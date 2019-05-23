360° Open House - Siusi, Italy

360° Open House with architect Stefan Rier

Re-imaging a traditional South Tyrol farm house

Italian architect Stefan Rier has breathed new life into and re-invented a traditional 1100 square meter farm house in the village of Seis.

His architectural "experiment," as he calls it, has kept much of the building’s original structure intact.

Local farm houses typically have a stone foundation, and a wooden storage room for animal feed. Rier kept and re-imagined this structure, along with the building’s gable roof and balconies. Its three-dimensional wooden frame supports the edifice.

The re-imagined farm house harmonizes well with its surroundings because Rier maintaining much of the traditional structure and look. And the roof terrace provides a jaw-dropping view of the nearby Schlern Mountain.

So come on in, and have a look around!

