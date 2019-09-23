 2019: The year of climate consciousness | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 27.12.2019

Environment

2019: The year of climate consciousness

Wildfires across the world, Arctic ice rapidly melting, seas rising, habitat loss — 2019 bore bad news for the climate. But it was also the year millions of people were galvanized into action.

Symbolbild Klima 2019 (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/B. Zawrzel)

Year on year, the climate news only seems to get worse. Temperature records are broken, and broken again, the extent of polar ice melt exceeds expectations, while efforts to cut emissions lag behind targets. And 2019 was no exception.

Yet something else happened this year. 

Dire warnings by the IPCC and other experts, images of blazing forests and news of mass biodiversity loss helped make 2019 a year of climate activism. Greta Thunberg's school strike went global, environmental protests stepped up a gear and people began talking not of climate change but a climate crisis and a climate emergency

These were some of the defining climate events and images that made 2019 the year of climate consciousness. 

Raging wildfires

Fires raged across the world throughout 2019, wiping out biodiversity and releasing the carbon stored in trees and plants. This was the year we saw the Amazon burn like never before and flames sweep the Arctic tundra. 

Here are some of the most devastating wildfires that occurred in 2019.

  • Pictures of the Year: Brasilien - Feuer im Amazonas (Reuters/B. Kelly)

    2019: Year of wildfires

    The lungs of the Earth burn

    The world's largest rainforest was ablaze for weeks in 2019, burning at a rate not seen in years. Between January and August, there was an 82% increase in fires in the Brazilian Amazon compared to the same time period last year, and August itself saw more than 30,000 fires reported. Most are thought to have been lit by farmers clearing land for crops and cattle.

  • Brasilien Waldbrände (DW/J. Velozo)

    2019: Year of wildfires

    Biodiversity ablaze

    The Amazon wasn't the only region in Brazil on fire this year. There were even more fires in the Cerrado savannah in the country's south. One of the most biodiverse areas of the world, Cerrado is also one of the most endangered. About half its green areas have already been lost, mostly to soy farming, but the savannah is also very vulnerable to fire.

  • Pictures of the Year (REUTERS)

    2019: Year of wildfires

    Orangutans burned out of home

    Month-long wildfires in the Indonesian regions of Sumatra and Borneo destroyed more than 40,000 hectares this year. Already-endangered orangutans were killed, those that survived have a vastly reduced habitat. The carbon-rich peat under the forest's roots makes these fires particularly hard to extinguish — and dangerous for the climate: 700 million tons of CO2 were released into the atmosphere.

  • Brände im Amazonas-Gebiet (Getty Images/AFP/A. Raldes)

    2019: Year of wildfires

    Tropical wetlands burn dry

    The world's largest tropical wetlands, the Pantanal, also went up in flames this year. The Pantanal is located mostly in Brazil but extends to Bolivia and Paraguay. The number of fires there broke all records this year, with over 8,000 registered. Some 1.2 million hectares of forest were destroyed in Bolivia alone. Scientists called it the country's biggest disaster ever for biodiversity.

  • USA Waldbrände in Kalifornien (Imago Images/ZUMA Press/H. Gutknecht)

    2019: Year of wildfires

    California bushfires wreak havoc

    Bushfires ravaged the US state of California this year. They were caused by sparks emitted from old infrastructure, fanned by hot and dry winds and accelerated by the dry conditions in the region and quickly turned into an inferno, destroying homes and land, killing three people, forcing tens of thousands to evacuate and leaving almost a million people without power.

  • Russland Waldbrände in der Region Krasnojarsk (Imago Images/ITAR-TASS)

    2019: Year of wildfires

    Even the Arctic blazes

    Even within the Arctic circle, fires were burning this year. In Siberia, hundreds of fires over three months destroyed more than 4 million hectares of forest, creating a cloud of soot and ash as large as the entire EU, and Russian military had to be deployed. Across Alaska, there were 400 wildfires this year. Greenland and Canada didn't escape the blaze either.

  • Waldbrände in Australien | Verletzter Koala (Reuters/S. N. Bikes)

    2019: Year of wildfires

    Bushfires kill koalas

    Australia saw unprecedented bushfires this year that burned at a particularly high intensity. Drought, searing temperatures and dry winds saw more than a million hectares burned, taking the lives of four people and up to 1,000 koalas. Koalas are considered vulnerable to extinction and this year's bushfires put the future of the slow and helpless animals even more in danger.

    Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin


Arctic melt speeds up 

In 2019, the average air temperatures in the Arctic were almost 2 degrees Celsius (3.4 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal. Temperatures in Greenland reached highs of over 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit) in June, causing rapid ice-sheet melting.

A photograph of huskies pulling sleds through ankle-deep meltwaters on a Greenland ice sheet powerfully illustrated this. It was taken by a Danish climatologist whose work in Greenland was made difficult and dangerous by the rapidly changing conditions. 

Huskies pulling sleds through ankle-deep meltwaters on top of an ice sheet around 1.2 meters deep in Greenland

This year, the summer melt was the second-lowest level ever recorded. The 13 lowest sea ice extents in the satellite record have all occurred in the last 13 years, according to the annual Arctic Report Card  by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the United States.

And that has global repercussions.

The Arctic works as a giant freezer for the planet. Arctic snow and ice reflects the sun's energy back into space, cooling the entire planet. But as the ice retreats, a vicious cycle is set in motion. With less snow and ice on the water, more heat is absorbed by the ocean, which is further accelerating ice loss.

On top of this, the Arctic itself may now be contributing to climate change. The frozen ground of the Arctic, also known as permafrost, contains lots of carbon which is released when it starts to thaw. This carbon then turns into a greenhouse gas, which so far has been absorbed by plant life growing in the summer, but this year it has started escaping into the atmosphere.

Thawing Arctic permafrost could be releasing as much carbon as Japan.

Russland | Hungernder Eisbär taucht in der sibirischen Stadt Norilsk auf (Getty Images/AFP/I. Yarinska)

A hungry polar bear walks on a road in the Russian city of Norilsk hundreds of miles from its natural habitat

Meanwhile, Arctic animals — like the polar bear — are losing habitat. This year, starving polar bears were snapped scavenging for food in a Russian village hundreds of miles from their natural habitat, making for a startling image of our impact on nature coming home.  

Another polar bear video to go viral this year was of a young, emaciated animal that was washed up in a Russian village on a piece of ice, exhausted by its search for food. 

Rising seas threaten more cities that anticipated 

Climate change isn't just threatening wild habitats. New research published this year shows that rising seas could affect three times more people by 2050 than previously thought. Some 150 million people are currently living on land that could be submerged by mid-century.

A quarter of the current population of Vietnam, for instance, live on land, such as Ho Chi Minh City, that will likely be inundated. In Thailand, that figure stands at more than 10% of the population. Cities like Mumbai, Shanghai and Bangkok could also be wiped out. 

Panorama shot of Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City

Fridays for Future goes global 

With all this bad news, it's perhaps no surprise that 2019 saw climate change loom larger than ever in public consciousness. And that awareness spurred unprecedented action. 

On August 20, 2018 a lone teenage activist – Greta Thunberg – skipped school to demand the Swedish government act on climate change. A week later she was joined by fellow students, teachers and parents in Sweden.

By March 2019, the movement had exploded across the globe, with students in 135 countries demanding their governments take action and forcing adults to confront the deeply uncomfortable image of a generation of children in fear for their future. 

Then 15-year-old Greta Thunberg holds a banner reading school strike for the climate in front of the Swedish parliament

Fridays for Future students were soon joined by Scientists for Future, Parents for Future and Teachers for Future. On September 20, the largest climate strike yet saw some 4 million people of all ages take to the streets in more than 150 countries.

Extinction Rebellion shifts gears on climate activism

Alongside Fridays for Future, the big name in climate activism this year was Extinction Rebellion. 

The movement started in the United Kingdom in 2018 but like Fridays for Future, it went global in 2019 and now has groups in some 70 countries around the world.

Inspired by grassroots movements like Occupy and the non-violence of Gandhi and Rosa Parks, Extinction Rebellion is going one step further than waving banners and has turned to civil disobedience to drive their message home. 

Extinction Rebellion protesters have colored a local river in Zurich acrid green and stage a die-in

They have paralyzed traffic by blocking some of the busiest roads in major cities and unloaded a heap of horse manure in front of the Madrid climate talks. They've colored a local river in Zurich acid green, sprayed the British Treasury with gallons of fake blood and interrupted a Brexit debate with the buttocks of semi-naked protesters facing the chamber of the House of Commons.   

