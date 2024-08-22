3 South Korean skiers killed in New Zealand highway crash

A van and a four-wheel drive collided in New Zealand's South Island, killing 3 South Korean ski athletes. The island is home to New Zealand's Southern Alps mountain range, which is popular among international tourists.

Three South Korean skiers were killed in a collision on a New Zealand highway, local police and South Korean officials said on Thursday.

A van and a four-wheel drive vehicle crashed at an intersection near the town of Geraldine on New Zealand's South Island, district police inspector Viki Walker said.

What do we know about the collision?

The two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions before the collision.

The crash killed three of the van's passengers and critically injured one other person in the vehicle.

The driver of the four-wheel drive also sustained serious injuries.

Both survivors were airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, Walker said.

Christchurch is located some 135 kilometers (84 miles) northeast of Geraldine and is the most populous city on the South Island. It lies east of New Zealand's Southern Alps mountain range, which is popular among international tourists for its ski slopes.

Police said they were examining the cause of the crash.

"The vehicles have collided and the investigation will focus on exactly how that occurred," said Walker. "Losing so many lives at once is shocking and our hearts go out to those involved."

Geraldine and Christchurch lie east of New Zealand's Southern Alps Image: imagoDens/Zoonar/picture alliance

Who were the South Korean victims of the crash?

Shim Hye-min, an official from Seoul's Sport and Olympic Committee, said that the three fatalities were South Korean ski athletes who were visiting New Zealand for training.

New Zealand police said that "the deceased were part of a group visiting the [South Island's Timaru District]."

South Korean authorities could not confirm the identity of those involved.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the local consulate began offering essential consular assistance shortly after the incident occurred but did not provide additional information.

sdi/rmt (AP, AFP)