 4 ways to make solar panels more sustainable | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 17.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

4 ways to make solar panels more sustainable

Solar panels provide the largest and cheapest source of renewable energy. But there is still room to reduce the high emissions created when building solar power infrastructure.

A man sprays water on a solar panel at the Gujarat Solar Park, in Gujarat, India

Despite its status as a renewable energy stalwart, solar power infrastructure can still produce high carbon emissions

Solar panels have become synonymous with green energy, yet the mining and processing of silicon, glass and aluminum necessary to make them requires energy. And it's not always clean.

Solar panel production emissions depend on the amount of coal-fired electricity in the local grid — Chinese panel production emits 40% more CO2 than modules built in Europe, according to a study by the German Federal Environment Agency (UBA).

But depending on the panel and installation site, photovoltaics can generate as much energy as was used in their production within five to 25 months. 

Here are four essentials of solar panel production, design and longevity that will influence their sustainability. 

1. How long do photovoltaics last?

The first grid-connected photovoltaic solar panels were installed in Germany and other countries in the 1980s. Some panels are still in operation decades later, while new models are sometimes now sold with a 30-year warranty. 

But panels can last even longer when robust glass is incorporated on the back, which is common in photovoltaic cell manufacturing today. 

The longer the service life of solar systems, the lower the CO2 emissions, and the cost of generating renewable power from the sun. 

Workers installing alternative energy photovoltaic solar panels on roof

Modern solar panels are generally built to last and repairs are usually straightforward

  

2. Can solar panels be repaired?

Solar panels have a very simple structure. They consist of a translucent special glass pane, a translucent plastic film (EVA) underneath, a silicon cell only two millimeters thick with wafer-thin metal busbars. Behind the cell is another plastic film, and then on the back a special protective film or glass. Everything is firmly interconnected, usually with an aluminum frame with a seal. 

Solar panels are very robust and defects are rare. If they do occur, repair is usually possible. 

If the glass on the front side breaks due to extreme hail, a panel should be replaced to prevent moisture from getting intside and reducing the system's performance — a simple glass replacement is not possible here.  

After years in operation, the seal and film on the back of the modules can become porous. An adhesive paste can be used to reseal the film against moisture intrusion. If, over time, the electrical cables become porous, or diodes in the junction box fail, they can usually be replaced without complications.

Infographic showing the component parts of a solar module

3. Are solar panels harmful to the environment?

According to the German Environment Agency (UBA), there is no danger of pollutants leaking from undamaged or broken panels. However, most models do contain small quantities of environmentally harmful substances. 

In the case of the widely used crystalline solar modules (approx. 95% market share), for example, the solder contains up to one gram of lead per module. Some manufacturers do not use toxic lead at all.

In so-called thin-film modules (approx. 5% market share), the cells also contain toxic heavy metal cadmium — up to 1.4 grams per panel. However, manufacturers of these panels have their own take-back system and recover cadmium and lead, as well as non-toxic metals silver, copper and tellurium.  

While discarded modules have to be disposed of properly in Europe, most other countries don't yet have such regulations. The standards are intended to prevent solar panels from rotting in the natural environment and eventually leaching pollutants. In addition, solar panels contain valuable raw materials that can be recycled.

A worker installs solar panels in Vietnam

The photovoltaic industry is considered a key future market for the global recycling industry

4. How does recycling work?

In recycling plants in Germany, older model panels that still work might be repaired and resold.

When that doesn't happen, the aluminum frames, cables and junction boxes are removed and the crystalline panels are shredded while glass, metals and foils are separated using various techniques. Metals and lead are separated and reused while glass fragments are generally processed into thermal insulation material known as glass wool. The plastic foils are incinerated in plants with filters to generate energy. 

However, environmental and raw materials experts still see a lot of room for improvement in recycling. They would like to see high-grade solar glass from old modules reused for new modules instead of for low-quality insulation materials as is currently the case. Likewise, high-purity silicon from old modules could be used for new solar cells. Until now, it has only been used as an additive in aluminum production.  