What they are most known for, though, is their "die-ins," where hundreds of people swarm public squares to collapse to the ground, symbolizing the deaths humanity faces if politicians don't do something, fast.

The year of climate emergency

One of Extinction Rebellion's core demands is that governments declare a "climate emergency." Oxford Dictionary chose the phrase as Word of the Year 2019, defining the term as "a situation in which urgent action is required to reduce or halt climate change and avoid potentially irreversible environmental damage resulting from it."

In 2018, it was on hardly anyone's radar but in 2019, the words were blazoned across banners by protestors and dropped into speeches by politicians, and in November, 11,000 scientists declared a global "climate emergency."

Protesters in New York demand climate emergency by carrying a huge banner

Hundreds of cities around the world, as well as the EU Parliament declared a climate emergency in 2019, admitting that measures taken thus far to prevent a climate disaster aren't enough and promising to make climate change policy a priority.

Still, declaring a climate emergency isn't legally binding. Some local councils are committing to specific targets — such as reaching net-zero emissions earlier than their national government plans to — others are more vague in their promise to make climate change policy a priority and see the move as sending a message to citizens and the rest of the world to inspire change from the bottom up.

Climate conference falls short of concrete action

And local and grassroots action may be more important than ever, after the disappointing outcome of this year's COP25 climate conference.

Governments were expected to collectively agree on a deal to cut greenhouse gas emissions more rapidly. Yet the concluding resolution only endorsed the "urgent need" to close the gap between existing emissions pledges and the goals set at the 2015 Paris Agreement. Brazil, China, Australia, Saudi Arabia and the United States reportedly led resistance to bolder action.  

  • Paris, June 2019: A heatwave exacerabtes air pollution

    Cities in climate crisis

    Paris: Sweltering microclimate

    France hit record temperatures this summer, and the urban heat island effect means cities are particularly hot. While vegetation releases water into the atmosphere, cooling things down, concrete and asphalt trap heat. During a heat wave, Paris can be 10 degrees hotter than the surrounding countryside. Pollution also builds up in slow-moving summer air — another reason urban heat waves can kill.

  • New Orleans after a hurricane in 2006

    Cities in climate crisis

    New Orleans: In the eye of the storm

    In August 2005, Hurricane Katrina tore apart one of America's most iconic cultural heartlands. Even though it's rebuilt, New Orleans has been battered again and again by powerful storms. A government report last year said the US southeast was "exceptionally vulnerable to sea-level rise, extreme heat events, hurricanes and decreased water availability." Trump's response? "I don’t believe it."

  • Women queue for water from a truck as Chennai suffers drought

    Cities in climate crisis

    Chennai: No more water

    This year India's monsoon was the second driest in 65 years, leaving 44% of the country suffering from drought. In Chennai, things have become desperate: its main reservoir has dried up, residents are queuing for hours at pumps, water is being trucked in and hospitals are under pressure. As the planet heats up, more and more cities could run out of water.

  • A building subsides in Yakutsk, Siberia, as permafrost melts beneath its foundations

    Cities in climate crisis

    Siberia: Cities on thin ice

    Arctic temperatures are rising faster than anywhere else on Earth. This is taking its toll on cities in Russia's far north, as the permafrost beneath building foundations begins to melt. Cities like Norilsk and Yakutsk are already seeing serious subsidence, and scientists expect their infrastructure to become at least 25% less stable by mid-century.

  • Jakarta's seawall

    Cities in climate crisis

    Jakarta: Sinking into the sea

    Rising seas threaten coastal cities the world over, but Jakarta, with 13 rivers, suffers more floods than most. Limited access to water means residents pump it from underground aquifers, causing subsidence. By 2050, 95% of North Jakarta could be submerged. Indonesia is building the world's biggest seawall to protect its capital, but that could leave thousands of fishermen without homes or income.

  • Crowds in Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Cities in climate crisis

    Dhaka: Climate refugees

    Some 28% of the population of Bangladesh lives on the coast, and high tides are rising 10 times faster than the global average. In 2018, natural disasters displaced 78,000 people, with riverbank erosion — expected to increase as Himalayan ice melts — moving many more. Already one of the world's most densely populated cities, the capital of Dhaka takes in 1,000 new migrants every day.

