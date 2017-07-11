2 US Capitol police officers suspended: report

Two police officers on duty during the siege on the Capitol on Wednesday have been suspended CNN reported on Monday, citing US Democratic Representative from Ohio Tim Ryan.

The two suspensions were given to an officer who took selfies with the pro-Donald Trump mob who had broken into the building and to another who put on a MAGA hat and guided the rioters around.

Ryan said that the interim chief of the Capitol police department had considered the two infractions to "qualify for immediate suspension."

Steven Sund, the former head of the deparment, stepped down following heavy criticism for the luckluster response from law enforcement on the day — Sund blamed congressional security officials for their reluctance to act.

Ryan also told reporters that a further 10 to 15 officers were under investigation for their actions during the riot, CNN reported.

The Democrat lawmaker is the chair of the House committe investigating the police response to the attack.

Five people died during or following the violence at the Capitol building, including one police officer, Brian Sicknick.

Although few arrests were made on the day, US authorities have rounded up scores of far-right extremists, white supremacists and conspiracy theorists who participated in the violence, many of which shared photos and videos of themselves on social media.

More to follow…