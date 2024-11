Anooshay Abid

11/05/2024 November 5, 2024

The Berlin Wall used to divide the German capital. In West Germany, it was referred to as the "Wall of Shame," while GDR leadership in East Germany called it the "Anti-Fascist Protection Barrier." When the wall fell on November 9, 1989, after 28 years, a new global political era dawned. The symbol of German division was torn down. DW shows you where you can still see remains of the Berlin Wall.