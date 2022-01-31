 2022: Year of the Tiger | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 31.01.2022

Culture

2022: Year of the Tiger

2022 marks the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac. We reflect on the diverse depictions in popular culture of tigers, the most threatened of the world's big cats.

  • Scene from the film 'Life of Pi' directed by Ang Lee

    Tigers in popular culture

    Adrift at sea

    "Life of Pi" is a philosophical novel by Yann Martel that won the 2002 Booker Prize for Literature before a lush big screen adaptation won four Oscars in 2012, including Best Director for Ang Lee. The surreal survival story sees shipwreck survivors Pi Patel and misnamed Bengal tiger Richard Parker float adrift at sea on a lifeboat in the Pacific Ocean.

  • Picture of the handwritten and ilustrated poem titled 'The Tyger' by Engllish poet William Blake

    Tigers in popular culture

    'Tyger tyger shining bright'

    This opening line of "The Tyger" by English poet William Blake was part of his Songs of Experience collection, and is one of the most recognizable in English poetry. It explores Christian religious paradigms, questioning how a God could have created an animal so ferocious as a tiger alongside gentler creatures like lambs. Pictured here is Blake's own writing and illustration.

  • A scene from the 1967 Disney animated film, The Jungle Book

    Tigers in popular culture

    Getting even with man

    In Rudyard Kipling's "Jungle Book," Shere Khan is a ferocious Bengal tiger who "hates man with a vengeance ... because he fears man's gun and man's fire" and the threat to his alpha animal status in the jungle. Seen here is a still from the beloved 1967 animated Disney version where Shere Khan meets Mowgli, the 'man cub' who he's determined to expel from his territory.

  • A scene from the film Tigger's Big Adventure

    Tigers in popular culture

    A more congenial kitty

    Not all tigers in literature have a bone to pick with man though. In A.A. Milne's beloved "Winnie the Pooh" children's book series, Tigger is Pooh's happy, energetic and sometimes troublemaking tiger friend. Tigger bounces around often to experience joy, sometimes even bouncing on others. He's also known to misspell English words like "ridicarus" for "ridiculous."

  • A cartoon of a boy with yeollow hair and a tiger leaning against each other while lying under a tree

    Tigers in popular culture

    An imaginary friend

    Often cited as the last great newspaper comic, cartoonist Bill Watterson's "Calvin and Hobbes" that ran from 1985 to 1995 follows the adventures of the mischievous boy Calvin and his best friend Hobbes — a tiger that may or may not actually exist. Named after 16th-century theologian John Calvin and 17th-century English philosopher Thomas Hobbes respectively, the strip celebrated imagination.

  • Sandokan Und Der Leopard

    Tigers in popular culture

    'Sandokan' - the tiger of Malaysia

    Italian author Emilio Salgari wrote the fictional tale of this 19th-century prince-turned-pirate, first published in 1883. The last of a dynasty of Borneo rulers, Sandokan avenges the murder of his parents by colonialists, and becomes known throughout the South China Sea as the "Tiger of Malaysia." But the story and films (like the one pictured here) are better known in Europe than in Malaysia.

  • A scene from Rocky 3 showing actors Mr T and Sylvester Stallone in the boxing ring

    Tigers in popular culture

    Eye of the Tiger

    The unmistakable opening riff of the Rocky 3 theme song has become a pop culture staple — especially when accompanying narratives of never-say-die type protagonists. Written and performed by US band Survivor, "Eye of the Tiger" has been used as an intro music by conservative US politicians. But the band has demanded that political campaigns cease using the song.

  • A scene from the film The White Tiger

    Tigers in popular culture

    Rare like a White Tiger

    Another Booker Prize winner, "The White Tiger" is a novel by Arvind Adiga that was adapted into a film for Netflix in 2021. Its the story of Balram Halwai, a poor Indian driver whose street smarts see him break free of serving his rich masters to become a "self-made entrepreneur." A visiting school inspector once called him the "white tiger" while noting his potential, despite his humble origins.

  • A Buddhist monk feeding water to a tiger while another tiger leans on him

    Tigers in popular culture

    Man and beast at peace?

    Run by Buddhist monks, the once popular Tiger Temple in Bangkok was open to paying tourists who could pet, feed or take pictures with the tigers for additional fees. Animals rights groups however had long alleged animal abuse and trafficking. It was shut down in 2016 after police raided the site and found 40 dead tiger cubs in the temple's kitchen freezer, along with other animal body parts.

  • A close up of a rug that was up for sale at Sotheby's auction house featuring a Bengal tiger

    Tigers in popular culture

    Art for conservation

    A detail of the rug "Ode to the Tigers of Bandhavgarh" by Indian-born, London-based artist Raqib Shaw is seen here as part of the "Tomorrow's Tigers" project in 2019. Ten tiger-themed rugs by international artists were put up for sale at Sotheby's auction house in London. It was part of the World Wide Fund for Nature's project to raise funds and awareness to double wild tiger numbers by 2022.

  • A man with blonde hair and a mustache poses next to a tiger

    Tigers in popular culture

    'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness'

    If the title of the Netflix series doesn't make you question the legality of the "business of big cat breeding" in Florida, the shady characters might: self-styled Joe Exotic breeds tigers for profit and the "conservationist" trying to shut him down, Carole Baskin who runs Big Cat Rescue. In January 2022, a court upheld Exotic's 21-year sentence for plotting to kill Baskin — and for animal abuse.

