2024 Paris Olympics: Surfing in the South Seas
Olympic surfing will take place in Tahiti, around 16,000 kilometers from Paris, in tropical Teahupo'o. When the waves really get going, it's known as one of the scariest breaks in the world.
Countdown in Tahiti
Only a few days to go until international surf stars show off their skills on the legendary waves off the coast of Tahiti in pursuit of Olympic gold. "The nerves and the excitement — it's all building," said Australian surfer Molly Picklum, 21, (pictured above) after training at Teahupo'o.
Surfers' paradise
The arena for the 2024 Olympic Games' surfing contest is around 16,000 kilometers (some 9,900 miles) from Paris in Teahupo'o, the south coast of the French Polynesian island of Tahiti. Waves here break over a coral reef and wipeouts can be dangerous. It has been described as one of the scariest surf breaks in the world.
Annual trips to Tahiti
Many professional surfers, like the Frenchman Kauli Vaast, 22, (pictured) are familiar with the challenging waves of Teahupo'o. The Tahiti Pro Teahupo'o is part of the world pro circuit and takes place there every year.
Training on the break
Surfing is a young Olympic discipline and was first included at Tokyo in 2021. This year, 48 surfers will compete and many, including US surfer Griffin Colapinto, 25, (pictured) arrived in Tahiti earlier this week to train. Hundreds of spectators are also expected for the contest, which runs from July 27 through August 5.
Controversy over jury tower
Judges will watch the surfers from a steel tower in Teahupo'o lagoon. The tower has been the subject of environmental concerns: at first, it was supposed to be bigger and have support legs drilled into the coral reef. At previous events, a wooden tower was used. After much criticism, including from surfers and locals, the size of the tower was reduced.
The ultimate move
One of the ultimate goals of every surfer is to get a "barrel" — that is, to surf into the tunnel of water that forms as a wave folds over. While tricks and turns will gain surfers points, getting a barrel is still considered one of the ultimate moves. Here, Brazilian Joao Chianca, 23, shows how it's done. There has been debate over whether aerial tricks or barrels should get more points.
Space is tight
The Aranui 5 usually cruises between the islands of French Polynesia and is a mixture of freighter and cruise ship. But for the duration of the Olympics, it will be anchored off Tahiti and serve as accommodation for athletes and teams. But there wasn't enough space for everyone, and some surfers will stay in the family-run guesthouses used during the Tahiti Pro.
Favorite from French Polynesia
For Vahine Fierro, 24, the waves of Tahiti are a home game. She was born in Uturoa in French Polynesia on an island just 250 kilometers from Tahiti. Together with Kauli Vaast, she will be competing for France. She won the Junior World Championships in 2017 and is considered a French medal hope.