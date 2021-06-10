Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The 2014 Brazil World Cup, won by Germany after extra time in the final against Argentina, was the subject of extensive DW coverage. You can relive some of the memories of Germany winning its "fourth star" on this page.
He's known across the world for his starring role in Germany's 2014 World Cup win. But Andre Schürrle has now retired at 29, bravely admitting that the mental demands of top level football had stopped his enjoyment.
Five years after they met in the World Cup final, Argentina and Germany are in the middle of difficult transitions. The South American side travel to Dortmund without their captain and several other big name players.
After his preseason performances earned him praise from Bayern Munich players and staff, the 2014 World Cup winner was in the starting lineup against Dortmund. “He played a good game," Bayern coach Niko Kovac told DW.
Breitbart London has issued an apology after posting a picture of German footballer Lukas Podolski on an article about human trafficking gangs. The jet-ski photo was actually snapped during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.