 Climate policy in 2021 ′key′ to hitting net-zero pledges | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 03.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Climate change

Climate policy in 2021 'key' to hitting net-zero pledges

US President Joe Biden's new climate push means all big economies have pledged to slash CO2 emissions by the middle of the century.

US President Joe Biden photographed between some trees

US President Joe Biden changed the course of US climate policy within hours of taking office at the start of 2021

After four years of former US President Donald Trump's pushback on climate change policy, President Joe Biden has lost no time in setting a climate-neutral target for the US by 2050. The new president has also announced an international climate change conference for Earth Day, April 22, solidifying his commitment to global cooperation.

With Biden in the White House, 2021 "is likely to be the biggest year ever for climate change policy," according to Tim Gore of the Brussels-based green think tank The Institute for European Environmental Policy.

Last year already saw big steps forward. By the end of 2020, two-thirds of the world's emitters had pledged to cut emissions in the long term. The landmark Paris Agreement signed by 195 countries in 2015, committing to limit global temperature increases to maximum 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, also came into effect in 2020.

Countries have made various pledges to cut emissions

Under President Joe Biden, the US has matched the pledges of many other global emitters

Climate pledges

As part of the agreement, each country is required to submit a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) every five years — a short-term goal on how this will be achieved. After the 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, was postponed to November 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, countries have a little more time to submit updated NDCs — including, now they have rejoined, the United States.

"In terms of NDCs, every country now needs short-term ambitions that are in line with long-term goals," climate scientist and founding partner of the German NewClimate Institute Niklas Höhne told DW.

Rachel Cleetus, policy director of the climate and energy program at the US-based Union of Concerned Scientists, agreed that short-term commitments are key.

"By the time we get to COP26, we need major emitters like the US and the EU to have stepped up with new ambitious targets," Cleetus said. "The Biden administration should join hands with the EU to form a highly ambitious coalition of the willing."

Watch video 01:58

2020 and 2016 world's hottest years on record

All eyes on Biden's next move

All parties are curious what goals Biden will set for the next decade to make his long-term targets achievable. His administration has already indicated an aim to make the US power sector climate neutral by 2035. The EU, which submitted an updated NDC in December 2020, aims to cut all emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

Cleetus and Gore both singled out transport policy as one vital area for both the US and the EU in achieving their long-term targets.

"Transport is the biggest growing source of emissions in the US and the EU," Gore pointed out. "We can expect some big announcements this year on how both Biden and the EU legislate on CO2 emissions from vehicles."

"And we also need governments to encourage and incentivize the private sector to step up," Cleetus pointed out. "Auto manufacturer General Motors has already made an ambitious announcement to make [most of] its vehicles electric by 2035."

Another key Biden pledge, which has been reflected to various degrees by other major emitters around the world, is the focus on rebuilding communities currently based around fossil fuel economies. Biden has announced a federal work group for the economic revitalization of coal and power communities in the US, Cleetus explained.

"We have to make sure we are investing in a fair transition for these communities — and this is just as much of an issue in countries like Germany or China," he added.

A coal miner in Kentucky, United States, photographed in 2014

Coal mines were once major employers across the Appalachians in the eastern United States

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits a former coal mine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged to phase out coal production by 2038 at the latest

International contributions must be 'fair'

While the US and the EU are single-handedly responsible for a great deal of the world's emissions, domestic green policies alone will not go far enough in tackling the global crisis.

In line with the fair share policy outlined in the Paris Agreement, major emitters like the US and the EU must focus more on their international contributions to countries in the Global South, Harjeet Singh, climate change lead for anti-poverty NGO Action Aid, told DW.

"The current US target is actually around one-fifth of its fair share," Singh said. "If one country has historically occupied more ecological space, then that country has to do more to help developing countries."

Singh cited the example of India which, with an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and Cyclone Amphan in 2020, needs climate finance to achieve green infrastructure goals.

