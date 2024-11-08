35 Years After the Fall of the Wall: A Search for Clues

35 Years After the Fall of the Wall: A Search for CluesNovember 8, 2024
Also on Euromaxx:
Studying amidst tradition: The University of Edinburgh
The University of Edinburgh was founded in 1582. It is one of the oldest universities in Scotland. How is student life there?
Beacons of Hope: A Muslim-Jewish Couple
Love despite different religions and backgrounds: A Muslim-Jewish couple from Germany shows that peaceful coexistence is possible.
Bold claim: Italian cuisine doesn't exist!
Writer and historian Alberto Grandi says that our assumptions about Italian cuisine is wrong. But is he right?
A German Fashion Designer Making Waves in Paris
Whoever gets to present their collections at the Prêt-à-porter shows in Paris has made it big. One of them is German designer Marie-Christine Statz, whose low-key outfits are slowly garnering global attention.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 09.11.2024 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 09.11.2024 – 12:30 UTC
SAT 09.11.2024 – 15:30 UTC
SUN 10.11.2024 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 10.11.2024 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 10.11.2024 – 17:30 UTC
SUN 10.11.2024 – 22:02 UTC
MON 11.11.2024 – 00:02 UTC
MON 11.11.2024 – 03:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5