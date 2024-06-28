3 tips to protect yourself from identity theft

Digital WorldGlobal issues3 tips to protect yourself from identity theftTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoDigital WorldGlobal issuesJochen Lohmann06/28/2024June 28, 2024Security expert Karsten Nohl advises using strong passwords and multi-factor authentication to ward off hackers. For extra security, it’s crucial to back up important data on external hard drives.https://p.dw.com/p/4hdBQAdvertisementImage: Fabian Sommer/dpa/picture alliance