20 Years of Euromaxx

6 minutes ago

Euromaxx is celebrating a major milestone! Today, we mark 20 years on air with a look back at some of the highlights. Tune in for the best of food, travel, architecture and more!

https://p.dw.com/p/4SzF2
DW Euromaxx Jubiläum 20 Jahre
DW Euromaxx 24.06.2023
Image: DW

Celebrating 20 Years of Euromaxx

It’s been 20 years since Euromaxx’s debut. 5688 episodes and countless adventures later, it’s no easy feat to choose our highlights. So, after sorting through the archives, we bring you a few of our favorite moments.

 

 

 

DW Euromaxx 24.06.2023
Image: DW

Top 5: Classic European Dishes

Europe is home to countless classic dishes. We’ve narrowed down our top 5 and we take you behind the scenes for some of Europe’s best bites.

 

 

 

DW Euromaxx 24.06.2023
Image: DW

Top 5: Favorite European Travel Destinations

Join us at Europe’s highest train station, on the very best island and in the country with the highest beer consumption.

 

 

 

DW Euromaxx 24.06.2023
Image: DW

Top 5: Stunning European Homes

We've compiled our Top 5 European architectural highlights, including a charming Swiss fairy-tale castle, a modern Cypriot villa with movable walls and the world's tallest wooden skyscraper in Norway.

 

 

 

DW Euromaxx 24.06.2023
Image: DW

The Future of Euromaxx

Bringing the best Europe has to offer: From travel tips to quirky traditions and thrilling adventures, Euromaxx has it all!

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 24.06.2023 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 24.06.2023 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 25.06.2023 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 25.06.2023 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 25.06.2023 – 17:30 UTC
SUN 25.06.2023 – 22:02 UTC
MON 26.06.2023 – 00:02 UTC
MON 26.06.2023 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 25.06.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

