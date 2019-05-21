 24-hour strike paralyzes Argentina as unions protest austerity measures | News | DW | 30.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

24-hour strike paralyzes Argentina as unions protest austerity measures

Flights, trains and buses across Argentina came to a halt as labor unions protested the policies of Mauricio Macri. The president's popularity has plummeted ahead of an election later this year.

Argentina protests (picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Garello)

Much of Argentina came to a standstill on Wednesday as opponents of President Mauricio Macri launched a 24-hour strike to protest government austerity measures in response to inflation that has reached 55 percent over the past year. The cuts were initiated as part of a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $56 billion (€50.3 billion) package of emergency loans.

The strike caused hundreds of flights to be grounded, halted bus and train lines and forced banks, courts and many schools to close. Argentina's main grain ports were also shut and hospitals offered only emergency services.

Many workers stayed home because subway lines were closed. 

Read more: Argentina revisits tense abortion law debate

The strike was organized by labor unions, furious over Macri's austerity measures. Those include the firing of workers and the reduction of government subsidies. The spending cuts and inflation combined have pushed up core costs for households like transportation, electricity and water.

Union leaders say government policies have led to the closing of some 14,000 small and mid-size companies while Argentines continue to lose purchasing power to an "alarming" inflation rate of over 50%.

Macri's popularity has fallen in recent months before elections in October, when he will seek a second term.

Watch video 01:49

Argentina's Macri fixes prices on staple goods until after election

dv/msh (AFP, AP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Argentina revisits tense abortion law debate

Argentina's parliament is again debating the liberalization of abortion laws as citizens on both sides of the argument protest en masse. After the issue has divided the country for years, could there finally be a change? (29.05.2019)  

Deadly police car chase sparks anger in Argentina

Protesters rallied against police brutality in Buenos Aires after three teenagers and one adult died during a police car chase. Police officers had allegedly opened fire at a car, which then crashed into a truck. (25.05.2019)  

Argentina's ex-President Cristina Fernandez on trial ahead of election bid

Former President Cristina Fernandez has accused her rivals of orchestrating a corruption trial to thwart her October election bid. She can be prosecuted but, as a senator, not imprisoned. (21.05.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Argentina's Macri fixes prices on staple goods until after election  

Related content

Argentinien Prozess Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

Argentina's ex-President Cristina Fernandez on trial ahead of election bid 21.05.2019

Former President Cristina Fernandez has accused her rivals of orchestrating a corruption trial to thwart her October election bid. She can be prosecuted but, as a senator, not imprisoned.

Argentinien - Abtreibung - Schwangerschaft

Argentina revisits tense abortion law debate 28.05.2019

Argentina's parliament is again debating the liberalization of abortion laws as citizens on both sides of the argument protest en masse. After the issue has divided the country for years, could there finally be a change?

Argentinien Demonstration in Buenos Aires gegen Polizeigewalt

Deadly police car chase sparks anger in Argentina 25.05.2019

Protesters rallied against police brutality in Buenos Aires after three teenagers and one adult died during a police car chase. Police officers had allegedly opened fire at a car, which then crashed into a truck.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  