 30 years after Tiananmen – Is China′s pro-democracy movement losing steam? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 03.06.2019

Asia

30 years after Tiananmen – Is China's pro-democracy movement losing steam?

Many pro-democracy activists fled China after the Tiananmen massacre, but they continue to support dissidents from abroad. With Beijing intensifying its crackdown on civil society, the movement faces new challenges.

Tiananmen Massaker China 1989 (picture-alliance/KEYSTONE)

It's been 30 years since the Chinese government launched a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Student activists that participated in the demonstrations vividly recall the belligerent night.

Zhou Fengsuo, one of the Tiananmen activists, described the June 4, 1989 Beijing as "a battlefield."

"We were surrounded by security forces, and we could hear gunshots all around us. But Beijing's citizens put up a brave resistance, and that is why student protesters were able to retreat peacefully from Tiananmen Square," Zhou said.

Following the bloody massacre on June 4, 1989, the Chinese government launched an operation against student activists and teachers who supported the pro-democracy movement, forcing them to flee the country and seek refuge abroad. Some fled to the US and France, while those who stayed back were incarcerated by Chinese authorities. The government released them after several years due to pressure from the international community.

Read more: China says Tiananmen crackdown was 'correct'

Resistance from abroad

Those who left China continued their struggle against authoritarianism from abroad and established several organizations to influence Chinese civil society. Some of these groups had been formed by Chinese expats even prior to the Tiananmen massacre, Zhou told DW. "They played an important role in laying the ideological foundation for Tiananmen protests."

The Stars Group was one such organization. Founded by young Chinese artists in 1978, the group was dissolved in 1983 after its requests to organize exhibitions were repeatedly rejected by the Communist Party of China. But in January 1989, its members organized their 10th anniversary exhibition in Hong Kong, showcasing a play about a prominent political prisoner.

Watch video 03:09

The man behind the 'Tank Man' photo

"Apart from upholding Tiananmen's democratic ideals, overseas pro-democracy organizations have played a key role in rescuing and supporting Chinese dissidents facing government persecution," Zhou said, adding that these groups have maintained a close relationship with Chinese dissidents.

Read more: Political art in China 30 years after the Tiananmen Square protests

Humanitarian China is another organization dedicated to supporting Chinese dissidents and their families in China. Founded in 2007, the group focuses on providing financial support to activists and their family members. Some of these include relatives of the exiled June Fourth demonstrators.

Wang Dan, one of the Tiananmen protesters and founder of Dialogue China, a Washington-based think tank, told DW that over the years the overseas pro-democracy movement has documented China's human rights violations and shared it with the international community.

"Since most of the Tiananmen student activists don't live in China anymore, they can't really be the leaders of the pro-democracy movement in the country. They have to lend support to local movements instead," Wang said.

These international efforts helped local activists stage large-scale pro-democracy demonstrations across China in 2011. Protesters demanded justice and fair treatment from the Chinese government.

Challenges to pro-democracy activists

In the past decade, the rise of China as a global superpower has allowed Beijing to increasingly suppress pro-democracy movements.

"In the past 30 years, the US has reached out to China with some mutually beneficial economic initiatives to increase bilateral interaction. This has negatively affected China's local and overseas democratic groups," Zhou said.

  • woman Copyright: Reuters/J. Bachman

    Protest images: From Baton Rouge to John and Yoko's bed

    Standing tall

    This photo is a stark symbol of the peaceful Black Lives Matter protests in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Fearless, wearing a long sundress, the 28-year-old New Yorker Ieshia Evans stands in the middle of the street, facing a group of heavily armed police officers. The photographer Jonathan Bachman was in the right place at the right time to take this picture.

  • tanks, man in China copyright: picture alliance/AP/J. Widener

    Protest images: From Baton Rouge to John and Yoko's bed

    Tank man standoff

    Shopping bag in hand, an unidentified man stood in the path of tanks on Beijing's Tiananmen Square in June 1989, just a day after the Chinese military had used force to quash the protests. The lone protester later became known as Tank Man, the Unknown Protester and the Unknown Rebel.

  • jan rose kasmir Copyright: Marc Riboud/Magnum Photos

    Protest images: From Baton Rouge to John and Yoko's bed

    Flower child

    In October 1967, 17-year-old Jan Rose Kasmir presented a chrysanthemum to the soldiers facing her in an anti-Vietnam War protest in Washington, DC. "These were just young men," Kasmir said in an interview years later. "They could have been my date, they could have been my brother. And they were also victims of this whole thing."