An old solar module contains raw materials worth €10 to 30 ($11 - 35). For this reason, too, the globally booming photovoltaic industry is an important future market for the recycling industry — especially as millions of panels will be newly installed in the coming decades. 

This article was translated from German.

  • The Race for Water solar-powered yacht

    Solar energy in unusual places

    Solar catamaran on a world tour

    The catamaran Race for Water is the largest solar yacht in the world and runs completely without fossil fuels. Modules on deck power the electric motors and charge the batteries for the night. Instead of masts and sails, the yacht also uses a steering kite.

  • Shepherd charging his phone with solar panels on a donkey

    Solar energy in unusual places

    Modules for on the road

    This shepherd in Turkey charges his mobile phone with a portable solar module. Such portable modules are popular with outdoor travelers. They are also available for backpacks or tents. Those traveling far from the power grid are better equipped for emergencies.

  • Solar Impulse 2 flying over land

    Solar energy in unusual places

    Flying without jet fuel

    The Solar Impulse flew around the world in several stages, completely without jet fuel. Solar cells on the fuselage and wings power the engines and charge the plane's batteries. With their round-the-world flight, the flight pioneers promoted solar energy and showed what's possible.

  • Solar panels on a satellite

    Solar energy in unusual places

    In space with a solar sail

    Solar cells make longer space flights possible. Solar modules can be unfolded in space and supply stations like the ISS or satellites and unmanned capsules. Researchers are even thinking about solar parks in space. Solar exploration probes have already flown as far as Jupiter. There, however, the solar radiation is 25 times weaker than in Earth orbit because the sun is so far away.

  • The first sun-powered telephone call

    Solar energy in unusual places

    First sun-powered telephone call

    In 1955, the first solar module was installed in the south of the US to supply power to telephone amplifiers. After that came the breakthrough of the technology for space travel. Since then, solar energy has been used for almost all energy applications.

  • Farmdroid agricultural robot on a farm

    Solar energy in unusual places

    Solar revolution in agriculture

    Working in the fields is tedious. This solar-powered Farmdroid from Denmark does the job alone, automatically and without hurting the environment. The robot can sow beetroot and rapeseed, for example, and hoe weeds. And it doesn't need a day off. The power comes from solar modules on the roof, and it's controlled by GPS.

  • Workers on a floating solar farm in Kenya

    Solar energy in unusual places

    Power on water

    These workers are proud of the first floating solar plant in Kenya. The plant supplies a flower farm north of the capital, Nairobi, with electricity. The modules were installed on special pontoons. Elsewhere, floating modules on lakes are sometimes combined with fish farming.

  • Floating solar panels in the Maldives

    Solar energy in unusual places

    Powering an island with solar panels in the sea

    In 2019, floating solar panels were built in the sea in the Maldives to generate electricity for a tourist resort. The 680-kilowatt system is small, but so far it is one of the larger solar installations in the sea. Research is still being done for offshore plants because storms, strong waves and salt water attack the modules much more than in freshwater locations.

  • A hut with a solar panel in South Sudan

    Solar energy in unusual places

    Electricity for all

    There is no electricity grid in the village of Tukul in South Sudan. But solar panels now generates electricity locally for things like mobile phones and lamps. Energy poverty is a huge problem. Worldwide, 840 million people had no electricity by 2016. The number is expected to drop to 650 million by 2030, mainly thanks to decentralized solar modules.

  • A solar installation on a dam wall in the Swiss mountains

    Solar energy in unusual places

    Harvesting sunshine in the high mountains

    The Muttsee near Basel is the highest reservoir in Switzerland. A large solar system has also been installed on the dam wall. It generates a lot of electricity, especially in winter, because modules are more efficient in cold weather and the snow reflects additional sunlight. The sunlight is much stronger at altitude, as the fog stays in the valley.

    Author: Gero Rueter