2021 Goethe Medals honors communicators who go beyond borders

Germany's cultural institute, the Goethe-Institut, will award its Goethe Medal, honoring outstanding service in intercultural dialogue, to a trio of cultural figures in a livestreamed ceremony on Saturday.

The 2021 recipients of the prize are the social economist and arts promoter Princess Marilyn Douala Manga Bell of Cameroon; the composer Toshio Hosokawa of Japan; and the dancer and choreographer Wen Hui of China.

In the award announcement, Goethe-Institut President Carola Lentz spoke of the challenges intercultural communication faces in light of the coronavirus pandemic, growing inequalities and colonial legacies: "This year's awardees don't shy away from these challenges. With their cultural and civil society commitment in three very different countries, they courageously lead the way and stand up with their art for an open, democratic and equal society — also across national borders."

Goethe-Institut: Celebrating 70 years Founded in Munich Six years after WWII ended, the Goethe-Institut was officially launched, replacing the Deutsche Akademie (DA). In the beginning, the institute concentrated primarily on training foreign German language teachers. In this picture, language students from Ghana are seen taking a walk with their guest family in Murnau, Bavaria.

Goethe-Institut: Celebrating 70 years A positive image of Germany In the early years, the aim of the institute was to transmit a positive image of Germany after WWII. In 1952, the first institute was opened in Athens. Other cities followed, like in Mumbai, India (pictured), where the institute is named after German Indologist, Max Mueller. In Germany, courses were offered in idyllic locations.

Goethe-Institut: Celebrating 70 years Propaganda and spy hub Politically, the Goethe-Institut was Germany's attempt at starting afresh because ultimately, the Deutsche Akademie, which was founded in 1925 had become a tool for Nazi propaganda. In 1945, the American occupying forces dismantled the Akademie, which they thought was a "Europe-wide propaganda and spying hub" for the Nazis. This picture shows language students in Schwäbisch Hall in the 1970s.

Goethe-Institut: Celebrating 70 years Jazz in Goethe's name In the following years, more and more Goethe Institutes opened in different countries across the world, for example in North and West Africa, where, in the 1950's and the 1960's, new countries emerged after the end of colonialism. The institute and its representatives were popular in Asia as well. German saxophonist, Klaus Doldinger (far right), is seen here with musicians in Pakistan.

Goethe-Institut: Celebrating 70 years Putting German culture on the map Language labs were the trend when learning German in the 1980s. The institute has since realigned itself strategically by forming a wide global network through its affiliations with German cultural institutions that are active abroad. Today, 157 institutes in 98 countries disseminate information on German culture and language.

Goethe-Institut: Celebrating 70 years Pelting the Ayatollah with lingerie In 1987, Rudi Carrell, a talk show host from the Netherlands, caused a stir when he presented a sketch showing people hurling brassieres and knickers at Iran's revolutionary leader, Ayatollah Khomeini. An angry Tehran dismissed German diplomats, canceled flights to Germany, and closed down the Goethe Institute there.

Goethe-Institut: Celebrating 70 years Looking east After the fall of the Iron Curtain, the Goethe-Institut spread its wings towards eastern Europe. The founders of the first institutes in the former communist countries had to improvise a lot. In 1992, the German Foreign Minister, Klaus Kinkel, inaugurated the Goethe Institute in Moscow. The institute not only grew outside Germany, but also within the former East Germany.

Goethe-Institut: Celebrating 70 years Promoting peace and understanding The terror attacks of September 11, 2001 also shifted the focus of the Goethe-Institut. Intercultural dialogue and understanding became its top priorities. The institute now focuses on strengthening civil society and preventing conflict. This picture shows the art and music project "Kunstdisco" in Seoul, South Korea.

Goethe-Institut: Celebrating 70 years Dancing with robots In 2016, the Goethe-Institut started the "Kultursymposium Weimar," where thinkers from all over the world discuss pressing questions of our times. In 2019, the festival was themed "Die Route wird neu berechnet" (The route is being recalibrated), where participants discussed technological changes in society. In this picture, Taiwanese dancer and inventor, Huang Yi, dances with the robot KUKA.