    Author: Brenda Haas


February 1 is the first day of the Chinese New Year this year. Also known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, the festival marking the advent of spring is widely celebrated in China and several East Asian countries.

Families traditionally gather during this time to share sumptuous meals, while children are often given gifts of money in red packets known as "hong bao."  

The start of the Lunar Year also marks the rotation of the Chinese Zodiac that runs over a 12-year cycle, each represented by an animal.

There are several stories explaining the zodiac: one legend goes that the Jade Emperor — an important Chinese deity — had invited all the animals to a "Great Race," with the first 12 winning his favor.

The 12 who made it in order of appearance are the Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. 

Star tigers

Thus, 2022 marks the Year of the Tiger, and if you were born in 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998 or 2010, you are a tiger.

Notable tiger personalities include Queen Elizabeth II, Stevie Wonder, Jon Bon Jovi, Leonardo DiCaprico, Lady Gaga, and Shawn Mendes. 

Each animal year is further associated with one of five elements — wood, fire, earth, metal, or water. So more precisely, 2022 is the Year of the Water Tiger.

Threatened wild cats

The largest — and the most threatened — of the world's big cats, tiger populations have been decimated from around 100,000 wild tigers a century ago, to as few as 3,200 in 2010. The main reasons are habitat destruction, hunting and illegal poaching — though wild tiger numbers are rising slightly.   

2022 has also been chosen as the deadline for the TX2 global commitment by 13 tiger range countries — including Cambodia, China, India, Malaysia, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam — to double their wild tiger populations. It is backed by the World Wide Fund for Nature.  

While it remains to be seen if this target has been met, we look at how this magnificent cat has been featured in music, literature, art, and film.

  • Dancers perform the lion dance at the beginning of Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing (Reuters)

    Customs and traditions of Chinese New Year

    Lion dance

    The traditional lion dance is based on the myth of a monster called Nian. According to the legend, it attacked a village every year on New Year's eve. The villagers decided to make a puppet lion to scare off the beast. A dancer supports the head while the other moves the tail of the lion. Accompanied by drums, symbols and gongs, the lions battle each other. The dance brings good luck and fortune.

  • Yusheng salad tossing ritual (DW/M. Chua)

    Customs and traditions of Chinese New Year

    Yusheng salad tossing ritual

    Yusheng is a radish salad with raw salmon. Yusheng means "raw fish" but the term is a homophone for "rise in abundance." While shouting celebratory phrases, the salad is tossed collectively using chopsticks. According to the belief, the higher it is tossed, the more abundance one will have. The ritual is practiced in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

  • Decorated dead pigs (Megan Chua)

    Customs and traditions of Chinese New Year

    Meat as a sign of prosperity

    Meat consumption has been associated with the increasing wealth of the growing middle class. In China, people consumed an average of over 30 kilos of pork meat per person in 2018. Pork is an important ingredient in many Chinese New Year dishes, including dumplings — a symbol of wealth. The meat can also be roasted and braised to make other special Chinese New Year delicacies.

  • Store selling Chinese sticky rice cake (picture-alliance/dpa/M.-F. Alquinto)

    Customs and traditions of Chinese New Year

    Chinese sticky rice cake: Nian gao

    "Gao" in Chinese is a homophone for "cake," but also "high." "Nian gao" translates to "year high" and the Chinese believe that eating this sticky rice cake during Chinese New Year will increase their income, lead to a promotion at work or contribute to the financial growth of children. "Nian gao" brings the promise of a bright future. The desert has equivalents in Japan (mochi) and Korea (tteok).

  • Chinese New Year Decoration with oranges and red packet (picture-alliance/robertharding/L. Tettoni)

    Customs and traditions of Chinese New Year

    Golden fruit

    The mandarin orange is a symbol for gold and money. Mandarines are presented as gifts during home visits as a sign of respect, courtesy and returning good favors. Since the Chinese believe that good things come in pairs, people give each other an even number of the oranges. They are also used as decoration.

  • Chinese New Year red envelope (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Lv Jianshe)

    Customs and traditions of Chinese New Year

    Red envelopes

    Arguably the best part of Chinese New Year for all youths: receiving red envelopes of cash. Also known as "hong bao," or red packet, these envelopes contain anywhere between $3-15 each. Married people are obliged to give red packets and only un-married people are allowed to receive them. The closer one is to the giver, the more money they will receive. It pays off to have many married relatives!

  • A man ignites fireworks on a street during Spring Festival (picture-alliance/dpa/)

    Customs and traditions of Chinese New Year

    Fireworks: A restricted tradition

    A symbol of happiness and luck for the Chinese, the loud raucous of fireworks and firecrackers was traditionally meant to scare off Monster Nian and contributed to the festive atmosphere. However, due to the risks of injuries and death, fireworks have been banned in China during Spring Festival. According to statistics from 2018, they were banned in 444 cities, and restricted in many more.

  • Chinese New Year in Singapore (DW/M. Chua)

    Customs and traditions of Chinese New Year

    Celebrated around the world

    The Chinese diaspora make up 46 million people. Chinese New Year is a four-day public holiday in some countries like Singapore, where the Chinese make up 75% of the local population. Singapore celebrates Chinese New Year with festival lights and games against the backdrop of the Marina Bay skyline.

    Author: Megan Chua


