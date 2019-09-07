360° Open House - Schminke House in Löbau, Germany

Built in the early 1930s, Schminke House is one of the most famous houses of Classical Modernism and the favorite building of it's architect Hans Scharoun.
The Schminke House in 360°
Colored portholes, the balcony a command bridge, the outside staircase similar to a railing - Bremen architect Hans Scharoun (1893-1972) created a milestone in the architectural history of modernism with his ship-like building. Its nickname is the "Noodle Steamer", because Fritz and Charlotte Schminke, the owners, were pasta manufacturers.
Take a 360° tour of the Schminke House!
To do so, you don't need to download an app, you can enjoy the 360º experience conveniently in your browser (Chrome and Firefox!).
How it works
1. Click on the play icon of the 360º experience.
2. Connect headphones, turn on the sound.
Experience 360º via
a. Magic Windows Mode on your PC or Smartphone
b. Click on the Cardboard icon and insert your smartphone into the cardboard.
c. Click on the Cardboard icon and connect your VR glasses (Oculus or HTC Vive).
In 1930, the Schminke family asked the architect to design a practical and easy-to-manage, modern home, designed for two parents, four children and occasionally one or two guests.
In close contact with the building owners, Hans Scharoun developed a design that met the needs of the future residents as closely as possible. Since its completion in 1933, Haus Schminke has been regarded as a key creator of so-called organic building and the house is one of the most family-friendly residential buildings of its time.
Children's paradise in a "Noodle Steamer "
Hans Scharoun planned the Schminke House from the perspective of its youngest users: The windows in the play area in the central entrance hall are so low that the four children can climb in and out effortlessly when they are open. The central hall serves as a living, dining and children's area in equal measure, where the entire family life took place. Similar to a modern fitted kitchen, the kitchen is a space of short distances. Furniture and built-in cupboards testify to the desire for modernity and functionality.
With its rounded roofs, balconies and balustrades reminiscent of an ocean liner, the elegant house not only made architectural history but was also regarded by Hans Scharoun himself as "the dearest" of his houses and is regarded as a counterpart to the rectangularity of Bauhaus modernism.
For 12 years the family lived in Kirschallee 1b in Löbau, right next to the factory premises, until the Red Army confiscated the house in 1945 and Fritz Schminke was expropriated. The building was then used as a recreation home for the Free German Youth organization, as a pioneer house and leisure center. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the town of Löbau became aware of the building because crowds of visitors interested in architecture wanted to visit it.
Between 1999 and 2000, the building was extensively renovated and largely restored to its original condition. In May 2009, the Haus Schminke Foundation took over responsibility for the building. The Löbau Noodle Steamer can be visited from Tuesday to Sunday and it is even possible to stay there overnight.
-
An iconic (music) venue
Deutsche Welle's new music talk show "Night Grooves" takes place in one of the most iconic buildings in the world: Schminke House in Löbau, Saxony. The villa was designed by architect Hans Scharoun in the 1930s for the Schminke family, which was involved in factory industry. It is now recognized as one of four key representations of the "New Objectivity" architectural style worldwide.
-
The 'noodle steamer'
Fritz Schminke inherited a local pasta factory in Löbau from his father. When his house that he shared with his brother started to get too small for the growing families, Schminke commissioned Scharoun to build a new one in the factory garden. Due to its resemblance to a boat, the house is popularly known as the "noodle steamship."
-
The architect's favorite house
Architect Hans Scharoun was born in northern Germany, a region that never ceased to inspire him. In his work, he always strived for harmonious, lively and functional coexistence of people, buildings and nature. He spent weeks studying the habits of the Schminke family in order to make life in the house as comfortable as possible. Schminke House was the work closest to Scharoun's heart.
-
The novelty of a playroom
Since the family had four children, Scharoun also designed a large playroom in the center of the house, which was uncommon at the time. There was a special built-in blackboard in one of the walls and two window openings, through which the kids could slip outside. A curtain could be drawn when the children wanted to remain hidden, or when the parents wanted a little peace and quiet!
-
One sofa for everyone
Fritz Schminke wanted the villa to be "a modern house for two parents, four children and one or two occasional guests." The living room was, of course, its central meeting point. The sofa, as seen in the picture, was long enough for the whole family and several visitors. A replica of the original seen above sits in the living room today.
-
A special sunroom
Large sliding glass doors lead directly from the living room to the sunroom. Here, the holes and lights in the ceiling create a particularly interesting mood. The extra holes in the doors were made for children, and their colorful pattern can be found in the whole house.
-
One marriage, two beds
The parents' bedroom lies right above the sunroom. The different positions of the two beds may seem weird, but they only reflect the different preferences of each spouse: While Fritz Schminke liked to have a clear view of his factory's chimneys, Charlotte Schminke loved looking out at the garden and wanted to be awakened by the rising sun.
-
An optimized environment
The kitchen, which is situated at the far end of the house, is just as modern as the rest of the villa. It was built in the style of "Frankfurt kitchens," a design developed by architect Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky at the end of the 1920s. She focused on optimizing the workflow to make sure that household chores could be performed by the staff as easily as possible.
-
The magical garden
The natural surroundings of the house were just as important as the villa itself. The large glass windows allowed those inside to contemplate the garden and a pond where the four Schminke kids liked to spend time swimming.
-
The perfect place for "Night Grooves"
The open, modern spaces of the Schminke House are the perfect setting for "Night Grooves," helping the musicians to feel at right home in an exceptional setting. When everybody is sitting on the long sofa, the boundaries between cultures and genres start to blur immediately, giving rise to special musical moments.
Author: Axel Primavesi