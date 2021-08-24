20 books longlisted for German Book Prize 2021

"This year, the jury had more titles to choose from than ever before in the history of the German Book Prize," jury spokesperson Knut Cordsen, culture editor for German public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk, said in a press release on Tuesday, as the longlist for the award was revealed.

The jury for the German Book Prize 2021 has selected 20 titles among this year's 230 submissions — works which have been published (or will be published) between October 2020 and September 21, 2021, when the shortlist will be announced.

The jury, from left to right: Sandra Kegel, Anja Johannsen, Beate Scherzer, Anne-Catherine Simon, Richard Kämmerlings, Bettina Fischer, Knut Cordsen

A quarter of the books submitted were debut novels, added Cordsen, offering "a broad bouquet of new literary voices."

Debut authors include Austrian author Ferdinand Schmalz, who won the Ingeborg-Bachmann Prize in 2017, as well as Mithu Sanyal, already renowned for her cultural essays on identity and gender politics.

Established novelists in the running include Heinz Strunk, Shida Bazyar,

Franzobel and Monika Helfer.

The jury spokesperson also pointed out that a broad range of novels had been recognized through their selection, one which features "narrative experimentation alongside realistic novels, the comic and the surreal," said Cordsen. "These 20 books take into account origins and history as well as questions that are of central importance in the present."

The nominated novels (in alphabetical order) are:

Henning Ahrens: Mitgift

Shida Bazyar: Drei Kameradinnen

Dietmar Dath: Gentzen oder: Betrunken aufräumen

Franzobel: Die Eroberung Amerikas

Georges-Arthur Goldschmidt: Der versperrte Weg

Dana Grigorcea: Die nicht sterben

Norbert Gstrein: Der zweite Jakob

Dilek Güngör: Vater und ich

Monika Helfer: Vati

Felicitas Hoppe: Die Nibelungen

Peter Karoshi: Zu den Elefanten

Christian Kracht: Eurotrash

Thomas Kunst: Zandschower Klinken

Gert Loschütz: Besichtigung eines Unglücks

Yulia Marfutova: Der Himmel vor hundert Jahren

Sasha Marianna Salzmann: Im Menschen muss alles herrlich sein

Mithu Sanyal: Identitti

Ferdinand Schmalz: Mein Lieblingstier heißt Winter

Antje Rávik Strubel: Blaue Frau

Heinz Strunk: Es ist immer so schön mit dir

Awarded by the Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels (German Publishers & Booksellers Association), the German Book Prize winner will be revealed at a ceremony held during the Frankfurt Book Fair on October 18, 2021.

The winning novelist will receive €25,000 ($29,350), while €2,500 goes to each of the five other shortlisted authors.

Past winners include Sasa Stanisic, Robert Menasse and Mora Terezia.