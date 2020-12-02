2020 on course to be among three warmest on record

2020 is currently placed as the second warmest for the year-to-date when compared to equivalent periods in the past, according to data sets used by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The WMO's annual climate scorecard, The State of the Global Climate 2020, a provisional version of which was made available to DW, details a litany of symptoms of a heating planet: a high frequency of severe droughts, unparalleled major hurricanes, retreating sea ice, heavy rain and flooding across Asia and Africa and extensive marine heatwaves.

Last six years are the six hottest

Headlining the global climate report is confirmation in 2020 that global heating is accelerating. Though 2016 remains the warmest year on record to date, it kicked off with a very strong El Niño warm phase via which hotter oceans elevate global temperatures.

Four years later, these peak temperatures have continued, despite a cooler La Niña weather phase that started in September, and comparatively weak El Niño conditions. The global mean temperature for January to October 2020 was around 1.2°C above the 1850–1900 baseline.

"With 2020 on course to be one of the three warmest years on record, the past six years, 2015–2020, are likely to be the six warmest on record," states the WMO climate report.

Fires burned across parts of Siberia this year

In the Siberian Arctic, temperatures were more than 5 degrees Celcius above average in 2020, reaching as high as 38 Celcius at Verkhoyansk in late June, provisionally the highest known temperature anywhere north of the Arctic Circle.

"We saw new extreme temperatures on land, sea and especially in the Arctic," said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas. "Wildfires consumed vast areas in Australia, Siberia, the US West Coast and South America, sending plumes of smoke circumnavigating the globe."

Despite pandemic, greenhouse gases still rising

The lockdowns implemented to slow the coronavirus pandemic have only resulted in a "temporary reduction in emissions" in 2020, according to the report. As a result, there will be a "practically indistinguishable" slowing of the fast-increasing CO2 concentrations recorded in 2019.

Greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations generated largely by fossil fuel burning reached new highs in 2019, with carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O) levels rising to a larger degree from 2018 (2.6 parts per million) than the increases from the previous two years.

"Real-time data from specific locations, including Mauna Loa (Hawaii) and Cape Grim (Tasmania) indicate that levels of CO2, CH4 and N2O continued to increase in 2020," stated the report.

This coal-fired power plant near Cologne, Germany is contributing to still-rising CO2 levels

This increase comes at a time when there should be rapid cuts in emissions in line with the IPCC Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 °C.

Global heating symptoms getting worse

The report also notes that sea levels have risen at a higher rate year-on-year due partly to increased melting of ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica.

Meanwhile, over 80% of the ocean area has experienced at least one marine heatwave in 2020 thus far. In addition, 43% of the ocean experienced marine heat waves that were classified as 'strong'.

2019 also saw the highest ocean heat content on record.

Hurricane Iota was one of many to cause death and devastation this year

Heavy rain and extensive flooding affected large parts of Africa and Asia in 2020, especially across much of the Sahel, the Greater Horn of Africa, the India subcontinent and

neighboring areas, China, Korea and Japan. With 30 named storms (as of 17 November), the north Atlantic hurricane season recorded the highest ever number of named storms.

Moreover, severe drought affected much of the interior of South America in 2020, with the badly affected areas including northern Argentina, Paraguay and western border areas of Brazil.

"Climate and weather events have triggered significant population movements and have severely affected vulnerable people on the move, including in the Pacific region and Central America," the climate report said.