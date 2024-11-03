  1. Skip to content
2024 Academy Awards: 'Oppenheimer' wins big

Hannah Hummel
March 11, 2024

Christopher Nolan's biopic "Oppenheimer" has won big, bagging seven Oscars, including for Best Film and Best Director. Its star Cillian Murphy took home the Best Actor award. But the evening also held a few surprises.