"There are two things that need to be in the NDC: A domestic and an international contribution," climate scientist Höhne explained. "I don't think it is yet fully understood by some developed countries that the NDC can only be fair if it involves international contributions."

Cleetus believes that Biden's government is aware of this responsibility and the importance of "climate justice."

"Biden's special envoy on climate change, John Kerry, has talked about the moral imperative of the climate crisis. This shows the Biden administration is willing to pay its fair share," she said.

What will China do?

Aside from the complex issue of climate finance, major emitters can also work on a global scale by setting good examples.

"Lots of countries are holding their cards close to their chest at the moment, waiting to see what the US does with its NDC — none more than China," Gore said.

China surprised the world in late 2020 by announcing a target to be carbon neutral by 2060. Japan and South Korea quickly followed with their own long-term emissions-cutting pledges.

"The big question in the Chinese context is when they will peak their emissions," Gore added. "It makes all the difference if that happens closer to 2025 or closer to 2030."

Singh also sees Biden's role as highly influential. "Biden's administration will push other countries into taking action. They can no longer hide behind the US," he said.

Former US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro both denied the existence of climate change

Höhne gave the example of Brazil, which under President Jair Bolsonaro has "gone backwards" by putting forward an NDC that is less ambitious than its previous target. Bolsonaro, like former US President Trump, has denied the existence of human-made climate change. But with Trump out of the White House, Höhne suggested that even  leaders like Bolsonaro may be forced to step up and take action.

"When the US and China put forward their NDCs, all other countries will have to put something ambitious forward too," he said.

A fire tears through the Amazon rainforest

Illegal deforestation and devastating forest fires have become more common in Brazil's Amazon rainforest in recent years

The power of the people

Leaders like Bolsonaro may also face pressure from home. "It is no longer possible for a democratic government to go to its voters and say they won't do anything on climate change," Höhne said.

A January 2021 survey by the UN Development Agency — the People's Climate Vote — showed that 64% of people around the world believe that climate change is a global emergency, a number that is even higher for those under 18.

"The time for climate denialism is long gone," Harjeet Singh said. "Countries can no longer make excuses."

  • Desert locusts swarm over a tree in Kipsing, near Oldonyiro
    More

    2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID

    January: Locusts devastate East Africa

    After years of drought followed by torrential rains, East Africa is devastated by the biggest swarm of locusts in decades. Billions of the ravenous insects devour crops in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, spreading to southern Africa, Yemen and India in later months. Climate scientists say heavy rains and warmer temperatures linked to climate change are to blame for "exceptional" breeding conditions.

  • Trees are burned black after a bushfire
    More

    2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID

    February: 'Black summer' scorches Australia

    A long bushfire season comes to an end after more than six months. Thirty-three people and 3 billion animals are dead, hurt or displaced, and an area the size of South Korea has been devastated. Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejects a direct link between greenhouse gas emissions and the severity of the fires; Australia is one of the world's highest per capita emitters of carbon dioxide.

  • A stop sign and a plane approaching to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia
    More

    2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID

    March: COVID clears the skies

    With more than half the global population under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, global greenhouse gas emissions slow. Skies above industrial centers in China, Italy and elsewhere clear as airlines slash flights, factories shut down and city streets empty out. But as lockdowns ease and people find ways to live with the pandemic, experts warn emissions may rebound.

  • Luisa Neubauer of Fridays for Future sets up protest signs in front of the German parliament
    More

    2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID

    April: Calls for a green pandemic recovery

    As researchers race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, world leaders struggle to deal with the economic fallout of the pandemic. Chancellor Angela Merkel announces that Germany plans to make climate-friendly investment a priority in its recovery plans and urges global decision-makers to do the same. Meanwhile, activists keep up the pressure with protests, both virtual and physically distanced.

