 360 video: the Wadden Sea | DW Travel | DW | 21.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Travel

360 video: the Wadden Sea

When the North Sea retreats at low tide, a mud desert full of life remains. Discover this interesting natural landscape with a panoramic view and learn more about the Wadden Sea World Heritage Site!

Schleswig-Holstein Sandbank (picture-alliance/Arco Images)

Every six hours, ebb and flow alternate on the Wadden Sea and change the landscape. At low tide, the water retreats so far that you can walk for hours on the seabed and find all kinds of inhabitants like the wadden worm in the sand. Along the coast, there are kilometers of beaches and dunes. By boat, you can go to the sandbanks,where seals rest, or to the many islands to be explored.

For all its biodiversity, the area in the south-eastern part of the North Sea, the Wadden Sea, was designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2009.

Take a virtual trip to the North Sea by wearing virtual reality (VR) glasses or by moving your smartphone in the direction that you want to look. If you are using a PC, open the video and move the image section with the mouse.

Related content

Die Wartburg bei Eisenach

360 video: Wartburg Castle 14.10.2019

Discover Wartburg Castle in Eisenach with a 360-degree tour! Here Martin Luther translated the Bible into German. Take a look around his parlor, the castle's other rooms and learn more about the World Heritage Site.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Bremen

Germany's 16 states: Bremen 17.10.2019

Take a tour of Bremen and you’ll enjoy maritime flair on the North Sea and discover a historic Hanseatic city.

DW Check In | Nicole Frölich

A trip to the Wadden Sea 09.08.2019

Check-in host Nicole Frölich visits the Wadden Sea. She digs up sandworms, enjoys a shrimp sandwich, visits a secluded islet, and tries beach-surfing.

Advertisement
DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

Play the DW 360° app and explore German World Heritage sites

Bamberg's old town center, Aachen Cathedral and the Bauhaus in Dessau – all are UNESCO World Heritage sites. With our new "DW World Heritage 360" app you can explore them in a completely new way.  

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  