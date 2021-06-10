Visit the new DW website

2014 World Cup

The 2014 Brazil World Cup, won by Germany after extra time in the final against Argentina, was the subject of extensive DW coverage. You can relive some of the memories of Germany winning its "fourth star" on this page.

You can relive some of the memories of Germany winning its "fourth star" on this page.

Euro 2020: Germany recreate Campo Bahia in Bavaria

Euro 2020: Germany recreate Campo Bahia in Bavaria 10.06.2021

Germany have moved into their base camp ahead of Euro 2020. Inspired by their location in Brazil for the 2014 World Cup, team manager Oliver Bierhoff wants the location's spirit to resonate.
Bundesliga: 2014 World Cup winner Sami Khedira joins Hertha Berlin

Bundesliga: 2014 World Cup winner Sami Khedira joins Hertha Berlin 01.02.2021

Hertha Berlin have made their move for World Cup winner Sami Khedira as the club looks to avoid relegation. The former Stuttgart midfielder arrives from Juventus, where he had fallen out of favor.
Sports News Feed: Former Borussia Dortmund player Kevin Grosskreutz retires from football

Sports News Feed: Former Borussia Dortmund player Kevin Grosskreutz retires from football 24.01.2021

One of Germany's 2014 World Cup winning squad has retired. Meanwhile, FIFA has been joined by the six regional confederations in warning against setting up rival club competitions
World Cup winner and Schalke legend Benedikt Höwedes retires at 32

World Cup winner and Schalke legend Benedikt Höwedes retires at 32 01.08.2020

Just a few weeks after Andre Schürrle announced his retirement, another member of the 2014 World Cup winning squad has called time on his playing career. At age 32, Benedikt Höwedes has decided to quit football.
Andre Schürrle retirement: World Cup winner goes out on his own honest terms

Andre Schürrle retirement: World Cup winner goes out on his own honest terms 18.07.2020

He's known across the world for his starring role in Germany's 2014 World Cup win. But Andre Schürrle has now retired at 29, bravely admitting that the mental demands of top level football had stopped his enjoyment.
Seventh heaven for Germany in historic World Cup semifinal

Seventh heaven for Germany in historic World Cup semifinal 23.03.2020

While Germany's 7-1 semifinal win against Brazil didn’t win them the 2014 World Cup, it was the moment they announced their return to the top of the football world. DW looks back at an historic night.
Germany vs. Argentina: Player ratings

Germany vs. Argentina: Player ratings 09.10.2019

A young Germany side without any of its 2014 World Cup winners faded after a strong first half to draw 2-2 with Argentina. Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz were on the scoresheet but who impressed and who struggled?
Argentina arrive for 2014 World Cup final rematch without Messi and in state of flux

Argentina arrive for 2014 World Cup final rematch without Messi and in state of flux 07.10.2019

Five years after they met in the World Cup final, Argentina and Germany are in the middle of difficult transitions. The South American side travel to Dortmund without their captain and several other big name players.
Jerome Boateng 'one of us' says Kovac, but Bayern future still in the air

Jerome Boateng 'one of us' says Kovac, but Bayern future still in the air 05.08.2019

After his preseason performances earned him praise from Bayern Munich players and staff, the 2014 World Cup winner was in the starting lineup against Dortmund. “He played a good game," Bayern coach Niko Kovac told DW.
Opinion: It's time for Joachim Löw to go

Opinion: It's time for Joachim Löw to go 27.06.2018

Joachim Löw had plenty of credit banked after Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph, but he's now overdrawn. His reign has been a successful one, but his errors in Russia should mean his time is up, says DW's Matt Pearson.
How Germany's players rated against Brazil

How Germany's players rated against Brazil 27.03.2018

Brazil gained revenge for their 2014 World Cup hammering, but disappointing Germany bore little resemblance to the heroes of Belo Horizonte. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp may have blown his chances of going to Russia.

How Brazil have changed since their 7-1 defeat

How Brazil have changed since their 7-1 defeat 26.03.2018

"A ghost" is what Brazil national team coach Tite called Brazil's 7-1 defeat to Germany at the 2014 World Cup ahead of their friendly in Berlin. DW looks at how Brazil have changed since that woeful World Cup showing.
US jury convicts two FIFA soccer bosses in corruption trial

US jury convicts two FIFA soccer bosses in corruption trial 23.12.2017

A former FIFA vice president for South America and the Brazilian head of the 2014 World Cup have been found guilty of racketeering. The seven-week trial exposed corruption at the heart of soccer's ruling body.

Germany with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Group F

Germany with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Group F 01.12.2017

The draw has been held for the 2018 World Cup, which kicks off in Russia next summer. Germany will open the defense of their 2014 World Cup title against Mexico, before facing Sweden and South Korea in Group F.
Mario Götze: The return of the king?

Mario Götze: The return of the king? 13.11.2017

When he scored the winner in the 2014 World Cup final, Mario Götze looked set to be one of the world's best players. But with Russia 2018 looming, Tuesday's game may be one of his last chances to re-establish himself.

German footballer Lukas Podolski threatens to sue Breitbart over human trafficker photo

German footballer Lukas Podolski threatens to sue Breitbart over human trafficker photo 21.08.2017

Breitbart London has issued an apology after posting a picture of German footballer Lukas Podolski on an article about human trafficking gangs. The jet-ski photo was actually snapped during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
