2014 FIFA World Cup, Brazil

The 2014 Brazil World Cup, won by Germany after extra time in the final against Argentina, was the subject of extensive DW coverage. You can relive some of the memories of Germany winning its "fourth star" on this page.

Fußball: EM, deutsche Nationalmannschaft. Mitarbeiter eines Sicherheitsdienstes gehen vor einem Holzzaun mit dem Schriftzug „Home Ground“ entlang. Hier ist das Turnier-Quartier der deutschen Fußballnationalmannschaft, auf dem Gelände des Sportartikelherstellers Adidas. Die DFB Auswahl sowie der Betreuerstab werden für die Dauer der Europameisterschaft auf dem Gelände des DFB-Partners adidas im Home Ground wohnen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Euro 2020: Germany recreate Campo Bahia in Bavaria 10.06.2021

Germany have moved into their base camp ahead of Euro 2020. Inspired by their location in Brazil for the 2014 World Cup, team manager Oliver Bierhoff wants the location's spirit to resonate.
18.11.2019, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Fußball: EM-Qualifikation, Deutschland - Nordirland, Gruppenphase, Gruppe C, 10. Spieltag, Pressekonferenz, in der Commerzbank-Arena. Bundestrainer Joachim Löw setzt sich aufs Podium. Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Joachim Löw will quit as Germany coach after European Championships 09.03.2021

Speculation has surrounded the future of the German national coach for some time. The man who led his country to 2014 World Cup glory will leave his role after this summer's European Championships.
U19 VfB Stuttgart - U17, U 17 SpVgg Greuther F¸rth Deutschland, Stuttgart, 01.03.2020, Fussball, B-Junioren, Bundesliga, S¸d/S¸dwest, Saison 2019/2020, U17 VfB Stuttgart - U17 SpVgg Greuther F¸rth: Sami Khedira Juventus Turin. *** U19 VfB Stuttgart U17 SpVgg Greuther F¸rth Germany, Stuttgart, 01 03 2020, Football, B Juniors, Bundesliga, South Southwest, Season 2019 2020, U17 VfB Stuttgart U17 SpVgg Greuther F¸rth Sami Khedira Juventus Turin

Bundesliga: 2014 World Cup winner Sami Khedira joins Hertha Berlin 01.02.2021

Hertha Berlin have made their move for World Cup winner Sami Khedira as the club looks to avoid relegation. The former Stuttgart midfielder arrives from Juventus, where he had fallen out of favor.
Kevin Grosskreutz mit WM Pokal Weltmeisterschaftspokal Fussball Weltmeister Deutschland Weltmeisterschafts Finale Deutschland - Argentinien 1:0 n. Verlängerung - Finale final wolrdcup Germany Argentina 1:0 after extratime Fussball Weltmeisterschaft 2014 in Brasilien FIFA Football Wolrd cup 2014 Brazil Copyright by : sampics Photographie |

Sports News Feed: Former Borussia Dortmund player Kevin Grosskreutz retires from football 24.01.2021

One of Germany's 2014 World Cup winning squad has retired. Meanwhile, FIFA has been joined by the six regional confederations in warning against setting up rival club competitions
ARCHIV - Fußball: Bundesliga, FC Schalke 04 - RB Leipzig, 1. Spieltag am 19.08.2017 in der Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Benedikt Höwedes von Schalke sitzt auf der Ersatzbank. (zu dpa-Meldung: «Medien: Schalke und Juve noch uneinig über Höwedes-Wechsel» vom 26.08.2017) Foto: Ina Fassbender/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

World Cup winner and Schalke legend Benedikt Höwedes retires at 32 01.08.2020

Just a few weeks after Andre Schürrle announced his retirement, another member of the 2014 World Cup winning squad has called time on his playing career. At age 32, Benedikt Höwedes has decided to quit football.
2019. Moscow. Russian Premiere Liege. Spartak-Zenith. Midfielder of Spartak Andre Horst Sch�rrle. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxRUS

Andre Schürrle retirement: World Cup winner goes out on his own honest terms 18.07.2020

He's known across the world for his starring role in Germany's 2014 World Cup win. But Andre Schürrle has now retired at 29, bravely admitting that the mental demands of top level football had stopped his enjoyment.
Germany's Sami Khedira celebrates with temamates scoring against Brazil during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger (BRAZIL - Tags: SOCCER SPORT WORLD CUP TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Seventh heaven for Germany in historic World Cup semifinal 23.03.2020

While Germany's 7-1 semifinal win against Brazil didn’t win them the 2014 World Cup, it was the moment they announced their return to the top of the football world. DW looks back at an historic night.
09.10.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Dortmund: Fußball: Länderspiele, Deutschland - Argentinien im Signal Iduna Park: Kai Havertz (r) aus Deutschland erzielt das Tor zum 2:0. Der argeninische Torwart Agustin Marchesin (l) kann den Schuss nicht parieren. Foto: Christian Charisius/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany vs. Argentina: Player ratings 09.10.2019

