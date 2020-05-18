"360° Open House - Berlin, Germany"

Above the eastern shore of Berlin's Wannsee, then located outside the big city and now in the extreme southwest of the German capital, the first buildings of the so-called "Wannsee Villenkolonie" were built in the 1870s.

Meet Sophie Oemus in 360°.

The magnificent summer villas, built in a park, represented a unique cultural landscape of the Weimar Republic. Few mansions are preserved today, so that the total work of art of the complex that was created at that time can only be guessed at.

The "Villa Ebeling" is one of the mansions that are still preserved today and are listed as historical monuments. The property of this building ensemble, originally planned as a medieval noble court, is divided today.

The gatehouse with tower and armoury as well as the stables is owned and inhabited by the family of fashion designer Sophie Oemus.

The owners have rebuilt and modernised the gatehouse according to their ideas - Sophie Oemus has placed particular emphasis on preserving the "antique" charm. Mixed with modern art and Asian craftsmanship, she also uses the rooms for her creative work. Thus, the fashion designer's study is located on the first floor, the former stable building is used as a meeting room and the representative "salon" serves as a private showroom.

