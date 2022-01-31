2022: Year of the Tiger

February 1 is the first day of the Chinese New Year this year. Also known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, the festival marking the advent of spring is widely celebrated in China and several East Asian countries.
Families traditionally gather during this time to share sumptuous meals, while children are often given gifts of money in red packets known as "hong bao."
The start of the Lunar Year also marks the rotation of the Chinese Zodiac that runs over a 12-year cycle, each represented by an animal.
There are several stories explaining the zodiac: one legend goes that the Jade Emperor — an important Chinese deity — had invited all the animals to a "Great Race," with the first 12 winning his favor.
The 12 who made it in order of appearance are the Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig.
Star tigers
Thus, 2022 marks the Year of the Tiger, and if you were born in 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998 or 2010, you are a tiger.
Notable tiger personalities include Queen Elizabeth II, Stevie Wonder, Jon Bon Jovi, Leonardo DiCaprico, Lady Gaga, and Shawn Mendes.
Each animal year is further associated with one of five elements — wood, fire, earth, metal, or water. So more precisely, 2022 is the Year of the Water Tiger.
Threatened wild cats
The largest — and the most threatened — of the world's big cats, tiger populations have been decimated from around 100,000 wild tigers a century ago, to as few as 3,200 in 2010. The main reasons are habitat destruction, hunting and illegal poaching — though wild tiger numbers are rising slightly.
2022 has also been chosen as the deadline for the TX2 global commitment by 13 tiger range countries — including Cambodia, China, India, Malaysia, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam — to double their wild tiger populations. It is backed by the World Wide Fund for Nature.
While it remains to be seen if this target has been met, we look at how this magnificent cat has been featured in music, literature, art, and film.
Lion dance
The traditional lion dance is based on the myth of a monster called Nian. According to the legend, it attacked a village every year on New Year's eve. The villagers decided to make a puppet lion to scare off the beast. A dancer supports the head while the other moves the tail of the lion. Accompanied by drums, symbols and gongs, the lions battle each other. The dance brings good luck and fortune.
Yusheng salad tossing ritual
Yusheng is a radish salad with raw salmon. Yusheng means "raw fish" but the term is a homophone for "rise in abundance." While shouting celebratory phrases, the salad is tossed collectively using chopsticks. According to the belief, the higher it is tossed, the more abundance one will have. The ritual is practiced in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.
Meat as a sign of prosperity
Meat consumption has been associated with the increasing wealth of the growing middle class. In China, people consumed an average of over 30 kilos of pork meat per person in 2018. Pork is an important ingredient in many Chinese New Year dishes, including dumplings — a symbol of wealth. The meat can also be roasted and braised to make other special Chinese New Year delicacies.
Chinese sticky rice cake: Nian gao
"Gao" in Chinese is a homophone for "cake," but also "high." "Nian gao" translates to "year high" and the Chinese believe that eating this sticky rice cake during Chinese New Year will increase their income, lead to a promotion at work or contribute to the financial growth of children. "Nian gao" brings the promise of a bright future. The desert has equivalents in Japan (mochi) and Korea (tteok).
Golden fruit
The mandarin orange is a symbol for gold and money. Mandarines are presented as gifts during home visits as a sign of respect, courtesy and returning good favors. Since the Chinese believe that good things come in pairs, people give each other an even number of the oranges. They are also used as decoration.
Red envelopes
Arguably the best part of Chinese New Year for all youths: receiving red envelopes of cash. Also known as "hong bao," or red packet, these envelopes contain anywhere between $3-15 each. Married people are obliged to give red packets and only un-married people are allowed to receive them. The closer one is to the giver, the more money they will receive. It pays off to have many married relatives!
Fireworks: A restricted tradition
A symbol of happiness and luck for the Chinese, the loud raucous of fireworks and firecrackers was traditionally meant to scare off Monster Nian and contributed to the festive atmosphere. However, due to the risks of injuries and death, fireworks have been banned in China during Spring Festival. According to statistics from 2018, they were banned in 444 cities, and restricted in many more.
Celebrated around the world
The Chinese diaspora make up 46 million people. Chinese New Year is a four-day public holiday in some countries like Singapore, where the Chinese make up 75% of the local population. Singapore celebrates Chinese New Year with festival lights and games against the backdrop of the Marina Bay skyline.
Author: Megan Chua