A young Germany side without any of its 2014 World Cup winners faded after a strong first half to draw 2-2 with Argentina. Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz were on the scoresheet but who impressed and who struggled?
Argentina's Lionel Messi stands in the field during a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Brazil at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) |

Argentina arrive for 2014 World Cup final rematch without Messi and in state of flux 07.10.2019

Five years after they met in the World Cup final, Argentina and Germany are in the middle of difficult transitions. The South American side travel to Dortmund without their captain and several other big name players.
Bayern Munich's German defender Jerome Boateng plays the ball during the German Supercup foorball match BVB Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Munich on August 3, 2019 at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, western Germany. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo credit should read INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images)

Jerome Boateng 'one of us' says Kovac, but Bayern future still in the air 05.08.2019

After his preseason performances earned him praise from Bayern Munich players and staff, the 2014 World Cup winner was in the starting lineup against Dortmund. “He played a good game," Bayern coach Niko Kovac told DW.
Mesut OEZIL (GER), Enttaeuschung,Frust,enttaeuscht, frustriert,niedergeschlagen nach Spielende, sitzt auf der Bank, Aktion,Einzelbild,angeschnittenes Einzelmotiv,Halbfigur,halbe Figur. Suedkorea (KOR) - Deutschland (GER) 2-0, Vorrunde, Gruppe F, Spiel 43, am 27.06.2018 in Kasan, Kasan-Arena. Fussball Weltmeisterschaft 2018 in Russland vom 14.06. - 15.07.2018. | Verwendung weltweit

Locals stand behind Mesut Özil in his native Gelsenkirchen 24.07.2018

Mesut Özil was born and raised in the western German city of Gelsenkirchen. It's where the 2014 World Cup-winner learned how to play football. DW's Rahel Klein talked to people there about his national team retirement.
27.06.2018, Russland, Kasan: Fußball, WM, Vorrunde, Gruppe F, 3. Spieltag: Südkorea - Deutschland in der Kasan-Arena. Trainer Joachim Löw aus Deutschland fasst sich an den Kopf. Foto: Andreas Gebert/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: It's time for Joachim Löw to go 27.06.2018

Joachim Löw had plenty of credit banked after Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph, but he's now overdrawn. His reign has been a successful one, but his errors in Russia should mean his time is up, says DW's Matt Pearson.
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Germany vs Brazil - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - March 27, 2018 Brazil's Gabriel Jesus scores their first goal REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

How Germany's players rated against Brazil 27.03.2018

Brazil gained revenge for their 2014 World Cup hammering, but disappointing Germany bore little resemblance to the heroes of Belo Horizonte. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp may have blown his chances of going to Russia.

08.07.2014 FILE - In this Tuesday, July 8, 2014 file photo, Brazil's Fernandinho reacts after Germany's Toni Kroos scored his side's third goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Brazil and Germany at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Deprived of the injured Neymar, host nation Brazil was routed 7-1 by Germany. Remarkably Germany was 5-0 ahead against the 5-time World Cup winners within the first half hour. A few days later, Germany defeated Argentina 1-0, with a late strike from Mario Goetze, to claim its fourth World Cup. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File) |

How Brazil have changed since their 7-1 defeat 26.03.2018

"A ghost" is what Brazil national team coach Tite called Brazil's 7-1 defeat to Germany at the 2014 World Cup ahead of their friendly in Berlin. DW looks at how Brazil have changed since that woeful World Cup showing.
Jose Maria Marin leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Marin, of Brazil, is one of three former South American soccer officials on trial in a U.S. case highlighting widespread corruption in the sport's governing body. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) |

US jury convicts two FIFA soccer bosses in corruption trial 23.12.2017

A former FIFA vice president for South America and the Brazilian head of the 2014 World Cup have been found guilty of racketeering. The seven-week trial exposed corruption at the heart of soccer's ruling body.

Der ehemalige russische Nationalspieler Nikita Simonyan zeigt das Los mit Deutschland GERMANY, gelost in Gruppe F. Fussball: Auslosung zur FIFA- Fussball Weltmeisterschaft 2018 in Moskau, Russland 01.12.2017 - Football, Draw for the FIFA- World Cup 2018, Moscow , December 01, 2017 | Verwendung weltweit

Germany with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Group F 01.12.2017

The draw has been held for the 2018 World Cup, which kicks off in Russia next summer. Germany will open the defense of their 2014 World Cup title against Mexico, before facing Sweden and South Korea in Group F.
