement committed countries to set national targets to reduce their emissions in order to limit a temperature rise of either 2 degrees Celsius or 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

But the new weather agency report found that even if countries hit their targets the world will still warm by 2.9 degrees Celsius to 3.4 degrees Celsius.

"There is a growing recognition that climate impacts are hitting harder and sooner than climate assessments indicated even a decade ago," the 28-page report said.

Read more: Will it soon be too late to save the climate?

Current efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions would need to be tripled to avoid a 2-degree Celsius temperature rise and must increase fivefold to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times, the report said.

Watch video 06:54

Rising sea levels threaten coastal cities

cw/jlw (AFP, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Cities key to tackling climate crisis – global climate group

The world needs to drastically cut its carbon emissions by 2050 to head off the worst effects of climate change. A new report highlights how cities could make a huge difference with local green initiatives. (19.09.2019)  

Climate change causes Australia to downgrade Great Barrier Reef's outlook

The world's largest coral reef system is now anticipated to be in "very poor" health in future, due to climate change. Despite large-scale bleaching of the coral, experts insist the problems are not insurmountable. (30.08.2019)  

Merkel's Cabinet agrees 'climate packet,' environmentalists say it's paltry

Germany's government has agreed climate policies including carbon dioxide pricing via emission certificates, costlier fuels, cheaper rail, and a ban on oil heaters from 2026. A leading Green was "bitterly disappointed." (20.09.2019)  

Germany to join alliance to phase out coal

In the wake of the global student climate strike, Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said Germany would move further in its efforts to phase out coal. Berlin is hoping to shut down all its coal-powered plants by 2038. (22.09.2019)  

World must invest $1.8 trillion to take on climate change — report

A global commission — which includes billionaire Bill Gates and former UN chief Ban Ki-moon — has called on nations to invest now to protect against the effects of climate change. (10.09.2019)  

The global injustice of the climate crisis

Countries that are least responsible for causing climate change are the ones suffering most from its effects, especially regarding food insecurity and nutrient deficiencies, reports show. Scientists warn we must act now. (28.08.2019)  

The US state at the forefront of extreme heat research

Global warming has changed city life in Phoenix: When it gets too hot, construction crews start work at 4 a.m. and the zoo opens at dawn. But for some people, the heat is more than an inconvenience. It can turn deadly. (20.09.2019)  

Will it soon be too late to save the climate?

The quantity of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere keeps increasing. The Earth's temperature is rising. Now media are reporting that we only have 18 months to save the climate. Scaremongering, or a serious prognosis? (04.08.2019)  

Global climate strike in pictures

At least 5,000 strikes in 156 countries are planned around the world to call on leaders to address climate breakdown. They are demanding action from world leaders who are gathering for a UN Climate Action Summit. (20.09.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rising sea levels threaten coastal cities  

To the point - Youth in Revolt: Climate of Change?  

Related content

USA Mount McKinley oder Denali

Living Planet: Climate Change in Alaska 19.09.2019

Alaska is warming more than twice as fast as the global average. The once chilly U.S. state, has had a record-breaking summer. In Western Alaska, residents saw dead salmon in the river and berries ripening way too early. And the Arctic sea ice is diminishing steadily. We look at out how the warming climate is affecting people up north.

Inger Andersen

Living Planet: Interview with the Executive Director of the UN's Environment Program, Inger Andersen 19.09.2019

As the world struggles to adapt to a rapidly warming climate and find ways of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Danish economist and environmentalist Inger Andersen took over the helm at UNEP, the United Nations Environment Programme, based in Nairobi, in June of this year. She talks about the challenges and opportunities facing mankind.

Farbencode - Buchenwald im Fruehling

Living Planet: Leapfrogging to a greener world 19.09.2019

As young people all over the world take to the streets to demand climate action and the United Nations Secretary General hosts a special climate summit in New York, the UN Environment Programme's Executive Director, Inger Andersen tells us people power is proving pivotal. And we look at new ways of getting the climate message across.

Advertisement