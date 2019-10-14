360 video: the Wadden Sea

Every six hours, ebb and flow alternate on the Wadden Sea and change the landscape. At low tide, the water retreats so far that you can walk for hours on the seabed and find all kinds of inhabitants like the wadden worm in the sand. Along the coast, there are kilometers of beaches and dunes. By boat, you can go to the sandbanks,where seals rest, or to the many islands to be explored.

For all its biodiversity, the area in the south-eastern part of the North Sea, the Wadden Sea, was designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2009.

Take a virtual trip to the North Sea by wearing virtual reality (VR) glasses or by moving your smartphone in the direction that you want to look. If you are using a PC, open the video and move the image section with the mouse.