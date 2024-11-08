35 Years After the Fall of the Wall: A Search for Clues

The Berlin Wall was built on August 13, 1961. It fell on November 9, 1989. What remains of this iconic structure today? We set out to investigate.

Studying amidst tradition: The University of Edinburgh

The University of Edinburgh was founded in 1582. It is one of the oldest universities in Scotland. How is student life there?

Beacons of Hope: A Muslim-Jewish Couple

Love despite different religions and backgrounds: A Muslim-Jewish couple from Germany shows that peaceful coexistence is possible.

Bold claim: Italian cuisine doesn't exist!

Writer and historian Alberto Grandi says that our assumptions about Italian cuisine is wrong. But is he right?

A German Fashion Designer Making Waves in Paris

Whoever gets to present their collections at the Prêt-à-porter shows in Paris has made it big. One of them is German designer Marie-Christine Statz, whose low-key outfits are slowly garnering global attention.

