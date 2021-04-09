 3,000 year-old ′lost golden city′ unearthed in Egypt | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 09.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

3,000 year-old 'lost golden city' unearthed in Egypt

The preseumably largest ancient city to ever be uncovered in Egypt is considered to be the biggest archeological discovery in the country since Tutankhamun’s tomb was unearthed almost a century ago.

  • Lost Gold City: remains of walls

    Archeologists discover "Lost Golden City of Luxor"

    Largest ancienct city unearthed in Egypt

    The ancient city, reported to be the largest ever found in Egypt, dates back to the era of king Amenhotep III, who ruled the ancient kingdom from 1391 to 1353 BC. That's according to Zahi Hawass, the Egyptian archaeologist who led the expedition. "Many foreign missions searched for this city and never found it," Hawass, a former antiquities affairs minister, said in an online statement.

  • Clay items found in the Lost Gold City

    Archeologists discover "Lost Golden City of Luxor"

    Culture-dating instead of carbondating

    Digs unearthing rings, scarabs, colored pottery vessels and mud bricks bearing seals of king Amenhotep III have helped to confirm the dating of the city, archeologists say. "The discovery of this lost city is the second most important archaeological discovery since the tomb of Tutankhamun," said Betsy Brian, a professor of Egyptology at John Hopkins University.

  • animal skeleton surrounded by mud bricks in Lost Gold City

    Archeologists discover "Lost Golden City of Luxor"

    Lost under layers of sand

    The above photo taken on April 8, 2021 shows a preserved animal skeleton that has been in place for thousands of years under the desert sands. It is part of what was unearhed during seven months of excavations at the site that has been dubbed the "Lost Golden City" in Luxor.

  • Large clay pot found in Luxor at the Lost Gold City

    Archeologists discover "Lost Golden City of Luxor"

    Untouched for millenia

    Excavations between the temples of Ramses III and Amenhotep III near Luxor had started in September 2020, about 500 kilometers south of Cairo. Within weeks, the team found mud bricks. "What they unearthed was the site of a large city in a good condition of preservation, with its walls almost intact, and with rooms filled with tools of daily life," said the archeology team in a statement.

  • Human skeleton found at Luxor's Lost Gold City

    Archeologists discover "Lost Golden City of Luxor"

    Human skeleton among digs

    The team unearthed several neighborhoods, discoveriung things like a bakery complete with ovens and storage pottery, as well as administrative and residential districts. The city "will give us a rare glimpse into the life of the ancient Egyptians at the time where the empire was at his wealthiest," says US professor of Egyptian art and archaeology, Betsy Bryan.

  • Pharaoh's Golden Parade, procession of vehicles at night

    Archeologists discover "Lost Golden City of Luxor"

    Pharaoh's Golden Parade

    Just days ago, king Amenhotep III made the news in connection with a lavish parade of vehicles bearing the mummies of 22 ancient Egyptian kings and queens that paraded through Cairo to take them to the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization. The national treasures are on display at the new Royal Hall of Mummies — among them the mummified remains of Amenhotep III.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


  • Lost Gold City: remains of walls

    Archeologists discover "Lost Golden City of Luxor"

    Largest ancienct city unearthed in Egypt

    The ancient city, reported to be the largest ever found in Egypt, dates back to the era of king Amenhotep III, who ruled the ancient kingdom from 1391 to 1353 BC. That's according to Zahi Hawass, the Egyptian archaeologist who led the expedition. "Many foreign missions searched for this city and never found it," Hawass, a former antiquities affairs minister, said in an online statement.

  • Clay items found in the Lost Gold City

    Archeologists discover "Lost Golden City of Luxor"

    Culture-dating instead of carbondating

    Digs unearthing rings, scarabs, colored pottery vessels and mud bricks bearing seals of king Amenhotep III have helped to confirm the dating of the city, archeologists say. "The discovery of this lost city is the second most important archaeological discovery since the tomb of Tutankhamun," said Betsy Brian, a professor of Egyptology at John Hopkins University.

  • animal skeleton surrounded by mud bricks in Lost Gold City

    Archeologists discover "Lost Golden City of Luxor"

    Lost under layers of sand

    The above photo taken on April 8, 2021 shows a preserved animal skeleton that has been in place for thousands of years under the desert sands. It is part of what was unearhed during seven months of excavations at the site that has been dubbed the "Lost Golden City" in Luxor.

  • Large clay pot found in Luxor at the Lost Gold City

    Archeologists discover "Lost Golden City of Luxor"

    Untouched for millenia

    Excavations between the temples of Ramses III and Amenhotep III near Luxor had started in September 2020, about 500 kilometers south of Cairo. Within weeks, the team found mud bricks. "What they unearthed was the site of a large city in a good condition of preservation, with its walls almost intact, and with rooms filled with tools of daily life," said the archeology team in a statement.

