  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
42 - Die Antwort auf fast alles - Welche Macht haben Gedanken?
Image: NDR/DW
Global issues

The Power of Thought

13 minutes ago

Whether you like it or not, thoughts are constantly racing through your mind. Even when you're trying not to think about anything.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O1qd

And although people have been researching thoughts for over 5,000 years, it's still not clear how a thought arises -- or what exactly a thought is.

42 - Die Antwort auf fast alles - Welche Macht haben Gedanken?
Image: NDR/DW

How thoughts arise is still one of the greatest mysteries of science. But it has been clear for millennia that they have an enormous influence on human health. Now, as researchers like neuroscientist Ulrike Bingel of Essen University Hospital use imaging techniques to illustrate things like the placebo effect, interest in human thought power has exploded.

42 - Die Antwort auf fast alles - Welche Macht haben Gedanken?
Image: NDR/DW

 

Thoughts have an effect on the body. For psychologist Ellen Langer, they are the most powerful medicine. In numerous experiments, she proved that thoughts can influence blood sugar levels, help you lose weight and even measurably rejuvenate you. However, thoughts are difficult to control: The majority are unconscious and shaped by old thought patterns.

42 - Die Antwort auf fast alles - Welche Macht haben Gedanken?
Image: NDR/DW

In the past few years, neurotechnologies have begun to play a role: Brazilian physician and neuroscientist Miguel Nicolelis was the first to interface the brain with a computer, helping a rat move things outside its body. Meanwhile, even airplanes can be controlled using similar techniques. However, thoughts can also be manipulated via neurotechnology. Who will ensure that our thoughts remain free?



Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SUN 09.04.2023 – 00:00 UTC
SUN 09.04.2023 – 14:30 UTC
SUN 09.04.2023 – 20:30 UTC
MON 10.04.2023 – 01:15 UTC
MON 10.04.2023 – 04:15 UTC 
WED 12.04.2023 – 17:30 UTC 

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 09.04.2023 – 09:30 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers of the 28th brigade pose for a photo in a trench on the front line

Ukraine: Inside the trenches and hospitals of Bakhmut

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe: Young voters register for elections

Zimbabwe: Young voters register for elections

Politics22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A child puts a protective hat on while a man kneels in front of her

Japan holds evacuation drills amid Taiwan invasion fear

Japan holds evacuation drills amid Taiwan invasion fear

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A swimming costume on the edge of a swimming pool in Berlin.

Berlin clarifies gender equality rules for topless bathing

Berlin clarifies gender equality rules for topless bathing

Society18 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters hold up signs by Amnesty International reading "We stand with women of Iran"

Amnesty International: Spotlight on Iran, Myanmar, Ukraine

Amnesty International: Spotlight on Iran, Myanmar, Ukraine

Human Rights14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A portrait of dissident Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi is seen being held up during a human rights demonstration.

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Human Rights3 hours ago03:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

A muddied American flag is seen draped over wreckage

Deadly tornado devastates southern US

Deadly tornado devastates southern US

Catastrophe23 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

This handout photograph provided by the Press Information Bureau shows leaders of the BRICS nations, during a video conference.

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

BusinessMarch 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage