 25 years of Bonn′s history museum: Postwar Germany portrayed through objects | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 12.06.2019

Culture

25 years of Bonn's history museum: Postwar Germany portrayed through objects

The Haus der Geschichte in Bonn, one of Germany's most popular museums, opened 25 years ago. Beyond pieces of the Berlin Wall, here's why a dentist's chair is among the exhibits of its permanent exhibition.

  • Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl on a scooter - part of exhibition at Bonn's Haus der Geschichte (Stiftung Haus der Geschichte)

    Bonn's museum of contemporary history turns 25

    A gift to the younger generation

    Then Chancellor Helmut Kohl initiated the project of having a museum dedicated to Germany's postwar history in Bonn. While the Haus der Geschichte (House of History) has spaces for temporary exhibitions, the core of the museum is its permanent exhibition. Kohl is pictured above at the opening of the new institution on June 14, 1994.

  • Construction of the Haus der Geschichte (Stiftung Haus der Geschichte)

    Bonn's museum of contemporary history turns 25

    Custom-built space

    The construction of the Haus der Geschichte in Bonn began in September 1989. The fact that the building was specially designed for the museum was exceptional at the time. Architects Ingebord and Hartmust Rüdiger conceived it to maximize the use of natural daylight. It is now one of the most popular museums in Germany. The permanent exhibition is visited by nearly 600,000 people every year.

  • a exhibition room at the Haus der Geschichte (Jennifer Zumbusch)

    Bonn's museum of contemporary history turns 25

    Permanent exhibition on postwar history

    To rejuvenate the permanent exhibition and make its presentation feel more vivid, as well as timely and international, it underwent months of restoration in 2017 — especially the area devoted to more recent history. "The space dedicated to the era from the 1980s to the present day was completely renewed," said the president of the Haus der Geschichte foundation, Hans Walter Hütter.

  • a boat and life jackets shown in a museum (Jennifer Zumbusch)

    Bonn's museum of contemporary history turns 25

    Contemporary issues

    A boat used by migrants to cross the Mediterranean was recovered by Cologne Cardinal Woelki. After using it as a special altar at the Cologne Cathedral, he donated it to the Haus der Geschichte museum. The exhibit, along with many others, stands for mass migration to Europe — a major issue for the present and the future.

  • a reproduction of the original Basic Law document (picture-alliance/Joker/A. Stein)

    Bonn's museum of contemporary history turns 25

    Another major anniversary

    Germany has just celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Basic Law. Shown above is a facsimile of the original constitutional document of the Federal Republic of Germany from 1949, signed by President of the Parliamentary Council Konrad Adenauer (CDU), the vice president, Adolph Schönfelder (SPD), and Hermann Schäfer (FDP).

  • Blocks of concrete from the Berlin Wall (Bild: Heike Mund)

    Bonn's museum of contemporary history turns 25

    Original bricks of the Berlin Wall

    Germany's postwar history was deeply marked by the Cold War. After GDR State Council chairman Walter Ulbricht gave the order to close the border to the Eastern sector, the construction of the Wall began on August 13, 1961. On that Sunday morning, the East German border police tore up streets to make them impassable to most vehicles, and set up concrete blocks and barbed wire.

  • A tank in the Haus der Geschichte museum exhibition (Photo: Stiftung Haus der Geschichte/Axel Thünker )

    Bonn's museum of contemporary history turns 25

    Cold War

    This exhibit evokes the East German uprising of June 17, 1953 by showing the type of tank that rolled down the streets of Berlin to suppress the protests by force. "Experience History" served for many years as the slogan of the museum, and this Russian T-34 tank is a good example of this approach. It physical presence in the museum helps visitors conceive the actual events of the time.

  • Football memorabilia at the Haus der Geschichte in Bonn

    Bonn's museum of contemporary history turns 25

    Germany becomes World Champion

    It would become known as the "miracle of Bern": Helmut Rahn shot the decisive goal against Hungary six minutes before the end of the game, allowing Germany to become World Champion in 1954. Nine years after the end of the Second World War, this success symbolized the beginning of the end of postwar austerity. Football would also became a highly popular sport in West Germany.

  • VW hippie bus on show at Haus der Geschichte museum (Stiftung Haus der Geschichte/Axel Thünker )

    Bonn's museum of contemporary history turns 25

    Flower power and hippie era

    The West German VW bus became a symbol of independence. At the end of the 1960s, it offered an alternative housing option to young people who rejected their parents' values through a lifestyle inspired by music, and often drugs. The legendary T1 model shown at the exhibition was recovered from California. It embodies the fact that the hippie bus was also a "Made in Germany" export hit.

  • Bronze sculpture of a man representing 'guest workers' in Germany - Haus der Geschichte exhibit (Photo: Stiftung Haus der Geschichte/Axel Thünker )

    Bonn's museum of contemporary history turns 25

    They came, and stayed

    This bronze sculpture by Guido Messer pays tribute to the so-called guest workers who were recruited by the Federal Republic of Germany from the mid-1950s to support the country's economic boom. Their stay was seen as temporary, which is why their integration wasn't planned — yet many did end up staying. They and their families have since continued to shape German society.

  • Haus der Geschichte exhibit about Wackersforf (Photo: Stiftung Haus der Geschichte/Axel Thünker )

    Bonn's museum of contemporary history turns 25

    Protest years in West Germany

    The construction site of a nuclear reprocessing plant in the Bavarian town of Wackersdorf, which began in 1985, became famous across the country for its protests. The plans for the plant were abandoned in 1989 and illustrated the increasing impact of the anti-nuclear movement, which had formed in the West in the 1970s — and from which the increasingly popular Green party also emerged.

  • exhibition space at the Haus der Geschichte in Bonn (Foto: Stiftung Haus der Geschichte/Axel Thünker )

    Bonn's museum of contemporary history turns 25

    Bonn, the former capital

    The exhibition also recalls Bonn's era as the capital of Germany from 1949 to 1990. Three other museums now also belong to the Haus der Geschichte Foundation: The Zeitgeschichtliche Forum in Leipzig, as well as the Tränenpalast and the Museum in the Kulturbrauerei in Berlin.

    Author: Julia Hitz (eg)


On October 1982, Chancellor Helmut Kohl announced that his government would establish a museum in the then-capital Bonn dedicated to Germany's contemporary history. 

The museum was "to tell the story of our state and of a divided nation," said Kohl, who saw "the preservation of culture and history as a national task for the future."

More than a decade later, Kohl finally celebrated the opening the Haus der Geschichte (House of History) in Bonn on June 14, 1994. It between time, the Berlin Wall had unexpectedly fallen, the events adding a new chapter of history to be covered in the museum — which Der Spiegel magazine described as the "crowning achievement" of the Bonn Republic (as the period during which Bonn served as the German capital was called).

The Haus der Geschichte quickly turned into a successful institution. With around 650,000 visitors every year, it is one of the most popular museums in Germany.

The permanent exhibition alone features some 7,000 exhibits. Temporary exhibitions — such as the Brexit-related show "Very British – A German View," which will open in July, as well as former shows including "German Angst" or  "German Myths since 1945" —constantly renew public interest in a museum that turned 25 this year.

  • Hermann the green garden gnome

    'German myths since 1945'

    Hermann the warrior garden gnome

    The Cherusci war chief Arminius, also known as Hermann, defeated the Romans in the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D. Millennia later, the Nazis instrumentalized this myth alongside other earlier Germanic legends for propaganda purposes. After the war, these figures were all but forgotten. Today he can be found as a caricature of himself — as a garden gnome. Germans love their garden gnomes.

  • Poster from Das Wunder von Bern by Sönke Wortmann 2003.