  • Rosa Parks Copyright:picture alliance/AP Images

    Protest images: From Baton Rouge to John and Yoko's bed

    Civil disobedience

    In downtown Montgomery in December 1955, Rosa Parks was asked to give up her seat as the bus she was riding filled up. She refused. "It was not that day or bus in particular," Parks said later. "I just wanted to be free, like everybody else," She was arrested. A citywide bus boycott lasted for more than a year - until the Supreme Court ruled that segregation on buses was illegal.

  • Lennon, Ono in bed Copyright: picture alliance/AP Images

    Protest images: From Baton Rouge to John and Yoko's bed

    Promoting peace

    John Lennon and Yoko Ono held two nonviolent protest performances that lasted a week each, their famous 1969 bed-ins for peace in Amsterdam and in Montreal, Quebec. They invited the press and gave interviews about their protests against the Vietnam War.

  • priest, Police in Kyiv Copyright:Getty Images/R. Stothard

    Protest images: From Baton Rouge to John and Yoko's bed

    Caught in the middle

    On January 25, 2014, in Kyiv, an Orthodox priest said a prayer between lines of police and demonstrators. Ukraine's anti-government protests spread beyond the capital, with many people demanding that the country seek better relations with the European Union.

  • policeman sprays protesters on ground Copyright: picture alliance/AP Images/W. Tilcock

    Protest images: From Baton Rouge to John and Yoko's bed

    Viral video

    A police officer used pepper spray on Occupy demonstrators cowering on the ground at the University of California, Davis in 2011. The students were peacefully protesting a rise in tuition. John Pike lost his job, and the protesters received a settlement.

  • Woman in red dress, policeman sprays her with tear gas Copyright: Reuters

    Protest images: From Baton Rouge to John and Yoko's bed

    Woman in red

    Endlessly shared on social media, the photo turned Ceyda Sungur in her bright red summer dress into a symbol of the anti-government Gezi Park protests in May 2013 after a riot policeman turned on her with a can of tear gas.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Experts say that Beijing's economic clout is also deterring international rights organizations from giving financial support to Chinese pro-democracy groups.

"At the same time many June Fourth activists became richer due to China's economic growth," Zhou pointed out. "Chinese expats, for instance, no longer want to anger the ruling Communist Party, so they became reluctant to fund overseas pro-democracy groups, which has limited our potential to expand," he added.

Fong Congde, one of the Tiananmen leaders, questioned the effectiveness of overseas pro-democracy organizations.

"Some so-called Tiananmen 'stars' were partially created by media. When only some individuals get the spotlight, it becomes harder for any movement to survive," Fong told DW. "Also, a lack of resources drove people away from the movement," the activist added.

At the same time, Beijing's intensifying crackdown on civil society groups and domestic censorship has made it more difficult for overseas groups to link up with dissenters in China.

"Overseas movements have been trying to encourage dissidents in China to establish their own organizations, but Chinese authorities are forcing civil society groups to cease their operations. The Chinese government has been quite successful in breaking our connection to many Chinese dissidents," said activist Zhou.

Read more: Leica banned from Chinese social media after Tiananmen video

Fight for democracy

With China's rapid economic expansion in recent years, experts believe that the overseas pro-democracy movement faces tougher days ahead. Shao Jiang, a Tiananmen student activist who is now a visiting fellow at University of Westminster's Center for the Study of Democracy, told DW that in order to stay relevant, China's pro-democracy activists need to align themselves with global campaigns against China's totalitarian expansion.

"Since pro-democracy activists have limited influence over Western leaders, they need to merge their movement into the global alliances against China's aggressive expansion," Shao argued.

Activist Zhou believes that 30 years since the Tiananmen massacre, Chinese pro-democracy activists and groups need to come up with some news ideas and plans, adding that not fighting for democracy in China is not an option.

"Even though many people have lost hope in China's pro-democracy movement, I think we need to believe that history will be on our side," he underlined.

Read more: What do the Hong Kong and Tiananmen protests have in common?

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, Prag, Mahnmal (Bundesstiftung zur Aufarbeitung der SED-Diktatur)

    The world commemorates victims of communism

    The Czech Republic: Memorial for the victims

    Seven bronze sculptures stand on a white stairway at the foot of the Prague Petřin Hill. Inaugurated in 2002, the memorial was originated by sculptor and former political prisoner Olbram Zoulbek. In the inscription of the pedestal it is not only dedicated to those, "imprisoned or executed but also for all those whose life was ruined by totalitarian despotism."

