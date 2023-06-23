Euromaxx is celebrating a major milestone! Today, we mark 20 years on air with a look back at some of the highlights. Tune in for the best of food, travel, architecture and more!

Image: DW

Celebrating 20 Years of Euromaxx

It’s been 20 years since Euromaxx’s debut. 5688 episodes and countless adventures later, it’s no easy feat to choose our highlights. So, after sorting through the archives, we bring you a few of our favorite moments.

Image: DW

Top 5: Classic European Dishes

Europe is home to countless classic dishes. We’ve narrowed down our top 5 and we take you behind the scenes for some of Europe’s best bites.

Image: DW

Top 5: Favorite European Travel Destinations

Join us at Europe’s highest train station, on the very best island and in the country with the highest beer consumption.

Image: DW

Top 5: Stunning European Homes

We've compiled our Top 5 European architectural highlights, including a charming Swiss fairy-tale castle, a modern Cypriot villa with movable walls and the world's tallest wooden skyscraper in Norway.

Image: DW

The Future of Euromaxx

Bringing the best Europe has to offer: From travel tips to quirky traditions and thrilling adventures, Euromaxx has it all!

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 24.06.2023 – 04:30 UTC

SAT 24.06.2023 – 12:30 UTC

SUN 25.06.2023 – 01:30 UTC

SUN 25.06.2023 – 06:30 UTC

SUN 25.06.2023 – 17:30 UTC

SUN 25.06.2023 – 22:02 UTC

MON 26.06.2023 – 00:02 UTC

MON 26.06.2023 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 25.06.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3