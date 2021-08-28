2021 Goethe Medals honors communicators who go beyond borders

Germany's cultural institute, the Goethe-Institut, will award its Goethe Medal, honoring outstanding service in intercultural dialogue, to a trio of cultural figures in a livestreamed ceremony on Saturday.
The 2021 recipients of the prize are the social economist and arts promoter Princess Marilyn Douala Manga Bell of Cameroon; the composer Toshio Hosokawa of Japan; and the dancer and choreographer Wen Hui of China.
In the award announcement, Goethe-Institut President Carola Lentz spoke of the challenges intercultural communication faces in light of the coronavirus pandemic, growing inequalities and colonial legacies: "This year's awardees don't shy away from these challenges. With their cultural and civil society commitment in three very different countries, they courageously lead the way and stand up with their art for an open, democratic and equal society — also across national borders."
Goethe-Institut: Celebrating 70 years
Founded in Munich
Six years after WWII ended, the Goethe-Institut was officially launched, replacing the Deutsche Akademie (DA). In the beginning, the institute concentrated primarily on training foreign German language teachers. In this picture, language students from Ghana are seen taking a walk with their guest family in Murnau, Bavaria.
A positive image of Germany
In the early years, the aim of the institute was to transmit a positive image of Germany after WWII. In 1952, the first institute was opened in Athens. Other cities followed, like in Mumbai, India (pictured), where the institute is named after German Indologist, Max Mueller. In Germany, courses were offered in idyllic locations.
Propaganda and spy hub
Politically, the Goethe-Institut was Germany's attempt at starting afresh because ultimately, the Deutsche Akademie, which was founded in 1925 had become a tool for Nazi propaganda. In 1945, the American occupying forces dismantled the Akademie, which they thought was a "Europe-wide propaganda and spying hub" for the Nazis. This picture shows language students in Schwäbisch Hall in the 1970s.
Jazz in Goethe's name
In the following years, more and more Goethe Institutes opened in different countries across the world, for example in North and West Africa, where, in the 1950's and the 1960's, new countries emerged after the end of colonialism. The institute and its representatives were popular in Asia as well. German saxophonist, Klaus Doldinger (far right), is seen here with musicians in Pakistan.
Putting German culture on the map
Language labs were the trend when learning German in the 1980s. The institute has since realigned itself strategically by forming a wide global network through its affiliations with German cultural institutions that are active abroad. Today, 157 institutes in 98 countries disseminate information on German culture and language.
Pelting the Ayatollah with lingerie
In 1987, Rudi Carrell, a talk show host from the Netherlands, caused a stir when he presented a sketch showing people hurling brassieres and knickers at Iran's revolutionary leader, Ayatollah Khomeini. An angry Tehran dismissed German diplomats, canceled flights to Germany, and closed down the Goethe Institute there.
Looking east
After the fall of the Iron Curtain, the Goethe-Institut spread its wings towards eastern Europe. The founders of the first institutes in the former communist countries had to improvise a lot. In 1992, the German Foreign Minister, Klaus Kinkel, inaugurated the Goethe Institute in Moscow. The institute not only grew outside Germany, but also within the former East Germany.
Promoting peace and understanding
The terror attacks of September 11, 2001 also shifted the focus of the Goethe-Institut. Intercultural dialogue and understanding became its top priorities. The institute now focuses on strengthening civil society and preventing conflict. This picture shows the art and music project "Kunstdisco" in Seoul, South Korea.
Dancing with robots
In 2016, the Goethe-Institut started the "Kultursymposium Weimar," where thinkers from all over the world discuss pressing questions of our times. In 2019, the festival was themed "Die Route wird neu berechnet" (The route is being recalibrated), where participants discussed technological changes in society. In this picture, Taiwanese dancer and inventor, Huang Yi, dances with the robot KUKA.
A well-rounded image of Germany
The institute regularly organizes the "Deutschlandjahre" (Germany years) together with the Foreign Office. The event's aim is to promote a well-rounded image of Germany. The "Deutschlandjahr" 2018/19 in the US saw a total of two million guests attending 2,800 events. The previous year's events were held in Mexico, where Chancellor Angela Merkel was a guest.
70 years and counting
The COVID pandemic triggered a wave of digitalization within the institute. Helmed by president, Carola Lentz and Secretary General Johannes Ebert, the institute will celebrate its 70th anniversary in November 2021. A book by Carola Lentz will be released to mark the event, and an interactive website will introduce readers to the institution's eventful history.
Author: Stefan Dege
A trio from Japan, Cameroon and China
Art and social activist Princess Marilyn Douala Manga Bell was born in Cameroon in 1957. She studied economics and has worked as a development expert for many years.
In 1991, she co-founded the doual'art Contemporary Art Center, which works to shape the future of African museums through the promotion of contemporary art production, as well as promote artistic expression and achieve social change.
Bell, who is a descendent of King Rudolf Douala Manga Bell, who resisted German colonialism, is committed to reappraising German colonial history in Cameroon and strengthening Cameroonian identity.
Douala Manga Bell "takes a reconciliatory and forward-looking position on social conflicts and historic problems. She develops highly regarded ideas for coming to terms with colonial injustice as well as for consolidating Cameroon's own identity," the jury wrote.
Marilyn Douala Manga Bell lives in Douala, Cameroon
Award-winning composer Toshio Hosokawa was born in Hiroshima in 1955 and came to Germany to study composition in 1976. His works include operas, orchestral and solo pieces, and chamber music, and many have been premiered by the world's top orchestras including the Vienna Philharmonic and the Cleveland Orchestra.
