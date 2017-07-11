260 million children miss out education: UNESCO

More than 250 million children had no access to schooling in 2018, the United Nations agency for education reported on Tuesday. This is down from about 350 million at the turn of the millennium.

Children from poorer communities as well as girls, the disabled, immigrants, and ethnic minorities were more likely to miss out on education in many countries, UNESCO found.

In 2018, "258 million children and youth were entirely excluded from education, with poverty as the main obstacle to access," the report found.

This amounts to 17% of all school-age children missing out on education. They were mostly concentrated in South and Central Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

In sub-Saharan Africa one in two children are affected.

Coronavirus makes it worse

The Paris-based organization found that the coronavirus pandemic had only made the situation worse, with 90% of the world's student population affected by school closures.

Children living in poverty were unable to continue their education using laptops, mobile phones and the internet, as many wealthier students could.

"Lessons from the past — such as with Ebola — have shown that health crises can leave many behind, in particular the poorest girls, many of whom may never return to school," UNESCO's director-general Audrey Azoulay said.

German Development State Secretary Maria Flachsbarth said: "In the context of a crisis, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, existing inequalities are worsening worldwide."

Disadvantaged groups

In many poorer countries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, very few rural girls receive an education.

LGBTI students in the United States were almost three times more likely to avoid school because they felt unsafe.

UNESCO warns millions of kids left behind on education

"Unfortunately, disadvantaged groups are kept out or pushed out of education systems through more or less subtle decisions leading to exclusion from curricula, irrelevant learning objectives, stereotyping in textbooks, discrimination in resource allocation and assessments, tolerance of violence and neglect of needs," the report said.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future Children in 37 countries left behind UNICEF's analysis focused on children's chances of escaping extreme poverty, getting a basic education and avoiding a violent death. It showed that 37 countries have seen a clear decline in at least one of those areas in the past two decades. The main causes? Unrest, conflicts, financial crises and poor governance.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future Not in my parents' footsteps There have been major efforts to improve child welfare around the world over the past two decades. But despite progress, millions of children still face massive challenges caused by factors outside of their control. According to a 2017 UNICEF report, one in 12 of the world's 2.2 billion children has far bleaker prospects today than the previous generation did 20 years ago.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future Consequences of conflict According to UNICEF, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen — all countries experiencing major conflict — have seen a decline across more than one of the three areas measured. The most dramatic change, however, was recorded in the world's newest nation, South Sudan.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future South Sudan South Sudan was the only country where children fared worse in all three categories than previous generations. After gaining independence in 2011, the country has been plagued by civil war and famine. Four-year-old Adeng Macher, pictured above, is one of an estimated 2 million people who are near starvation.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future Growing up with war Violent deaths among children below the age of 19 have increased in seven countries: Central African Republic, Iraq, Libya, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen. Above, armed Yemeni children ride in the back of a truck with soldiers loyal to President Hadi. The UN says hundreds of children have been killed in the country since 2015, while more than 1,000 have been recruited as child soldiers.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future Surviving on under $1.90 a day The share of people living on less than $1.90 (85 euro cents) a day has increased in 14 countries, including Benin, Cameroon, Madagascar, Zambia and Zimbabwe. According to the UN, around 19 percent of the world's children live in extreme poverty.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future A chance in the classroom The number of children getting a primary school education has dropped in 21 countries, including Syria, Bolivia, Jordan and Tanzania. The problem is most acute in West and Central Africa. Above, students take part in an English class in Bentiu, South Sudan, in 2011. Violence in the country has forced a quarter of schools to shut down, preventing an estimated 2 million kids from attending class.

Why millions of kids face a bleak future World Children's Day UNICEF's report was released on World Children's Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1989.



About 335 million girls are not provided water and sanitation services needed to attend school while menstruating. In some central and eastern European countries, Roma children are segregated, while in Asia displaced people such as Rohingya are taught in different systems.

"Many countries still practice education segregation, which reinforces stereotyping, discrimination, and alienation," the report said.

"Just 41 countries worldwide officially recognized sign language and, globally, schools were more eager to get internet access than to cater for learners with disabilities," it said.

Walter Hirche, member of the Executive Board of the German Unesco Commission, said Germany had already achieved a lot, "but the majority of children and young people with special educational needs still learn separately instead of attending classes at general schools," said Hirche. "We must change that."

