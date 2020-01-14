 2019 was second-hottest year in recorded history | News | DW | 15.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

2019 was second-hottest year in recorded history

Since the 1980s, each decade has been hotter than the previous one. The UN has warned that emissions need to fall by 7.6% a year to save the planet.

thermometer

The United Nations warned on Wednesday that the past decade was the hottest on record, with 2019 confirmed as the second-hottest year in history. 

The hottest year ever recorded was 2016.

"Since the 1980s each decade has been warmer than the previous one," the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a statement, adding that "this trend is expected to continue."

The WMO's findings are based on leading data sets from around the world.

"The year 2020 has started out where 2019 left off — with high-impact weather and climate-related events," said WMO chief Petteri Taalas.  "Unfortunately, we expect to see much extreme weather throughout 2020 and the coming decades, fueled by record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere."

Taalas pointed specifically to the bushfires ravaging Australia, which have killed at least 28 people, displaced tens of thousands, and killed up to 1 billion animals.

Watch video 01:44

Scientists record hottest June ever

Oceans hit the hardest

The UN has said that man-made emissions need to decrease by 7.6% a year until 2030 in order to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degree Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), a pledge that many nations signed off on in the Paris climate agreement.

Modern weather record keeping began in 1850. According to Taalas, the average global temperature has increased by 1.1 degree Celsius since then. Since most of the world's heat is stored in its oceans, marine life and ecosystems have been the hardest hit, evidenced by mass die-offs of fish and widespread coral bleaching.

"On the current path of carbon dioxide emissions, we are heading towards a temperature increase of three to five degrees Celsius by the end of the century," Taalas said.

es/stb (AFP, Reuters)

  • Jellyfish in the Canary Islands, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa)
    More

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Watch out: Jellyfish boom!

    Although there is a combination of factors behind the numerous jellyfish that reach vacation havens like the Mediterranean coast, climate change is also partially to blame. Warmer sea temperatures are opening up new areas where jellyfish can reproduce, and increasing the availability of their favorite food: plankton.

  • Global Ideas Violin Woods (Angelo van Schaik)
    More

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Perfect wood is vanishing

    Prized for their superior sound quality, an original Stradivarius can sell for millions of dollars. Yet, extreme weather events, such as unusually violent storms, are killing millions of trees, putting at risk the famous wood in the Paneveggio forest, in northern Italy. Replanting trees won't help much in the short term. A spruce has to be at least 150 years old before it can become a violin.

  • Heat wave in India (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R.K. Singh)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Forget about sleeping

    On very hot nights, people sleep worse, especially in big cities. By 2050 European metropolises may experience temperatures around 3.5 degrees Celsius warmer in summer. It not only affects sleep, but also mood, productivity and mental health. The only way to escape is to move to smaller towns and settlements, where the nights are cooler since there are fewer buildings and more greenery.

  • A young man with a tissue behind a tree withn pollen (picture-alliance/dpa/K.-J. Hildenbrand)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Sorry for your nose

    Spring is starting earlier in the year due to global warmer temperatures — bad news for allergy sufferers. With a longer frost-free season, plants have more time to grow, bloom and produce pollen. Therefore, pollen will freely roam around much earlier, which will make the suffering season longer and the annual pollen load greater. Will it be the century of masks for air pollution and allergies?

  • Health station in Garin Goulbi, Niger (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Schulze)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Bacteria and mosquitoes

    Heat not only makes us sweat; it also affects our health. By the end of this century three-quarters of the world's population is expected to be exposed to dangerous and deadly heat waves. Rising temperatures mean an increase in diarrheal diseases, as it's easier for bacteria to multiply in warm food and water. Mosquito numbers will also likely go up, along with the spread of diseases like malaria.

  • Construction worker Eduard Romanov points to a spot on a cracked panel building in eastern Siberia (Getty Images/AFP/M. Antonov)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Houses are crumbling

    Soil in the region around the North Pole is increasingly thawing in the summer months, with dramatic local and global consequences. Warmer temperatures cause floors to become unstable and houses and roads to crack, and leads to many more insects. Moreover, if permafrost — frozen soil — melts, it will release CO2 and methane gases that could further exacerbate global warming. It's a vicious circle.

  • Loggerhead sea turtle emerging from the shell (Imago/Nature Picture Library)
    More

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Male or female? Ask climate change

    Temperature can influence the sex of several species. For sea turtles, the heat of the sand where the eggs are incubated determines the sex of the newborn. Low temperatures benefit male turtles, while females develop better in warmer areas. Researchers have found that over 99% of turtle hatchlings in northern Australia are already female, making it difficult for the species to survive.

    Author: Gero Rueter, Irene Banos Ruiz


Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Australian leader admits he could have handled bushfires 'much better'

Amid increased criticism, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his response to the country's bushfire crisis could have been "much better." The Australian leader also hinted that a change in climate policy is in the cards. (12.01.2020)  

Activists head to Germany's top court to protect the climate

Representatives from Fridays for Future, Greenpeace and others are planning to lodge a complaint with the Constitutional Court to force the German government into action over climate protection. (15.01.2020)  

Climate change: Oceans hotter than ever before, new study reveals

Ocean waters hit their highest temperature ever last year, and the rate at which they are warming is speeding up, a new study has revealed. Researchers called the new data "further proof of global warming." (14.01.2020)  

Australia declares fresh state of emergency as 100 fires rage

New South Wales has declared a second state of emergency as devastating fires continue to wreak havoc. Officials have warned holidaymakers to consider new plans as the emergency measures stretch beyond Christmas. (19.12.2019)  

7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

The climate is changing and it's causing some odd things to happen — like changing the sex of a baby animal. DW presents seven of the most unexpected ways climate change will impact life on Earth. (02.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Scientists record hottest June ever  

Related content

Deutschland Freiburg | Badenova-Stadion, Solarzellen

Bundesliga: United against climate change? 14.01.2020

The growing debate over how to combat climate change has increased pressure on Bundesliga clubs to reduce CO2 emissions. The clubs have become quite active in this regard, but there's still no league-wide strategy.

Buschbrände in Australien Satellitenaufnahme bei Nacht

Wildfires: Climate change and deforestation increase the global risk 08.01.2020

Huge bushfires have been burning in Australia for months. But the risk of severe wildfires is increasing everywhere. A look at the link between climate change and this devastating trend.

Australien Sasrsfield | Premierminister Scott Morisson besucht Wildflower Farm von Paul und Melissa Churchman

Australian leader admits he could have handled bushfires 'much better' 12.01.2020

Amid increased criticism, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his response to the country's bushfire crisis could have been "much better." The Australian leader also hinted that a change in climate policy is in the cards.

Advertisement