  • Stasiopfer-Gedenkstätte Hohenschönhausen (picture alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    The world commemorates victims of communism

    Germany: Hohenschönhausen Memorial

    More than 11,000 people were imprisoned between 1951 and 1989 in the remand center of the GDR secret police (Stasi). Previously the grounds, in the Berlin neighborhood of Hohenschönhausen, were used by the Soviet occupying power as a special camp for alleged regime opponents. From there, the prisoners were transported to the Nazi-built concentration camp Sachsenhausen.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, Rumänien, Bukarest, Widerstand (Florian Kindermann)

    The world commemorates victims of communism

    Romania: Remembrance of the resistance

    Since 2016, this 20-meter-high memorial made up of three wings by the sculptor Mihai Buculei has stood on the pedestal of a torn-down Lenin statue in Bucharest. It is situated in front of one of the most important buildings from the Stalin era, at Free Press Square. The initiative was the idea of the Association of Former Political Prisoners.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, Albanien, Tirana Haus (Bundesstiftung zur Aufarbeitung der SED-Diktatur)

    The world commemorates victims of communism

    Albania: "House of Leaves"

    In Tirana, the first memorial after the overthrow of the Stalinist regimes was opened in 2017. During the Nazi era, the German occupiers had used the building as a prison. After the Communists came to power in 1945, people were tortured and killed here. Later the secret police used the "House of Leaves," which got its name because of the climbing plants on the exterior of the building.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, georgisches Nationalmuseum (Bundesstiftung zur Aufarbeitung der SED-Diktatur)

    The world commemorates victims of communism

    Georgia: Museum of Soviet Occupation

    In Gori, the birthplace of Joseph Stalin, the Soviet dictator still enjoys hero status in the museum named after him – 65 years after his death and 27 years after Georgia regained its independence. Currently there are plans to overhaul the exhibition. The crimes committed under Stalin have only been a central issue at the Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi since 2006.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, KAS, Astana, Hungerkatastrophe (Dr. Jens Schöne )

    The world commemorates victims of communism

    Kazakhstan: Victims of the famine

    Around 1.5 million Kazakhs fell victim to the famine of 1932/33, caused by mismanagement and forced collectivism. The sculpture ensemble in Astana is dedicated to the dead. It was inaugurated on 31 May 2012, the national day of remembrance to the victims of political repression.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, LET, Riga, Freiheitsdenkmal (Bundesstiftung zur Aufarbeitung der SED-Diktatur)

    The world commemorates victims of communism

    Latvia: The Freedom Memorial

    "Milda" is the nickname given to the 19-meter-high obelisk of a woman’s enthroned figure in Riga. It was erected in the 1930s, before the Soviet occupation in 1940. The statue is the central memorial for Latvians for their will to freedom and self-determination. In past decades it has repeatedly served as the starting point for protests and resistance.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, Ulaanbaatar Mahnmal, Mongolei (Torsten Baar)

    The world commemorates victims of communism

    Mongolia: Victims of political repression

    Located between Russia and China, Mongolia suffered under foreign occupation and exploitation for nearly all of the 20th century. For a long time, it was both politically and economically dependent on the Soviet Union. The museum to the memory of the victims of political repression was opened in 1996 in Ulan Bator; a year later, the memorial was added.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, Korea, Munsan (Bundesstiftung zur Aufarbeitung der SED-Diktatur)

    The world commemorates victims of communism

    Korea: "Bridge of Freedom"

    The bridge over the Imjin River, erected at the beginning of the 20th century, is the only bridge connecting North and South Korea. It was of great military importance during the 1950-1953 Korean War. On the southern side via a wooden pier you can reach the border. Many visitors leave flags and personal messages at this place.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, Kambodscha, Stupa (Bundesstiftung zur Aufarbeitung der SED-Diktatur)

    The world commemorates victims of communism

    Cambodia: Victims of the Khmer Rouge

    An estimated 2.2 million Cambodians were killed during the terror regime of the Khmer Rouge. That was approximately half of the population. After the invasion, also by communist troops from Vietnam, human remains and skulls were publicly exhibited, in order to document the crimes. Even today, many mass graves have yet to be discovered.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, USA, Washington, Kommunismus (Prof. Dr. Hope Harrison )

    The world commemorates victims of communism

    USA: Goddess of Democracy

    This statue in Washington DC, inaugurated in 2007, is a replica of the "Goddess of Democracy" erected by Chinese students in 1989 during their fatal protests on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Local politicians worked alongside eastern European freedom fighters such as Vaclav Havel and Lech Wałesa to erect this memorial in the US capital.

  • Stiftung Aufarbeitung SED-Diktatur, USA, New York (Dr. Jens Schöne)

    The world commemorates victims of communism

    USA: The victims of Katyn

    In 1940, Soviets murdered around 4,400 Polish prisoners of war – mainly officers – in a forest near the Russian village of Katyn. In Poland, the massacre is synonymous for a series of mass killings. The initiative for the memorial in New Jersey, which is dedicated to all the victims of Soviet communism, started with Polish migrants in the US.

    Author: Marcel Fürstenau