    Author: Ruby Russell


Five answers for kids concerned about climate change

Climate change and environmental issues are complicated. And if you have young children, it can be difficult to explain exactly what's going on. DW tries to answer some of the big questions. (17.12.2019)  

Climate change has become a health emergency

Climate change poses a major threat to the health of the world's children and may shape the future of a whole generation if global temperatures are not kept well below 2°C, new research shows. (14.11.2019)  

Rapid Greenland ice loss to amplify sea level rise

The world's second-largest ice sheet is declining seven times quicker than in the 1990s, according to a new UK study. The Greenland meltdown means tens of millions more people could also suffer from sea level rises. (10.12.2019)  

Will it soon be too late to save the climate?

The quantity of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere keeps increasing. The Earth's temperature is rising. Now media are reporting that we only have 18 months to save the climate. Scaremongering, or a serious prognosis? (04.08.2019)  

Hotter, higher seas to worsen extreme floods without 'urgent and ambitious' action, United Nations warns

The IPCC ocean report says huge investment and drastic cuts to emissions are needed to stave off disaster as glaciers melt, cities sink and extreme weather batters coasts harder. (25.09.2019)  

Amazon wildfires set to cause irreversible damage

By the end of the dry season, the fires in Brazil could spread to other untouched forest areas, threatening the survival of individual tree species. But it's still too early to assess the full extent of the damage. (27.08.2019)  

Tipping points: Some corners of the globe have a key impact on climate change

(27.08.2012)  

Climate emergency trend gains traction in German-speaking countries

Dozens of cities across the world have declared a climate emergency. Now, students behind the school climate strikes are bringing the movement to Switzerland and Germany. But what does that mean exactly? (29.04.2019)  

Climate emergency: New hope, or just empty words?

Spurred on by the Fridays for Future movement, more and more cities around the world are declaring a climate emergency — in recent weeks, it's been almost a daily occurrence. Is this a sign of real change? (09.07.2019)  

July 2019 was the hottest month ever recorded, US agency confirms

July was the hottest month since records began in 1880, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has confirmed. The heat also melted Arctic Sea ice to record lows. (15.08.2019)  

'Extinction Rebellion' ups the ante in protests against climate change

The activist group organized global sit-ins and boycotts on Monday to force radical action on climate change. DW attended one demonstration in Berlin to learn the group's motivations. (07.10.2019)  

When nature harms itself: Five scary climate feedback loops

The thing about climate change is, the worse it gets – the worse it gets. Feedback loops accelerate the warming process. Now, scientists looking at lakes have found yet another alarming vicious circle to add to the list. (04.05.2018)  

EU Parliament declares 'climate emergency'

EU lawmakers have said the declaration will increase pressure on the incoming European Commission to take a stronger stance on fighting climate change. (28.11.2019)  

COP25: Climate conference falls short of concrete action

Negotiators end a mammoth conference with a watered-down deal. Activists voice disappointment over a conference they say will have little impact in terms of climate action. (15.12.2019)  

Opinion: COP25 fails to keep pace with the people

Public concern over climate change has escalated since the Paris Agreement in 2015. But Ruby Russell says that COP25 only narrowly avoided a repeat of Copenhagen's collapsed talks a decade ago. (16.12.2019)  

IPCC 1.5 C degree report points to high stakes of climate inaction

The UN's scientific body on climate change says the world could still stay below 1.5 C degrees of warming. Although impacts at 2 C degrees are likely to be more serious than anticipated, political action remains elusive. (08.10.2018)  

2019: Year of wildfires

Wildfires have raged around the world throughout 2019, laying waste to plants, animals and trees that store carbon — as well as human homes and lives. (19.12.2019)  

Global climate strike in pictures

Friday marks the end of the week of global climate strikes that saw a reported 4 million people on the streets. Protesters are already reporting hundreds of thousands of protesters across the globe. (27.09.2019)  

Cities in climate crisis

Densely populated urban areas can intensify rising temperatures, or find their foundations crumbling as rising seas creep in. DW looks at the impact the climate crisis is having on global metropolises. (24.07.2019)  

USA | Demonstranten beim Global Climate Strike in New York City

In New York, global climate protesters plead for action 23.09.2019

Ahead of Monday's United Nations Climate Action Summit, young activists took to the streets and gathered at their own climate conference in New York City. Their message to world leaders: This is a climate emergency.

