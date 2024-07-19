2024 Olympic Games: Who Benefits?

The 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris will probably only have a limited economic impact.

But some sectors and regions could benefit, such as a startup that produces chairs from recycled plastic.

Also on Made in Germany:

Volocopter 2X near Paris Image: Benoit Tessier/REUTERS

Air taxis are taking off

Air taxis could become the latest hit, with some already flying at the Olympic Games in Paris. Many start-ups are developing models that are also powered by electricity, known as eVTOLs. We take a look at the rapidly growing market.

Is wealth a threat to democracy?

There are a lot of very rich people around the world, and their wealth continues to grow. And money means power – both economic and political. But does this concentration of wealth and influence also pose dangers for democracy?

Limitarism Image: DW

Limitarianism – when some are too rich!

A new movement in Europe is asking whether or not a person can be too rich. A €100,000 gift is nothing to a billionaire, while it could change the life of someone in poverty. Those who subscribe to limitarianism believe wealth should be curbed.

Through the glass ceiling: A career woman in Singapore

Anna Gong is the managing director and founder of a high-tech company in Singapore. She talks about her migration story and the resistance she had to overcome as a woman in a new episode of our Women in Asia series.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED 24.07.2024 – 00:30 UTC

WED 24.07.2024 – 05:30 UTC

WED 24.07.2024 – 11:30 UTC

WED 24.07.2024 – 14:30 UTC

WED 24.07.2024 – 22:30 UTC

THU 25.07.2024 – 02:30 UTC

THU 25.07.2024 – 06:30 UTC

THU 25.07.2024 – 19:02 UTC

FRI 26.07.2024 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4