  • A man, wearing protective mask, rides his bicycle in Bogota, Colombia
    More

    2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID

    May: Cities boost urban mobility

    The first pandemic wave begins to ebb and people — some cooped up for weeks — begin to venture outdoors. To help maintain physical distancing and keep traffic jams and public transport crowds from getting out of control, many cities introduce temporary or permanent measures to improve urban mobility. Bogota, Colombia (above) adds more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) of emergency bike lanes.

  • A discarded face mask in Berlin
    More

    2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID

    June: Germany takes on plastic waste

    The ongoing pandemic isn't just a health disaster. Use of disposable face masks, gloves and other plastic products has skyrocketed, contributing to a growing waste problem. In a related attempt to clean up the mess and move away from a "throw-away culture," Germany falls in line with the EU and decides to ban plastic cutlery, straws, food containers and other single-use products as of July 2021.

  • A view of the site of a diesel fuel spill
    More

    2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID

    July: Environmental disaster in Siberia

    Early in the summer, Russia declares a state of emergency after some 21,000 tons of diesel fuel are leaked, contaminating local rivers and soil in Siberia. The disaster is followed by uncontrolled wildfires across the region, one of the world's coldest. Smoldering permafrost and burning brush release more than half a billion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere the following months.

  • People selling from the market walk in the flooded street in the neighborhood of Pétion ville, Haiti
    More

    2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID

    August: Extreme weather sweeps the world

    Back-to-back hurricanes in the Caribbean; raging wildfires in the Amazon rainforest; historic floods in Southeast Asia: The increasingly devastating effects of climate change make themselves known. Hurricane Laura, which caused intense flooding in the Dominican Republic and Haiti (above), claims dozens of lives there and in the US. Pakistan, meanwhile, sees its worst flooding since 1931.

  • The San Francisco Bay Bridge is seen along Harrison Street under an orange smoke-filled sky in San Francisco
    More

    2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID

    September: Wildfires cast an eerie glow

    As China makes an unexpected announcement to become climate neutral by 2060, wildfires rage across the US west coast, casting an ominous orange glow over San Francisco and the Bay Area. The fires scorch the states of Oregon, Washington and California for months. Overall, fires in the US claimed an estimated 4,177,856 acres (1,690,718 hectares) of land in 2020, more than half the size of Belgium.

  • A Tasmanian Devil is released
    More

    2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID

    October: Devil back in Australia

    Conservation groups reveal that the Tasmanian devil has made an appearance on the Australian mainland for the first time in 3,000 years. The "historic" release of the carnivorous marsupials into a sanctuary north of Sydney will give the endangered species the chance to rebuild a self-sustaining wild population. It's estimated that fewer than 25,000 devils still live in the wild.

  • LA residents celebrate after several news organizations called the presidential election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
    More

    2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID

    November: Biden boosts US climate hopes

    The US officially leaves the Paris Agreement — a day after the decisive win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the presidential election. Biden pledges to rejoin the international climate accord when he takes office in January and announces ambitious plans — and trillions in funding — to help wean the US energy sector off fossil fuels over the next 15 years and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

  • 1.5 Degrees banner seen during Walk For Future climate march in Warsaw
    More

    2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID

    December: EU raises climate ambitions

    As the world marks five years since the signing of the Paris Agreement, the EU ups its green credentials. After months of tough negotiations, and a prior endorsement by the European Parliament, the 27 member states agree to a binding target to cut carbon emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels — up from 40%. Campaigners welcome the move but say much more still needs to be done.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


Advertisement

New environment podcast

DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Listen to our new podcast!

Would you stop eating meat if you knew the true cost to the environment?  

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Chris Ilems

Meet Chris Ilems

Based in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, Chris Ilems presents environmental issues and solutions from West Africa.  

Eco@India

Eco India #94

Bats affected by light pollution

Dutch fruit farmers make use of bats to protect their orchards from pests.  

Global Ideas

Doris Sanchez at the memorial garden outside Medellin run by pet composting company Pleia

Composting dead pets to grow new life in Colombia

A Colombian start-up allows bereaved pet-owners to return their companions to the cycle of life.  