Goethe-Institut: Celebrating 70 years A well-rounded image of Germany The institute regularly organizes the "Deutschlandjahre" (Germany years) together with the Foreign Office. The event's aim is to promote a well-rounded image of Germany. The "Deutschlandjahr" 2018/19 in the US saw a total of two million guests attending 2,800 events. The previous year's events were held in Mexico, where Chancellor Angela Merkel was a guest.

Goethe-Institut: Celebrating 70 years 70 years and counting The COVID pandemic triggered a wave of digitalization within the institute. Helmed by president, Carola Lentz and Secretary General Johannes Ebert, the institute will celebrate its 70th anniversary in November 2021. A book by Carola Lentz will be released to mark the event, and an interactive website will introduce readers to the institution's eventful history. Author: Stefan Dege



A trio from Japan, Cameroon and China

Art and social activist Princess Marilyn Douala Manga Bell was born in Cameroon in 1957. She studied economics and has worked as a development expert for many years.

In 1991, she co-founded the doual'art Contemporary Art Center, which works to shape the future of African museums through the promotion of contemporary art production, as well as promote artistic expression and achieve social change.

Bell, who is a descendent of King Rudolf Douala Manga Bell, who resisted German colonialism, is committed to reappraising German colonial history in Cameroon and strengthening Cameroonian identity.

Douala Manga Bell "takes a reconciliatory and forward-looking position on social conflicts and historic problems. She develops highly regarded ideas for coming to terms with colonial injustice as well as for consolidating Cameroon's own identity," the jury wrote.

Marilyn Douala Manga Bell lives in Douala, Cameroon

Award-winning composer Toshio Hosokawa was born in Hiroshima in 1955 and came to Germany to study composition in 1976. His works include operas, orchestral and solo pieces, and chamber music, and many have been premiered by the world's top orchestras including the Vienna Philharmonic and the Cleveland Orchestra.

Hosokawa's music often incorporates traditional Japanese influences and instruments and expresses the tension between Western avant-garde and traditional Japanese culture.

Hosokawa wrote his opera 'Stilles Meer' (Silent Sea), about the Fukushima nuclear accident, for the Hamburg State Opera

"The unique sound of his music transcends and turns the concert hall into a place of global encounter … he succeeds in combining culturally specific ways of listening to music into an extraordinary work of sound art, while preserving his own traditions," the jury wrote.

Choreographer, dancer and artist Wen Hui was born in Yunnan in 1960. She first studied at the Beijing Dance Academy in the 1980s and later in the United States and Europe.

In 1994, she co-founded China's first independent dance theater troop, the Living Dance Studio. Her works draw on elements of documentary film and themes from everyday life.

"Wen Hui stands for the independent and highly creative independent art scene in China, embodying cultural diversity and the broad spectrum of everyday stories beyond official narratives," the jury said.

Wen Hui appears with Su Mei Lin in the work 'Dance with my Third Grandmother'

Happy Birthday Goethe

The Goethe Medal has been conferred as an official decoration of the Federal Republic of Germany since 1975. It was first bestowed in 1955.

In recent years, the award ceremony has taken place on August 28 — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's birthday — in Weimar, where the author spent much of his life.

Goethe is honored by this statue in Weimar, where he lived for many years

The Goethe-Institut is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has limited the Goethe Medal ceremony, which will be taking place in a digital format rather than live. The ceremony can be viewed starting at 11 CEST (9 UTC). It will be held in conjunction with Deutsche Welle. The theme of this year's award is "Culture is a very special juice — in the network of the global community."

Candidates for the Goethe Medal are nominated by the Goethe Institutes overseas in collaboration with German diplomatic representation in the country. A commission of science, culture and art experts then pre-select the awardees, who must subsequently be confirmed by the board of trustees.

Past awardees have included conductor Daniel Barenboim, writer David Cornwell aka John le Carre, artist Shirin Neshat, composer Sofia Gubaidulina and philosopher Karl Popper, among many others.