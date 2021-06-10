 5 soccer songs that have nothing to do with soccer | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 10.06.2021

Culture

5 soccer songs that have nothing to do with soccer

Football anthems are chosen by fans — not the music industry. As the UEFA European Football Championship starts, here are five songs that originally had nothing to do with sports.

  • The Beatles Yellow Submarine Waterloo Station in London (picture-alliance/dpa/R.Naden)

    5 songs that accidentally became soccer anthems

    'Yellow Submarine,' The Beatles

    Ringo Starr's famous melody is admittedly simple — after all, he was never very good at singing. But neither are most football fans. The singable chorus from "Yellow Submarine" is perfect for the stadium and the text can easily be adapted to suit the match.

  • Cuba, a yellow house (DW/B. Sezen)

    5 songs that accidentally became soccer anthems

    'Guantanamera,' Joseito Fernandez

    This song has been around for nearly 90 years, but first became a fan anthem at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea. The band Rocca became a one-hit-wonder with the melody from the Cuban classic. Most people only remember the refrain, however: "There's only one Rudi Völler," referring to the German soccer legend. Fans sang it so often that the line was named sentence of the year in 2002.

  • Domenico Modugno (picture-alliance/dpa/Publifoto)

    5 songs that accidentally became soccer anthems

    'Nel blu dipinto di blu (Volare),' Domenico Modugno

    This hit by Italian Domenico Modugno, which was supposed to be about the blue sky above Rome, was misappropriated because the word "volare" from the chorus rhymed too well with "finale." The chorus is usually whipped out when a team makes it into the final.

  • Village People (picture-alliance/dpa/E.v.Maydell)

    5 songs that accidentally became soccer anthems

    'Go West,' Village People

    This stadium anthem has been successful in many different clubs and countries because it's so suited to modification. While Borussia Dortmund screams "Ole, jetzt kommt der BVB" (Ole, now the BVB is coming), London's FC Arsenal uses the text, "One-nil to the Arsenal." While teams may be archenemies on the pitch, at least some of them have "Go West" in common.

  • Gerry & The Pacemakers 70er Jahre

    5 songs that accidentally became soccer anthems

    'You'll Never Walk Alone,' Gerry & The Pacemakers

    "You'll Never Walk Alone," which originally came from a Rogers and Hammerstein musical, is a more solemn football anthem. And perhaps that's why it's been around so long. Unlike other soccer songs, its text is very important. First adopted in Liverpool in the 1960s, it is now sung in stadiums all over the world and is practically inseparable from soccer itself.

    Author: Antje Binder (kbm)


For true football fans, there's nothing more moving than swaying shoulder on shoulder with fellow fans in the stadium and shouting their team's anthem. Doing that the moment the ball drops into their opponent's goal is even better, of course — and better yet, after winning a tournament.

When the stadium joins in song, big, strong men get weak in the knees. Die-hard fans could sing their club's songs in their sleep. Many of them, however, are shamelessly stolen from pop music.

Celtic Glasgow fans, for example, have taken Depeche Mode's hit "Just Can't Get Enough" — and are very skilled at shouting it out in time with the beat.

The most famous football song of all time, of course, is "You'll Never Walk Alone," first adopted by FC Liverpool in England. The melody originally dates back to the Rogers and Hammerstein musical Carousel, which was a story of love in turbulent times, a robbery and the death of a loved one. The hopeful song is featured at the end of the tragic musical.

From the theater to the stadium

The fact that this cheesy piece of music history made it into the tough world of British football can be attributed to the U.K. band Gerry & the Pacemakers. They released a cover version in 1963 and it shot to number one on the English charts. That same year, it was blasted through the loudspeakers in the Liverpool stadium for the first time.

A few weeks later, "You'll Never Walk Alone" was played again — and that was enough to get fans hooked. Liverpool faithfuls started regularly singing it to cheer their team on. The slow, gentle number would become one of the most unusual soccer anthems.

Because of its more solemn mood, "You'll Never Walk Alone" has created several goose-bump moments in soccer history. It was sung, for example at the FA Cup Finale in 1989, just a few weeks after the tragedy in Hillsborough Stadium, in which over 90 FC Liverpool fans were crushed to death in the crowd.

Gerry Mardsen from Gerry & the Pacemakers sang the track himself at Wembley Stadium. He told soccer magazine 11 Freunde that he could "fall over dead" when the song swells through the stands: "I wouldn't be mad at God."

"You'll Never Walk Alone" quickly spread beyond Liverpool. In 2009, it was sung at the funeral for former German national goalkeeper Robert Enke, who committed suicide after suffering from depression. And just a few weeks ago, it was heard at the Europe League final between FC Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund. Some 45,000 fans joined in one song — a few tissues were certainly passed quietly through the rows.

Click through the picture gallery above for five songs that unexpectedly became soccer hits.