  • Human skeleton found at Luxor's Lost Gold City

    Archeologists discover "Lost Golden City of Luxor"

    Human skeleton among digs

    The team unearthed several neighborhoods, discoveriung things like a bakery complete with ovens and storage pottery, as well as administrative and residential districts. The city "will give us a rare glimpse into the life of the ancient Egyptians at the time where the empire was at his wealthiest," says US professor of Egyptian art and archaeology, Betsy Bryan.

  • Pharaoh's Golden Parade, procession of vehicles at night

    Archeologists discover "Lost Golden City of Luxor"

    Pharaoh's Golden Parade

    Just days ago, king Amenhotep III made the news in connection with a lavish parade of vehicles bearing the mummies of 22 ancient Egyptian kings and queens that paraded through Cairo to take them to the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization. The national treasures are on display at the new Royal Hall of Mummies — among them the mummified remains of Amenhotep III.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of an ancient city dating back 3,000 years, which they describe as the "largest" ever found in Egypt. Renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass announced the discovery of the "lost golden city" located near Luxor, home of the legendary Valley of the Kings.

In a statement released on Thursday, the excavation team said the city "was lost under the sands and dates to the reign of Amenhotep III and continued to be used by Tutankhamun and Ay."

Biggest discovery since Tutankhamun's tomb

Betsy Bryan, professor of Egyptian art and archaeology at Johns Hopkins University, described the find as the "second most important archeological discovery since the tomb of Tutankhamun" nearly a century ago. 

Excavations began in September 2020 between the temples of Ramses III and Amenhotep III near Luxor, some 500 kilometres (300 miles) south of Cairo. Within weeks, the team discovered mud brick formations that ran in all directions. 

After seven months of excavations, several neighborhoods have been uncovered, including a bakery complete with ovens and storage pottery, as well as administrative and residential districts.

'Golden age of the pharoahs'

Items of jewelry have also been unearthed, along with colored pottery vessels, scarab beetle amulets and mud bricks bearing Amenhotep III's seals.

Ancient historians say that Amenhotep III inherited an empire that stretched from the Euphrates River in modern Iraq and Syria to Sudan and died around 1354 BC. His reign, which lasted over four decades, was renowned for its opulence and grand monuments, including the Colossi of Memnon – two massive stone statues near Luxor that represent him and his wife.

Bryan said that the city "will give us a rare glimpse into the life of the ancient Egyptians at the time where the empire was at its wealthiest."

Egyptian archeology trending

Last week, Egypt had transported the mummified remains of 18 ancient kings and four queens across Cairo from the iconic Egyptian Museum to the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation. The elaborate procession was dubbed the "Pharaohs' Golden Parade."

Among the 22 bodies were those of Amenhotep III and his wife, Queen Tiye. The event was livestreamed for audiences around the world to watch.

(Source: AFP) 

DW recommends

Archeologists discover "Lost Golden City of Luxor"

Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of an ancient city in the desert outside Luxor ion Egypt. They say it dates back to the golden age of the pharaohs more than 3,000 years ago.  

Advertisement

Culture

A still from the 1991 Soviet adaptation of Lord of the Rings

Soviet-era 'Lord of the Rings' film a YouTube hit

"Khraniteli" was probably broadcast only once on Russian television. Now the 30-year-old film version of "The Lord of the Rings" is a clicks hit on YouTube.  

Books

Frankreich Schriftsteller Jean-Claude Mourlevat

French children's author Mourlevat wins Astrid Lindgren prize

Sweden’s Astrid Lindgren Award is one of the highest awards for books for young people. It was awarded to the French fairytale master, Jean-Claude Mourlevat.  

Music

Kirill Petrenko conducts the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra

The show goes on again in Berlin despite Germany's third COVID wave

A novel pilot project in Berlin has seen performing arts venues staging live events. How has the trial fared in the midst of Germany's third COVID wave?  

Lifestyle

Designerin Vivienne Westwood in Robe vor einer Wand mit ihrem Logo in Prag (Foto: dpa)

Fashion rebel Vivienne Westwood turns 80

Where once the inimitable Queen of Punk created unforgettably wild, anarchic fashion, now the spry octogenarian champions sustainable living.  

Culture

Young woman sitting on a tall stack of books with an opened laptop.

World Poetry Day: How the art form is going digital

US poet Amanda Gorman wowed the world with her impressive inaugural recitation in January. Now, we take a closer look at the modern pull of this literary form.  