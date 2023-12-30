2024 in sports: Olympics, men's Euros and more
The Summer Olympics in Paris and the European Men's Football Championship in Germany are just two of the sporting highlights we can look forward to in 2024.
Men's European Handball Championship
Five German cities (Mannheim, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne) are to host the men's European Handball Championship from January 10 to 28. Two matches – including Germany's preliminary round contest against Switzerland – are to be played in front of 50,000 spectators in Düsseldorf's football stadium. The favorites are Denmark, who have won the last three World Championships.
Swimming World Championships
Doha, Qatar hosts the Swimming World Championships from February 2 to 18. This will be only seven months since the last championships in Fukuoka, because they had to postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Super Bowl LVIII
On February 11, the eyes of the world will be on Paradise, south of Las Vegas, as the Allegiant Stadium hosts the 58th Super Bowl, likely the biggest show on the planet. The event is known as much for its halftime show as the game itself. The headliner for Super Bowl LVIII is the American singer Usher.
Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships
Traffic circle, omega loop and labyrinth are the names of some of the sections of the 1,300-meter bobsleigh and luge track in Winterberg. This is where athletes will plunge into the ice track between February 19 and March 3 for the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships. The small town in western Germany will be hosting the World Championships for a fifth time.
IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
The Ice Hockey World Championship will take place in Prague and Ostrava in Czechia in 2024. Defending champions Canada are bound to be among the favorites again. Germany came close last year, losing a hard-fought final to the Canadians. The make up of the national teams is heavily influenced by which NHL players are available, as the tournament clashes with the Stanley Cup playoffs.
European Athletics Championships
From June 7 to 12, Europe's best track-and-field athletes will be running, jumping and throwing at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. However, it is questionable whether all the stars will actually take part and arrive in top form. After all, they'll be training with the goal of reaching their peak fitness for the Olympic Games in Paris six weeks later.
Men's European Football Championship
Germany hosts the Euros from June 14 to July 14. However, hopes aren't high for the hosts, now coached by Julian Nagelsmann. The former Bayern manager was brought in on a short-term contract after Hansi Flick failed to lead Germany out of the group stage at last winter's World Cup in Qatar. The recent defeats in friendlies against Turkey and Austria did nothing to raise expectations.
Tour de France
Next year's edition of the world's most prestigious cycling race starts on June 29 in Florence and ends for the first time in Nice rather than Paris, due to preparations for the Olympic Games. The final stage is a time trial – for the first time since 1989, when Greg Lemond overtook Laurent Fignon and won by eight seconds. The women ride from August 12 to 18. Their tour ends in Alpe d'Huez.
Olympic Summer Games
The Olympic Games open on July 26, 2024. The competitions are to be hosted not only by Paris and the surrounding area. The sailing events are slated for Marseille, surfing off Tahiti. Football, basketball and handball will also held in other French cities. This is the third time Paris will host the Olympics, following the 1900 and 1924 Summer Games.
Paralympic Summer Games
17 days after the Olympics end, on August 28, the Paralympics open in Paris. Between then and September 8, medals will be awarded in 22 sports. That's 220 more than at the Olympics. The reason for this is the different disability categories. A total of 13 Paralympics winners in the women's 100 meters are expected to be in Paris.
America's Cup
Starting at the end of August, the race will take place in the Mediterranean off Barcelona to see which team will be allowed to compete against the defending champions from New Zealand in the final in October. The Cup is the oldest sailing regatta in the world. It was first held in 1851 off the Isle of Wight in England, with the winners taking home the silver jug.
Women's European Handball Championship
Europe's best female handball players will compete for European Championship medals during the tournament, to be hosted by Austria and Hungary starting on November 28. For the first time, 24 teams will be taking part. However, it has yet to be determined who will be taking part alongside the two host teams. Qualification runs until the beginning of April 2024.