Hosokawa's music often incorporates traditional Japanese influences and instruments and expresses the tension between Western avant-garde and traditional Japanese culture.
Hosokawa wrote his opera 'Stilles Meer' (Silent Sea), about the Fukushima nuclear accident, for the Hamburg State Opera
"The unique sound of his music transcends and turns the concert hall into a place of global encounter … he succeeds in combining culturally specific ways of listening to music into an extraordinary work of sound art, while preserving his own traditions," the jury wrote.
Choreographer, dancer and artist Wen Hui was born in Yunnan in 1960. She first studied at the Beijing Dance Academy in the 1980s and later in the United States and Europe.
In 1994, she co-founded China's first independent dance theater troop, the Living Dance Studio. Her works draw on elements of documentary film and themes from everyday life.
"Wen Hui stands for the independent and highly creative independent art scene in China, embodying cultural diversity and the broad spectrum of everyday stories beyond official narratives," the jury said.
Wen Hui appears with Su Mei Lin in the work 'Dance with my Third Grandmother'
Happy Birthday Goethe
The Goethe Medal has been conferred as an official decoration of the Federal Republic of Germany since 1975. It was first bestowed in 1955.
In recent years, the award ceremony has taken place on August 28 — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's birthday — in Weimar, where the author spent much of his life.
Goethe is honored by this statue in Weimar, where he lived for many years
The Goethe-Institut is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.
However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has limited the Goethe Medal ceremony, which will be taking place in a digital format rather than live. The ceremony can be viewed starting at 11 CEST (9 UTC). It will be held in conjunction with Deutsche Welle. The theme of this year's award is "Culture is a very special juice — in the network of the global community."
Candidates for the Goethe Medal are nominated by the Goethe Institutes overseas in collaboration with German diplomatic representation in the country. A commission of science, culture and art experts then pre-select the awardees, who must subsequently be confirmed by the board of trustees.
Past awardees have included conductor Daniel Barenboim, writer David Cornwell aka John le Carre, artist Shirin Neshat, composer Sofia Gubaidulina and philosopher Karl Popper, among many others.
Germany from A to Z: Weimar
The cradle of modernity
Weimar opened a new Bauhaus Museum in April 2019. The Bauhaus School for Architecture, Art and Design was active in this city from 1919 to 1925. It is renowned for its designs of buildings, furniture and everyday objects — including the cradle above — that were reduced to essential lines. Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius (1883-1969) personally contributed to the selection of the museum's collection.
Historic founding site of the Bauhaus
The founding site of the Bauhaus school is today the campus of the Bauhaus University of Weimar. In 1919, Walter Gropius united the School of Arts and Crafts here to create a revolutionary new educational institution. In the light-flooded studio building (photo), artists, designers and architects worked on ideas to modernize society after World War I.
Rulers with a sense for art
Attracting creative artistic minds to Weimar was the policy of the dukes of Saxony-Weimar for almost 200 years. Duke Karl August and his mother, Anna Amalia, laid the foundation stone: At the end of the 18th century they ensured Weimar's rise to a center of German cultural and intellectual history. Today, the ducal art collection in the City Palace is a testimony to this legacy.
Goethe's garden house
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe came to Weimar as an aspiring poet in 1775 at the invitation of Duke Karl August. The Duke gave him the garden house in the Park an der Ilm to live and work in. Later, Goethe moved to the more spacious house on Frauenplan, which is now also a museum.
Schiller's house
Because Goethe gave him an apartment and the duke offered him better pay, Friedrich Schiller moved to Weimar in 1799. The second floor, the mansard, served as the writer’s work and living rooms, which are now a museum. With the exception of "The Maid of Orleans," all of Schiller's late dramas were performed at the Weimar Hoftheater, which is today the German National Theater.
Duchess Anna Amalia Library
The Anna Amalia Library is one of the earliest publicly accessible collections of a sovereign's books and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Goethe was its director for 30 years. Destroyed by a devastating fire in 2004, the restored rococo hall is today once again a magnificent home for the classics of German literature from around 1800.
From Court Theater to Parliament
Not only were Schiller's plays performed in this theater, but in 1919 the National Assembly of the first German republic met here. The Deutsches Nationaltheater thus became the birthplace of German democracy. Nowadays, opera, drama and concerts, from classical to contemporary works, are on the program.
Buchenwald Memorial Site
But even the darkest chapter of German history has left its mark on the city. On the Ettersberg Hill, the Buchenwald Memorial Site is a reminder of the atrocities committed by the Nazis. They set up the Buchenwald concentration camp on the site in 1937, and it became one of the largest death camps in Germany. Some 56,000 people died here from torture, medical experiments or starvation.
In the heart of the Old Town
A detour to the beautiful center of Weimar is a must when visiting the city — the marketplace is a meeting point for locals and tourists. Here, you'll find the Town Hall (on the right) dating from the Renaissance and the Hotel Elephant, where all the famous guests of the town have stayed.
Dumpling Marie at the Scharfe Ecke restaurant
No visit to Weimar would be complete without tasting Thuringian dumplings. The restaurant Scharfe Ecke in the old town is an institution for its famous dumplings, which are, of course, homemade. Everyone can see from a distance whether the restaurant is open or not by whether the Kloss-Marie (Dumpling Marie) statue is positioned outside the front door.
Author: Frederike Müller