    'German myths since 1945'

    'The Miracle of Bern'

    "Gooooal!" The elongated word rings out in the museum's hall. Every German instantly recognizes the radio report on Germany's unexpected victory in 1954 at the Soccer World Cup. After the country's wartime defeat, Germans finally had a reason to express public enthusiasm for their country. But it was Sönke Wortmann's 2003 film that made the event into a founding myth by evoking collective memory.

  • A cream colored VW on display at the Bonn museum (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

    'German myths since 1945'

    'Economic Miracle'

    The 1955 Volkswagen Beetle in the exhibition epitomizes the "Economic Miracle" ("Wirtschaftswunder") of the West German economy. The term describes the nation's rapid economic recovery after World War II. The VW above was item number 100,000,001. The millionth car, specially designed for the milestone, had a technical problem. Fortunately, this cream-colored replacement was ready to go.

  • A poster from 1985 shows the soviet memorial in Berlin-Treptow with the words thank your soviet soldiers

    'German myths since 1945'

    Prescribed myths

    In comparison to West Germany, the eastern German Democratic Republic made a concerted effort to create myths that evoked socialist cohesion. Statues dedicated to fallen soldiers from the Soviet Union's Red Army were one such attempt. The Bonn exhibition, on display through September 16, dedicates a separate area to the different myths of East and West Germany.

  • The design of a carnival wagon in the form of a tank with a US flag. The cannon is directed against former chancellor Gerhard Schröder, portrayed as a pigeon with a nimbus

    'German myths since 1945'

    Germany as a peacemaker?

    Still feeling guilty for Germany's Nazi past, some politicians have seen themselves as being responsible for world peace. The decision taken by former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in 2003 to abstain from the "coalition of the willing" that participated in the Iraq war under US leadership further strengthened that myth. The Bonn exhibition counters this myth by focusing on German arms exports.

  • A huge white plug in front of the image of a forest

    'German myths since 1945'

    Environmental protection pioneer?

    The same holds true for the image of Germans as environmentalists. As a reaction to the perceived threat to German forests that some feared would disappear, the 1980s saw a growing ecological awareness. Sigmar Gabriel, the former economy minister, opened the offshore wind farm Nordsee Ost with an oversized plug in 2015 in an effort to support Germany's energy transition.

  • A tag of the German daily 'Bild' with a picture of Pope Benedict XVI entitled 'Wir sind Papst' ('We are Pope')

    'German myths since 1945'

    Failed myths

    "Wir sind Papst" ("We are Pope") cried the sensationalist German tabloid Bild after Joseph Ratzinger became Pope Benedict XVI in 2005. The paper distributed the slogan on 500,000 badges at the 2005 Catholic World Youth Day in Cologne. "The attempt to turn the event into a national story, however, failed," said the exhibition's curator, Daniel Kosthorst.

  • Nobel Peace Prize for the EU 2012

    'German myths since 1945'

    Community without myths

    In 2012, the European Union was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The original award is part of the exhibition, but organizers claim it did not strengthen a common identity or a "European myth." They believe the identities of Europeans continue to be based on national myths.

    Author: Maria-Therese Eiblmeier (ad)


Experiencing history

Each object must tell a story: That's the guiding principle for the museum's selection of exhibits, explains Hans Walter Hütter, president of the Haus der Geschichte foundation.

For instance, there's a dental chair in the permanent exhibition. "It's not just any random chair. It was flown in during the Berlin Airliftand it portrays the lack of supplies in the enclosed city," says Hütter.

Another example: A CARE package, one of the US parcels of food and supplies sent to Europeans after World War II. This item was hard to find, even though millions of them were sent from America to Germany after the war, says Hütter. Since people were in need, they obviously used the supplies they contained.

After putting out a call to obtain a parcel's typical items, the museum received a complete CARE package with its content from Swabia. "The family had put it aside after the war, fearing even worse times could come," says Hütter.

Since its foundation, the Haus der Geschichte has collected about a million objects. And with their stories, the museum creates a vivid portrait of Germany's postwar history.

Watch video 03:34

Bonn's Haus der Geschichte

