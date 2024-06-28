  1. Skip to content
3 tips to protect yourself from identity theft

Jochen Lohmann
June 28, 2024

Security expert Karsten Nohl advises using strong passwords and multi-factor authentication to ward off hackers. For extra security, it’s crucial to back up important data on external hard drives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hdBQ
DW Sendung Shift | Tipps Karsten Nohl
Image: Fabian Sommer/dpa/picture alliance
Identity theft is a serious problem in the digital age. That’s why it’s important to take steps to protect personal data and minimize the risk of becoming a victim before it’s too late.
Identity theft is a major problem in India. Around 45 percent of people there have experiences with it. Now fraud involving AI-generated voices and videos is also on the rise.
Hackers repeatedly infiltrate celebrities’ social media accounts to post fake Bitcoin offers. Such scams capitalize on star power to lure victims into responding. This was the case in 2020 with the big Twitter hack.
