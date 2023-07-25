20 striking images: Mentally ill in chains in Ivory Coast

HealthIvory Coast20 striking images: Mentally ill in chains in Ivory CoastTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthIvory CoastRoland Marske2 hours ago2 hours agoIvory Coast is one of the West African countries where people with severe mental disorders are chained. Half the population must get by on less than one euro per day. This makes it hard to care properly for someone with special needs.https://p.dw.com/p/4TkoUAdvertisement