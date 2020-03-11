5 million Syrian children in need due to war

The UN children's organization UNICEF issued a plea on Friday to support Syrian children as the war in Syria nears the start of its 10th year.

"A child dies every 10 hours as a result of the war," the organization said.

From 2014 through the end of 2019, 5,427 children were killed, UNICEF said in its Syria 9 March 2020 report.

The report also estimated that over 5 million children are in need inside Syria and 2.5 million more in neighboring countries.

In a video posted to Twitter, UNICEF also noted that all children in Syria under the age of nine have known nothing but war in their lifetime.

"Humanitarian help may not be able to end the war, but it can minimize the suffering of those most affected," said Christian Schneider, the head of UNIEF Germany.

He noted in a tweet that the war would enter its 10th year on Sunday and added his hope that "the terrible anniversary date would no longer have meaning in 2021."

In the report, UNICEF said it has received only 40% of the funds needed for 2020 to date and still faces a shortfall of $682 million (€610 million).

Nearly a decade of fighting, millions displaced

The ongoing war began in March 2011 with protests against President Bashar Assad and quickly snowballed into violent fighting that drew in several countries and militant groups.

Russia and Iran joined the war throwing their support behind Assad. Western forces, including the United States, provided military aid to rebel fighters, partially as an attempt to fight the so-called "Islamic State" terror group, which at the height of its power controlled wide swaths of Iraq and Syria.

These displaced Syrian children are living in a jail in Idlib province that has been converted into a makeshift shelter

Most recently, the fighting in Syria has been concentrated in the northwestern province of Idlib, close to the border with Turkey.

In recent weeks, some 900,000 individuals, including more than half a million children, have been forced to flee the area due to confrontations between Turkish troops and Syrian government forces.

Turkey, which hosts some 4 million refugees, recently allowed asylum-seekers within its border to travel onward towards Europe, causing thousands to amass on the border to Greece. Germany has urged the EU to take in around 1,500 child refugees.

UNICEF's Syria 9 noted that since 2014, some 2.6 million children have been displaced within Syria, with some 2.5 million registered as refugees in neighboring countries. A total of 2.8 million children are out of school.

The report also included statistics on child labor, health and nutrition, education and displacement.

Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point Families flee as frontline closes in Syrian troops have intensified their push for the country's last major rebel enclave — a "prelude to their total defeat," according to President Bashar Assad. The violence and mass displacement could result in the biggest humanitarian horror story of the 21st century, said the UN's humanitarian and emergency relief head, Mark Lowcock. Children in particular have become the face of this suffering.

Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point Largest exodus since World War II Of the almost 900,000 forced from their homes and shelters in the last three months, 80% have been women and children, a UN spokesperson said. Around 300,000 of those have fled since the start of February alone. The wave of displacement is the largest exodus of civilians since World War II.

Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point Deadly temperatures With temperatures reaching minus seven Celsius (19 degrees Fahrenheit) at the snow covered displacement camps in the hills near Turkey's borders, seven children have died from exposure and bad living conditions. Save the Children said families are burning whatever they can find to stay warm. The chairty warned the death toll could rise.

Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point Belligerents bolster forces Convoys of Turkish commandos rolled toward the former "de-escalation zone" as Russian-backed Syrian forces intensified their push to retake the area in late January. After 13 Turkish soldiers stationed there to support rebels were killed in early February, diplomatic efforts to broker a cease-fire stalled.

Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point Highway to nowhere Assad's offensive to retake the strategic M5 highway leading through Idlib province to Syria's second city, Aleppo; has been a long-term objective. After a Russian bombing campaign helped Syrian forces capture all towns along the route on February 11, fierce fighting in western Aleppo forced more than 43,000 toward the Turkish border.

Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point Russian bombing 'indiscriminate' The sheer number of Russian and Syrian aerial and artillery attacks on displacement camps, hospitals and schools "suggest they cannot all be accidental," UN human rights spokesperson Rupert Colville said. His office has recorded 299 civilian deaths this year, 93% caused by the Syrian government and its allies. Michelle Bachelet, the UN's human rights chief, called the campaign "indiscriminate."

Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point Rebels, jihadis strike back Turkish-supported rebels have been caught out by the onslaught, as have jihadis who are not officially backed by Ankara. One Islamist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, scored a rare victory last week when they downed a particular model of helicopter that Syrian forces are thought to use to drop barrel bombs on civilians.

Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point Search for safety The UN's Bachelet said "no shelter is now safe" and displacement camps have been overwhelmed by the number of those fleeing from the violence. Many have left the camps to take their chances on the road. Bachelet called for humanitarian corridors to be established to allow civilians to escape.

Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point No way out Turkey has closed its borders to prevent a further influx of Syrians. It already hosts 3.5 million refugees. That leaves the people of Idlib with no escape route. More than 500,000 of those fleeing are children. Author: Tom Allinson



