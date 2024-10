Tania Krämer | Nicole Frölich

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon has said two more of its peacekeepers have been injured after Israeli forces fired at its main headquarters near Lebanon's southern border. On Thursday, Israeli tanks hit the same position with tank fire, injuring two people. The incidents come as the Israeli military moves deeper into Lebanon to battle Hezbollah militants.