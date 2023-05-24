2023 Pritzker Prize for David Chipperfield

The Commander's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Japan Art Association's Praemium Imperiale, a knighthood in his native Britain: The list of honors and awards is so long that it's surprising David Chipperfield had yet to receive the Pritzker Prize. But that's set to change. The Briton will receive the award, which is unofficially considered the Nobel Prize of architecture, on May 24, 2023 in Athens, Greece.

Sir David Alan Chipperfield was born in London in 1953 and grew up on a farm in the southwest of England. He originally wanted to become a veterinarian, but when his father converted another farm into vacation apartments, his passion was ignited. The young David helped his father and was fascinated by the design possibilities.

After studying architecture in London, Chipperfield did a stint working at Norman Foster's office in the 1970s, eventually founding his company, David Chipperfield Architects in 1985. Today, the architectural firm has offices in London, Berlin, Milan, Shanghai and Santiago de Compostela.

He made a name for himself internationally, especially with the renovation and reconstruction of old buildings, taking into account their history and the environment. His offices have completed more than 100 projects in Asia, Europe and North America, including the reconstruction of the Procuratie Vecchie in Venice, the Museo Jumex in Mexico City and the Museum of Modern Literature in Marbach, Germany.

Special relationship with Berlin

David Chipperfield has realized only a few projects in Britain and has felt a certain estrangement from his homeland since Brexit . But he has developed a close connection with Berlin. In 2009, he completed the reconstruction of the German capital's Neues Museum located at the city's Museum Island, which had been severely damaged during World War II.

Chipperfield Architects also designed and built the visitor center for the Museum Island, namely the James Simon Gallery, which opened in 2019. Its completion took seven years longer than planned. The fact that the project ended up costing €130 million ($140 million), twice the original sum, prompted Berliners with their characteristic irreverence to dub it "the most expensive coat check” in the city.

One of David Chipperfield's projects for Berlin is the James Simon Gallery, a central entrance for Museum Island Image: W. Wirth/Zoonar/picture alliance

In addition, the office was responsible for the renovation of the Neue Nationalgalerie from 2015 to 2021. The building, inaugurated in 1968 and built according to plans by Mies van der Rohe, had significant construction defects.

When the Pritzker jury announced its choice in March 2023, it praised Chipperfield for his "timeless modern design that confronts climate urgencies, transforms social relationships and reinvigorates cities.”

Speaking to DW, the 2023 Pritzker Prize laureate emphasized the social responsibility of his industry: "Architecture takes, it takes land, it takes resources, it takes energy — so then the question is, what does it give?” He added that sustainability has for too long played a secondary role in architecture.

One legend meets another: David Chipperfield oversaw renovations to Mies van der Rohe's iconic New Nationalgalerie in Berlin Image: Maurizio Gambarini/dpa/picture alliance

Galician foundation to help protect environment

In 2017, David Chipperfield founded the Fundacion RIA in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain. The foundation aims to harmonize construction and the environment through planning control.

He told DW that it's more energy-efficient to preserve existing buildings rather than demolish them. His stance aligns with the philosophies of previous Pritzker laureates such as the French architectural firm Lacaton & Vassal.

Architecture must not simply work to make the world more beautiful, says Chipperfield, but to also make it more just and sustainable: "This is the moment in the planet's history where we really have to think about how we aspire society to be.”

This article was originally written in German.