2024 Academy Awards: 'Oppenheimer' wins big

Christopher Nolan's biopic "Oppenheimer" has won big, bagging seven Oscars, including for Best Film and Best Director. Its star Cillian Murphy took home the Best Actor award. But the evening also held a few surprises.

Hannah Hummel
03/11/2024
March 11, 2024